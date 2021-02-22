Poll Shows Large Partisan Divide in California on COVID-19

California voters are continuing to view the virus and the vaccine through a partisan lens, according to a poll released Thursday by UC Berkeley’s Institute on Governmental Studies.

The poll found just 27 percent of Republicans reported being “very concerned” about getting the coronavirus, compared to 68 percent of Democrats.

Democrats, at 97%, were nearly unanimous in supporting local ordinances that require measures like face coverings in public spaces and retail stores to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, 77% of Democrats and 61% of the overall electorate said they are "very likely" to get the vaccine or have already received it, while just 44% of Republicans responded that way.

The biggest split came on the question of whether getting vaccinated is "more of a personal choice" or "everyone's responsibility to protect the health of others." While 78% of Democrats said it was everyone's responsibility, just 28% of Republicans answered that way.

Ninety-two percent of Democrats supported legislation requiring hazard pay for essential workers to 48% of Republicans.

The majority of Democrats also said they support government-provided financial support so businesses can close during the pandemic. The majority of Republicans said businesses should be allowed to remain open.

The poll was conducted online in English and Spanish Jan. 23-29 among 10,358 California registered voters

—Laura Klivans and Jon Brooks