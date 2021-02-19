KQED is a proud member of
Study Shows Tens of Thousands of Unemployment-Related Pandemic Deaths

In California, the death count from COVID-19 is now more than 48,000, and the U.S. may see No. 500,000 within a few days. But a new study from UCSF published in the American Journal of Public Health adds to that tally by counting indirect fatalities related to the pandemic — specifically, deaths resulting from job loss.

Past research has shown that the stress of losing a job increases the risk of suicide and drug overdose, and makes people more likely to put off going to the hospital or doctor.

Last spring, when the economic shutdown sent the U.S. unemployment rate to its highest level since the Great Depression, researcher Ellicott Matthay began crunching the numbers. Her team estimates that more than 30,000 excess deaths among 25-to-64 year olds will have occurred by March because of pandemic-related job losses.

"Adequately responding to this pandemic involves not only controlling infections and deaths from the virus, but also addressing these indirect social and economic consequences for health," Matthay said about the findings.

On Thursday, KQED's Tara Siler interviewed health correspondent April Dembosky about the study. The following has been edited for length and clarity.

What did the study find? 

Researchers from UCSF looked at the job loss numbers from the first shutdown in March and April 2020, and they estimated that by the time we hit the one-year anniversary, more than 30,000 people will have died as a result of unemployment.

Do we have a sense of who is most likely to die after losing a job?

Yes, we’re seeing a double burden on communities of color who have been hit hard by the virus but also by the economic impacts. Unemployment deaths will disproportionately affect Black Americans, men, people 45 years old or older, and those with a high school education. These are the groups where people are more likely to lose a job, and more likely to experience negative health effects as a result.

And these 30,000 unemployment-related deaths are an estimate?

Right, these are projections based on different data sets. Because if someone dies from a heart attack or a drug overdose, it’s hard to know when it was related to job loss. Here’s how researcher Ellicott Matthay explained it:

"Death certificates don't tell people's whole life story," she said. "So we know the immediate cause of death, but we don't know the history that led to that cause of death. So we have no way to count in the same way we count COVID deaths to count unemployment- related deaths."

Also, while researchers used the federal definition of unemployment, there are different ways to count who’s missing from the workforce. If you add in gig workers, for example, that would increase the estimate. At the top end, the researchers say there could be more than 200,000 unemployment-related deaths resulting from the halt to economic activity last spring.

We just had another coronavirus surge, and we've seen more layoffs since this study was completed. Is there anything that can be done to help the unemployed ?

There are some policies and services that we know could help, such as expanding access to mental health services, re-employment counseling, and extending unemployment benefits. And we have done some of this during the pandemic, especially trying new kinds of unemployment benefits. We don’t know yet what the impact of those benefits may have on health outcomes, but I think more than anything, the researchers just want to remind people that responding to the pandemic isn’t just about controlling infections and deaths, but also addressing these indirect social and economic consequences on our health.

Contra Costa County Expands Vaccinations to Teachers, Other Essential Workers

Contra Costa County has opened up COVID-19 vaccination appointments to teachers, grocery employees and other front-line essential workers who live in the county, the health department said Thursday.

The state's 1B phase is now in place countywide, meaning residents working in education and child care, emergency services, and the food and agriculture industries can now be vaccinated at no cost.

"We are committed to protecting all of our educators by ensuring they can access the COVID-19 vaccine, county Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Diane Burgis said in a statement.

Due to a temporary reduction in supply from the state, Contra Costa Health Services said, all of its appointments are filled for at least the next two weeks.

Vaccines were already available for residents 65 and older. That demographic will be prioritized when more appointments become available. You can access appointments through the county here. To access state and federal vaccine sites, go to www.myturn.ca.gov, or call (833) 422-4255.

For more information about Contra Costa County's response to COVID-19, go to cchealth.org/coronavirus.

Democratic Legislators and Newsom Split on School Reopening

Democratic state lawmakers split with Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday over the reopening of California public schools, offering a plan to resume in-person learning in April if coronavirus infection rates drop and teachers are offered vaccines.

With the spread of COVID-19 slowing, political pressure has mounted on lawmakers to bring California's youngest students back into classrooms. The legislative plan, Senate Bill 86, offers schools $6.6 billion to prepare classrooms and boost student learning after months of remote instruction.

“This is a major step, but it is not cause for taking a victory lap," said Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, in a statement. "This legislation moves us closer to our common goal of getting each student safely into an optimal learning situation. It provides a plan and it provides funding — both for safe school opening and for extra attention to learning recovery."

But the proposal was rebuffed by Newsom, who has pushed to reopen schools without requirements around vaccines.

"While the Legislature’s proposal represents a step in the right direction, it doesn’t go far enough or fast enough," Newsom said, in a statement. "I look forward to building on the growing momentum to get our schools open and continuing discussions with the Legislature to get our kids back in school as safely and quickly as possible."

Nevertheless, lawmakers are moving toward a Monday afternoon vote on the plan, which lays out guidance for schools to resume in-person instruction by April 15.

Read the full story.

New PAC Targets San Francisco School Board Over Reopening

Advocates for the reopening of San Francisco public schools are launching a political action committee to target the city's current school board.

The Campaign for Better Public Schools is considering a recall campaign against the Board of Education members, who have been caught up in the controversy over when and how to reopen public schools for in-person instruction.

Seeyew Mo, the new PAC's executive director, says board members have been slow to come up with a reopening plan.

"We want to install qualified commissioners for the Board of Education, and we also want to drive policy and political agenda to address the issues at the district," he said.

Mo says his group will also consider qualifying a ballot measure to give the mayor power to appoint board members or a splitting of the board into geographic districts.

Board of Education President Gabriela López declined to be interviewed, saying in an email that she is "focusing entirely on our district's priorities, which revolve around returning to in-person learning and anti-racist practices."

Earlier this week, district officials held a media tour through Sunset Elementary School to show off desks spaced 6 feet apart, face shields for teachers and closed-off water fountains. The school is one of six that the San Francisco Department of Public Health has inspected and approved for reopening.

“For families who want to return, we hear you and appreciate you. For staff who want us to return as safe as possible, we hear you and appreciate you,” López said. “We understand this is hard for everyone.”

San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Vincent Matthews said negotiations with school unions continue, and he did not have a specific timeline for getting back to classroom learning.

Meanwhile, a group of more than two dozen parents and students on Thursday held a demonstration to protest the continued school closures, which have only offered remote learning since March.

The "Zoom-in" was organized by the group Decreasing the Distance. The students and parents gathered at Midtown Terrace Playground, just across from Clarendon Elementary School. The students sat outside and logged into their online distance learning classes. More demonstrations are planned Friday and next week.

High Number of Evictions Prompts Richmond to Consider Stronger Protections

More renters in Richmond may soon be protected from evictions after the City Council on Tuesday approved directing city staff to draft stronger eviction protections for tenants during the pandemic.

Despite statewide protections that prevent tenants from eviction for nonpayment of rent if they claim a financial hardship, evictions are still occurring. Contra Costa County evicted 135 people between the beginning of the pandemic and the end of 2020, the second-highest number of evictions across the Bay Area. That’s according to a KQED analysis of sheriff lockouts that was cited in the council member’s report.

Richmond does not currently have a local moratorium in place, and earlier eviction protections expired last September. Renters remain vulnerable to eviction for lease violations, no-fault evictions or rent debt that predated the pandemic.

“Without robust COVID-19 eviction protections, Richmond residential tenants will continue to be at risk of eviction during the pandemic and inequity and instability will grow,” Richmond City Council members Gayle McLaughlin and Melvin Willis wrote in a memo supporting stronger protections.

Read the full story.

Sonoma County Sheriff Under Scrutiny for Not Enforcing COVID Violations

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s commitment to enforcing public health orders is under scrutiny after public records revealed that the department has issued no citations for violations of a public health order since last summer.

Reporter Kevin Fixler with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat has been writing about a church in violation of county health orders, and the discrepancy between a sheriff deputy's report about a service at the church and those from county code enforcement officials and the newspaper.

Fixler was interviewed on "The California Report" radio program this week. He said the department has started an internal affairs investigation because the deputy's report claimed the service was attended by no more than 15 people who were all outdoors and following guidelines.

"Whereas the code enforcement department documented well over 100 people, many without masks, singing," Fixler said. "Things that even a recent Supreme Court ruling don't permit. Is this a systemic problem or is this an isolated incident? There are questions that are still out there and probably deserve some answers."

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has already removed the bulk of enforcement duties from Sheriff Mark Essick's department, Fixler says.

Last May, Essick announced his department would no longer enforce the county's stay-at-home order that was then in effect.

“The curve has been flattened; hospitals were not overrun with patients; we have dramatically increased testing which verified the infection rate in Sonoma County is under control and decreasing,” Essick said in a statement posted to Facebook at the time. “Yet we continue to see successive public health orders that contain inconsistent restrictions on business and personal activities without explanation.”

After a back and forth on whether he would stick with that stance, Essick and the chair of the county's Board of Supervisors issued a joint statement saying the Sheriff’s Office would "continue to use its discretion to emphasize education over punitive action" for coronavirus-related public health violations.

Read Kevin Fixler's latest coverage from the Press Democrat here:

Legislators' California School Plan Would Triple Funding

After weeks of tense negotiations, California legislators agreed Thursday on a $6.5 billion proposal aimed at getting students back in classrooms this spring following months of closures because of the pandemic.

But the proposal was rebuffed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has pushed to reopen schools without requirements around vaccines.

"While the Legislature’s proposal represents a step in the right direction, it doesn’t go far enough or fast enough," Newsom said, in a statement. "I look forward to building on the growing momentum to get our schools open and continuing discussions with the Legislature to get our kids back in school as safely and quickly as possible."

The legislators' proposed “Safe and Open Schools” plan would overhaul a $2 billion proposal from Newsom that was widely criticized by school superintendents, unions and lawmakers. The proposal unveiled by Newsom in December would have rewarded schools that reopened with additional funding for safety measures.

Critics said it set unrealistic timelines, didn’t include enough money to pay for frequent COVID-19 testing of students and teachers, and failed to address the vaccination of teachers.

The new proposal would triple the funding for schools and require county public health departments to offer vaccinations to school staff who return to in-person classes. It also pushes back the timeline for reopening and gives school districts greater freedom in how to spend the funding, which each district would receive based on its student population.

Detailed in two identical pieces of legislation, the proposal would not force schools to reopen. But it would provide more funding to those that do.

In order to get the money, school districts must offer in-person classes by April 15 to “vulnerable” students, including English learners, homeless students, those without computers and foster children.

The proposal also requires schools that receive the money to reopen for all students in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade when case rates in their counties drop below 7 per 100,0000 — and to all vulnerable student groups in higher grades.

Regardless of funding, the proposal requires all schools to adopt a COVID-19 safety plan by April 1 that has been approved by labor unions.

Critics of Newsom’s original plan said it set unreachable rules and deadlines that included requirements to reopen as early as mid-February when California’s COVID-19 case rates were skyrocketing.

The new plan appears to give school districts greater freedom in how to spend the money. It would allow schools to extend the instructional school year and increase the school day to catch up on learning lost from nearly a year of online classes. It would also allow schools to spend money on COVID-19 testing and equipment to make classrooms safe.

Read the full story.

