Up To One Million Unemployment Claims Could Face Disqualification, EDD Says

Starting March 15, people ages 16-64 who are disabled or have health conditions that put them at high risk from the coronavirus will be eligible for vaccinations, Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, said Friday.

Among those included are people with certain cancer, heart, lung and kidney conditions, as well as pregnant women, those with Down syndrome, organ transplant recipients and the severely obese.

A document from the California Department of Public Health being sent to all vaccine distribution sites and local health agencies states that health care providers "may use their clinical judgement to vaccinate individuals ages 16-64 who are deemed to be at the very highest risk for morbidity and mortality from COVID-19" from the following conditions:

Cancer — with debilitated or immunocompromised state

Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above

Chronic pulmonary disease — oxygen dependent

Down syndrome

Weakened immune system from solid organ transplant

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Heart conditions — including heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies. Excludes hypertension

Severe obesity

Type 2 diabetes — with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%

In addition, the state will allow people who have developmental or other severe high-risk disabilities to receive vaccinations if one of the following applies:

They are likely to develop a life-threatening illness from becoming infected.

Infection would "limit the individual's ability to receive ongoing care or services vital to their well-being and survival."

Receiving adequate care would be "particularly challenging" as a result of disability. Currently, health care workers and long-term care residents are prioritized for vaccination. People 65 and over and those who work in education and child care, emergency services, and food and agriculture are also eligible.

Eligibility arising under these conditions will be verified, Ghaly said.

The state’s decision to rely largely on age for vaccine eligibility was criticized by those who said it failed to protect people under 65 and at high risk of infection and death from COVID-19.

The change will expand the list of people who can get their shots by 4 million to 6 million people. Ghaly said there are roughly 13 million people already eligible for vaccination, including health care workers. The new additions will push the total to nearly half the state's population of just under 40 million.

Jessica Lehman, with the advocacy group Senior and Disability Action in San Francisco, was disappointed the change is more than a month away.

“We are glad that the governor and public health officials are listening to disability communities and have finally set a date," she said in an emailed statement. "But this date is far too late and will let countless people die needlessly. And this policy will make it hard for people with disabilities not on this list, and people who do not have regular medical care — who are more likely to be poor people and people of color — to actually access the vaccine.”

Ghaly said the delay is due to a shortage of vaccine supply.

—Jon Brooks, Julie Chang and the Associated Press