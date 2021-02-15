KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

Up to one million unemployment claims could face disqualification, EDD saysSan Francisco temporarily shutters high-volume vaccination site at Moscone Center citing a lack of vaccinesCDC color-coded guide for school reopening could create more confusionCalifornia releases breakdown of vaccine recipients by race, ethnicityCalifornia expanding vaccine to people with disabilities, high-risk health conditionsCVS vaccine appointments now available in CaliforniaDozens of cases in Napa senior facility outbreak
More timeline

Up To One Million Unemployment Claims Could Face Disqualification, EDD Says

Nearly one million unemployed Californians could have their claims disqualified starting today, according to a news release from the state’s Employment Development Department (EDD).

Late last year, EDD froze around 1.4 million accounts over concerns for fraud. As of Feb. 11, nearly 388,000 of those applicants have been verified by EDD. The remaining accounts are now subject to disqualification.

But, this figure doesn’t account for how many applicants have attempted to verify their identity and been unable to get through EDD's identity verification system.

To be verified, applicants need to provide EDD with specified identity confirmation materials, like a valid driver's license or passport. But ID.me, the primary platform EDD uses for verification, has had notoriously long wait times. EDD even extended the length of time applicants had to verify their identities from 10 to 30 days in an acknowledgement of those delays.

Sponsored

Of the applicants who received verification notices via their Unemployment Insurance (UI) Online accounts, EDD says about half haven’t even opened the messages.

But multiple advocates say that's because many people don’t regularly monitor the inboxes where EDD is sending these alerts, or even know they're there.

“They are unaware that there’s an inbox in there,” said Amos Lim, a community advocate with Chinese for Affirmative Action. “So EDD sends them a message and they don’t know until, you know, another big issue crops up or payments stop, and then we'll get a call saying, ‘Help! Help! I’m not getting payment anymore’.”

In these cases, Lim said he gets permission to log into the client’s account and often finds dozens of unread emails, if not more.

EDD has said that it is also texting applicants to encourage them to verify, but Daniela Urban, founder of the Center for Workers’ Rights, says there are access barriers with that method as well.

“So if [the verification link] gets texted to you, you need to be able to open that on a smartphone,” and not all of her clients have them, she said. That's left some applicants waiting for verification codes to come in the mail.

For people who were part of the big account freeze and are worried they may be at risk of disqualification, Urban suggests mailing or faxing acceptable identity documents to EDD as soon as possible. 

“To at least allow them to say that they have substantially complied with the request for identity verification, even though they didn't comply through the method that EDD was requesting,” Urban said.

Mary Franklin Harvin 

Top of timeline ↑

SF Temporarily Closes High-Volume Vaccination Site at Moscone Center Citing 'Inconsistent' Vaccine Supply

San Francisco has temporarily shuttered its high-volume vaccination site at Moscone Center, citing a lack of vaccines.

The pause is expected to last one week, according to the city's COVID-19 Joint Information Center, and will "reopen once supply [of vaccines] is sufficient to resume operations."

No bookings have been canceled, the city said, as appointments are only made once supply "is confirmed."

The supply of vaccines is "is limited, inconsistent, and unpredictable, making vaccine roll out difficult and denying San Franciscans this potentially life-saving intervention," city spokespeople wrote in a press statement.

Moscone Center's high-volume vaccination services are run through a partnership between the city and healthcare providers, including Kaiser Permanente.

Sponsored

As of Feb. 12, San Francisco has vaccinated 47% of its population 65 and older, according to the city.

At a press event in early February, SF Director of Public Health Grant Colfax bemoaned the lack of vaccines available to San Francisco.

"We can do over 10,000 vaccines in arms right now a day," Colfax said, but they're only receiving "between ten and eleven thousand vaccines a week."

The city also announced it would begin vaccinating education, childcare, food and agriculture workers under the state's phased vaccine guidance by the end of February. Those workers are in the state's Phase 1B.

Vaccinating educators is especially vital to some San Francisco teachers, as their union has said they desire vaccines before coming back into the classroom. Colfax said the speed of that vaccination depends on the supply of vaccines.

"We hope the supply increases, we hope it increases dramatically, so we can vaccinate those 1B, essential workers," Colfax said.

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez

Top of timeline ↑

CDC Color-Coded Guide for School Reopening Could Create More Confusion in California

As educators around California await further guidance from Sacramento on school reopening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a color-coded guide to help school districts decide under what conditions they could offer in-person instruction.

The CDC guidance bears a striking resemblance to what California already has in place. But it could generate more confusion because the color codes it has in mind don’t match California’s four-tier system.

In one of the strongest statements on this topic yet from the CDC, the guidance states that “K-12 schools should be the last settings to close after all other mitigation measures in the community have been employed, and the first to reopen when they can do so safely. Schools should be prioritized for reopening and remaining open for in-person instruction over nonessential businesses and activities.”

Despite this strong statement, the new guidance leaves crucial decisions around vaccinations and testing as voluntary strategies that could be implemented at the discretion of local communities.

Read the full story.

Sponsored

Louis Freedberg, EdSource

Top of timeline ↑

California Releases Breakdown of Vaccine Recipients by Race, Ethnicity

California on Friday afternoon posted the following breakdown of vaccine recipients by ethnicity and race.

The numbers come with this caveat from the state: "Initially, vaccination was limited to healthcare workers and long-term care residents. Hence the data reflects those populations more than other California residents."

Age and gender numbers were also posted.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Gavin Newsom had warned that the data would reveal an inequitable distribution of shots among various demographic groups in the state.

"We have work to do as a state to do more and do better to reach out to our diverse communities," Newsom said.

Initially, doses were reserved for health care workers and Californians in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Now, eligibility has been expanded to residents age 65 and older.

"When you put out guidelines with cohorts that are disproportionately represented with health care workers, you’re not going to have California demographics represented exclusively in that," said Newsom. 

On Friday, Newsom joined San Francisco Mayor London Breed to tour the city's mass vaccination site at the Moscone Center.

Breed said the facility has room to inoculate 10,000 people a day, though a shortage of doses currently limits that capacity.

Statewide, an average of 200,000 vaccines are being distributed daily, but Newsom said it would be at least March until the state's supply of vaccines significantly increased from the current weekly allotment of 1,080,000 doses.

"What this site proves is that the only limitation in our capacity to do more is supply," he said. "Supply is the constraint. Supply is the issue here in the state of California and across the country.”

Guy Marzorati and Jon Brooks

Top of timeline ↑

California to Expand Vaccine Eligibility to People With Disabilities, High-Risk Health Conditions

Starting March 15, people ages 16-64 who are disabled or have health conditions that put them at high risk from the coronavirus will be eligible for vaccinations, Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, said Friday.

Among those included are people with certain cancer, heart, lung and kidney conditions, as well as pregnant women, those with Down syndrome, organ transplant recipients and the severely obese.

A document from the California Department of Public Health being sent to all vaccine distribution sites and local health agencies states that health care providers "may use their clinical judgement to vaccinate individuals ages 16-64 who are deemed to be at the very highest risk for morbidity and mortality from COVID-19" from the following conditions:

  • Cancer — with debilitated or immunocompromised state
  • Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above
  • Chronic pulmonary disease — oxygen dependent
  • Down syndrome
  • Weakened immune system from solid organ transplant
  • Pregnancy
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Heart conditions — including heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies. Excludes hypertension
  • Severe obesity
  • Type 2 diabetes — with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%

In addition, the state will allow people who have developmental or other severe high-risk disabilities to receive vaccinations if one of the following applies:

  • They are likely to develop a life-threatening illness from becoming infected.
  • Infection would "limit the individual's ability to receive ongoing care or services vital to their well-being and survival."
  • Receiving adequate care would be "particularly challenging" as a result of disability. Currently, health care workers and long-term care residents are prioritized for vaccination. People 65 and over and those who work in education and child care, emergency services, and food and agriculture are also eligible.

Eligibility arising under these conditions will be verified, Ghaly said.

The state’s decision to rely largely on age for vaccine eligibility was criticized by those who said it failed to protect people under 65 and at high risk of infection and death from COVID-19.

The change will expand the list of people who can get their shots by 4 million to 6 million people. Ghaly said there are roughly 13 million people already eligible for vaccination, including health care workers. The new additions will push the total to nearly half the state's population of just under 40 million.

Jessica Lehman, with the advocacy group Senior and Disability Action in San Francisco, was disappointed the change is more than a month away.

“We are glad that the governor and public health officials are listening to disability communities and have finally set a date," she said in an emailed statement. "But this date is far too late and will let countless people die needlessly. And this policy will make it hard for people with disabilities not on this list, and people who do not have regular medical care — who are more likely to be poor people and people of color — to actually access the vaccine.”

Ghaly said the delay is due to a shortage of vaccine supply.

Jon Brooks, Julie Chang and the Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑

CVS Vaccine Appointments Now Available in California

The CVS pharmacy chain began administering coronavirus vaccinations across California Friday. Eighteen Bay Area cities, including San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland and Vallejo, are participating. But as of Friday afternoon, all Bay Area appointments had been filled, according to the CVS website. A handful of cities, such as San Diego and Bakerfield, were still showing open slots.

Those seeking vaccinations must have appointments; walk-ins aren't allowed. Currently, only health care workers and people 65-and-older can get their shots at CVS. The vaccine is free, paid for by insurance or through a federal program for people without coverage.

Members of the public should go to CVS.com to check vaccine availability in their area and to make an appointment.

CVS has been given a limited amount of vaccine for use in states with high population density, with a goal of targeting populations designated as socially vulnerable according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention index.

A CVS spokesperson said in an email that which stores have the vaccine will shift based on availability. The chain plans on adding more locations as vaccine supply increases.

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

Top of timeline ↑

Dozens of Coronavirus Cases in Outbreak at Napa County Senior Facility

Dozens of residents and staff members at an assisted senior living facility in Napa have tested positive for the coronavirus even as the facility has begun vaccinations.

Brookdale Napa had confirmed at least 19 active cases of the virus among residents and five among staff as of Sunday, according to data from Napa County and the California Department of Social Services, which oversees residential care facilities for older adults.

But the Napa Valley Register reported Thursday it had obtained emails from Brookdale to residents' families referring to at least 29 cases as of Feb. 9. A family member of a resident who wished to remain anonymous told the Register that on Feb. 10 the facility cited 41 cases among residents and eight among staff during a Zoom call. The facility houses 75 residents, according to the paper.

The cases come less than a month after some residents and staff at the facility received their first of two coronavirus vaccine doses through a federal pharmacy partnership with CVS Health.

Brookdale Senior Living, which operates more than 700 retirement communities and assisted living facilities in the U.S., said in a statement that it was "taking the COVID-19 situation extremely seriously," adding that safety is the company's "top priority."

"We are diligently monitoring our residents and associates for signs and symptoms, and we continue to work directly with local health officials to help ensure our residents and associates have the appropriate and necessary medical support," the company said.

Brookdale Napa is one of about 50 assisted living, senior care and skilled nursing facilities in the county, according to a Napa County spokeswoman. As of Feb. 1, outbreaks had been confirmed at 13 of them.

Brookdale's outbreak is the largest among assisted living facilities, however, and county public health officials have not projected it to end until Feb. 24.

County officials and Brookdale declined to speculate on the origin of the outbreak, but a spokesperson for CVS Health confirmed that none of its vaccine administrators have tested positive after holding a vaccine clinic at the facility last month.

Brookdale said it has and continues to follow health and safety guidance from local and state health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We have detailed protocols and plans in place to respond to this situation, prioritizing the health and wellness of our residents," the company said.

As of Tuesday, 8,689 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Napa County, including 59 deaths.

— Bay City News and KQED News

Top of timeline ↑