Historic San Francisco Movie Theater Closes Permanently

The Bay Area’s arts and culture scene has suffered another casualty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic: the permanent closure of the West Portal CinéArts movie theater.

The theater, a beloved neighborhood venue, opened as the Portal Theatre in 1925 and has been in operation ever since, renamed as the Empire in 1936. In 2003, under parent company Cinemark, it was rechristened CinéArts at the Empire. A representative for Cinemark said the decision to close the theater was made because its lease was coming to an end.

“It adds to the symbiotic quality of the neighborhood,” said Maryo Mogannam, president of the San Francisco Council District Merchants Association and longtime business owner in West Portal. “Losing it I think is impactful, and I would urge whoever it is who has authority to find a replacement theater operator, whether it be independent or a large chain.”

MJ Johnson

Santa Clara County Urges Residents to Keep Apart Over Lunar New Year

Santa Clara County officials stood in front of Grand Century Mall in San Jose’s Little Saigon neighborhood Wednesday to ask the entire Asian community to refrain from gathering for Lunar New Year celebrations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the new year begins Friday, Feb. 12.

California has seen what can happen after residents refuse to give up their traditional holiday rituals involving get-togethers with family and friends. Cases started to surge after Thanksgiving and again after the December holidays, leading to an enormous increase in deaths as well as a dire shortage of hospital beds.

That's why Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody is urging residents to celebrate the new year safely.

"What does it mean to celebrate safely? It means, unfortunately, that over a year in, we still cannot let down our guard," Cody said. "We still must continue to do all of the things that we have been doing. Wear your mask and better yet, wear two masks."

Dr. Phuong Nguyen, chief medical officer at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, part of the county’s safety net, says she’s seen what COVID-19 does to people, so she's adjusting her Tet celebrations accordingly.

"This year, we will not be getting together with our families and loved ones. We will be celebrating on our own," she said.

The county is asking the community to celebrate the Year of the Ox virtually, and only with people in the same household.

While COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are declining from the worst of the recent surge, the county is still in the “deep purple” tier of the state’s phased reopening plan, a situation that will persist for some time, say officials.

Churches and temples that are open for the new year will be at 20% capacity. Outdoor gatherings are limited to only two households, with people wearing masks and staying at least 6 feet apart.

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

Two Cases of South African Variant Discovered in Bay Area, Newsom Says

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that the first reported cases of the South African coronavirus variant have been found in the Bay Area.

Newsom said one case in Alameda County and one in Santa Clara County have been detected by a Stanford University virology lab.

Some studies have shown the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines used in the U.S. to be somewhat less effective against this particular strain of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no evidence yet that the variant has any impact on disease severity.

In better news, Newsom said COVID-19 numbers are still heading in the right direction. The state’s positivity rate has dipped to 4.8%, and hospitalizations have declined 34% in the last two weeks.

The governor said the positive trends mean that more counties could soon be moving to less restrictive tiers in the state's color-coded risk-assessment system, which governs which businesses and activities can resume.

Katie Orr

What Happens When Extra Vaccine Doses Are Left Over?

Bay Area county health departments say they plan their distribution of vaccines to minimize leftover doses. But what happens when some remain?

If there’s extra vaccine, state guidelines direct counties to move through the different eligibility tiers in the order they're prioritized.

Still, the bottom line is: "The shots are liquid gold, you don’t want that to go to waste," said Napa County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio. Meaning, vaccine providers will go outside the tiers if the alternative is dumping doses, which cannot be refrozen once thawed.

Eligibility requirements haven’t stopped so-called “vaccine chasers” from waiting outside clinics, like people trying to score an extra concert ticket.

Relucio says the county doesn't "have people randomly hanging out, mainly because we try to plan ahead based on previous lessons learned."

Napa County changed the way it handles extra doses after somebody who was not in an eligible tier received a vaccine at random.

Relucio says providers now call a wait list of seniors 75 and older to stand by just in case there’s an extra shot available.

Dr. Samir Shah, who heads Contra Costa County's health system, says some people have shown up to get vaccinated uninvited. He says the county is following the rules, although it’s possible a dose could go to someone who’s in a lower priority tier to avoid waste.

"The more people that get vaccinated in the community, the better off we all are," Shah said, asserting that the few exceptions will still contribute to herd immunity.

Solano County, says Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas, is "kind of off the beaten track enough" that he doubts ineligible people are loitering around clinics, waiting for a stray dose to come their way.

"I'm not saying it doesn't happen, but I'm not aware of it," Matyas said.

He says it's not easy to follow the guidelines perfectly, given the complexity of vaccine distribution.

"I mean, there is this one instruction of 'Don't waste vaccines,' and then there's the other instruction of 'Don't give it to inappropriate people,' and those two do potentially come into conflict," he says.

"To me, it's more important to vaccinate than to not, but politically the opposite is true."

He says some groups that want to move closer to the front of the line in the state's vaccine distribution hierarchy can use anecdotes of ineligible people receiving vaccines "to basically undermine our entire approach."

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

Newsom, Ting Say Agreement Is Close on Reopening Schools

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Assemblymember Phil Ting, D‐San Francisco, chair of the budget committee, said Tuesday they're close to a deal that could help reopen California elementary schools, which have been shuttered since March because of the pandemic.

Pressure has been mounting on lawmakers and school districts to bring kids back into classrooms. Some teachers unions have maintained that their members need to be vaccinated before schools can reopen for in-person instruction.

Speaking Tuesday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, at the unveiling of the state's latest large-scale vaccination site, Newsom said he thinks he can strike a balance between the safety of teachers and students and the need to bring them together, physically, in class.

“I’m committed to their safety. I’m committed to our kids’ education," Newsom said. "And I believe the best education is in-person education. And I believe for our youngest kids, it’s essential, particularly Black and brown kids, particularly kids with special needs."

Newsom said the agreement would include $6.6 billion in immediate funds to address learning loss and safety measures. He said he believes the state’s youngest children can safely return to school in small groups.

Ting said although there were still some "sticking points" to negotiate, he is "confident we will soon have an agreement that will pave the way for students to return to classrooms in some form this spring."

Katie Orr

Marin to Expand Vaccine Eligibility to People Over 64 Next Week

Marin County will allow people 65 and older to receive the coronavirus vaccine beginning next week, Laine Hendricks, a county spokesperson, confirmed to KQED.

Hendricks said in an email that residents will be able to begin booking appointments “later this week.”  The Marin Independent Journal, which first reported the news, says vaccination appointments can be made through the county's website on Thursdays at 12 p.m.

Currently, those who are over 74, as well as health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, are eligible to get vaccinated.

Marin has also released promising data relating to the safety of in-person teaching at schools in the county that have reopened their classrooms.

Marin County Public Health and the Marin County Office of Education say that as of Feb. 5, only 10 cases of suspected in-school coronavirus transmission have been reported.

“Of those, five were student-to-student, three were adult-to-adult, and two were adult-to-student,” the county wrote in a news release. "There have been no student-to-adult transmissions in school."

Kevin Stark

San Francisco Plans to Start Vaccinating Teachers, Other Essential Workers by End of Month

San Francisco will begin vaccinating teachers and other educators when it moves into Phase 1B, Tier 1 of California's vaccine distribution plan on Feb. 24, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said at an unusually emotional COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.

Phase 1B also includes child care workers, emergency service workers and agricultural workers. But Breed's comments focused chiefly on the ongoing legal tussle between the city and the San Francisco Unified School District over in-person instruction. The city is suing SFUSD and the San Francisco Board of Education over the failure to reopen schools for in-person instruction. The city's roughly 55,000 public school students have been learning remotely since the pandemic shut down classrooms last March.

"It isn't easy to go back-and-forth and be at odds with each other at a critical time," Breed said. She recalled a recent press event with children who wanted to go back to school, and "not one kid smiled. Not one kid laughed."

Children, she said, "are broken."

About 115,000 people who live or work in San Francisco will be able to apply for vaccination under Phase 1B. About 210,000 health care workers and people 65 and older are currently eligible.

When asked if the city would prioritize vaccinating educators, given the lawsuit and the deal between the union and school district stipulating teachers must be offered shots before returning unless cases declined significantly, San Francisco Director of Health Grant Colfax said, "Our public health guidance is that schools can reopen without educators being vaccinated."

Another concern, Colfax said, is supply.

The state is shipping San Francisco between 10,000-11,000 vaccine doses per week, when the city's new high-volume sites have the capacity to administer 10,000 vaccines each day.

"We hope the supply increases, we hope it increases dramatically, so we can vaccinate those 1B essential workers," Colfax said.

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez

