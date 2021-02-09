KQED is a proud member of
In Expansion of Lawsuit, San Francisco Says Failure to Reopen Schools Is Violation of State Constitution

If any of the various stakeholders in the bitter conflict over reopening San Francisco schools thought a recently announced deal between the school district and its unions would dissuade the city from pursuing its lawsuit on the issue .... that is not the case.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera has amended the complaint against San Francisco's school district and its school board, adding three new allegations that include violations of California's constitution.

The new charges amend a petition filed last Wednesday in San Francisco Superior Court, seeking an order directing San Francisco Unified School District to prepare for bringing students back into classrooms.

The suit claimed the district has been derelict in creating a plan required by the California Education Code, one which describes actions taken to provide classroom instruction "whenever possible, particularly for pupils who have experienced significant learning loss due to school closures in the 2019-20 school year," or for those at greater risk of learning loss in the future.

The lawsuit notes that county and state health departments, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have said it is safe for in-person classes to resume, as reported transmission within schools has been low.

The amended complaint, filed Tuesday, adds that the failure to provide public school students in-person learning violates the California constitution by depriving children of their right to attend public school and by discriminating against them on the basis of wealth, which runs afoul of the equal protection clause. The filing also accuses the district of violating state law to "offer in-person instruction to the greatest extent possible."

The deal on health and safety measures required to reopen schools, agreed to by school unions and SFUSD — announced a few days after the original lawsuit was filed — would return students to classrooms when the city graduates to the red tier of the state's risk-assessment system, provided all school employees have been offered vaccinations. Alternatively, if the city moves into the orange tier, which is considered one level safer in terms of coronavirus transmission, students could return to classes regardless of the availability of vaccines.

But Herrera says the agreement, as publicized, is insufficient.

“We’re pleased the school district and its unions finally seem to be making some progress on reopening, but it’s not nearly enough,” he said in a statment. “There are more questions than answers at this point. We have not seen an agreement, but our understanding is that it still doesn’t cover classroom instruction. Which kids will be able to go back? When will they be able to? How many days a week? How many hours a day? These are just some of the questions the district hasn’t answered for parents."

Responding to the latest legal filing, Laura Dudnick, a spokesperson for SFUSD, said in an email:

We wholeheartedly agree that students are better served with in-person learning. Bringing students back to school in a large public school district is very complex and requires partnership. We are committed to continuing to work together with the City and labor unions to offer in-person learning options to students as soon as possible.

Dudnick said the district is eager for the city to make vaccines available.

Susan Solomon,  president of United Educators of San Francisco, did not respond to a request for comment.

Speaking at a regular COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Mayor London Breed indicated the lawsuit was a last resort.

"There's no way I would support using the legal system to get our schools open if we were on a path to move forward," she said.

Breed said she wasn't unsupportive of the agreement between SFUSD and the unions. But she echoed Herrerra in stating that it's not specific enough.

"It doesn't provide any timelines and exactly what we're going to actually need to do," she said. "I have a lot of questions, just like a lot of parents have a lot of questions about the agreement."

When asked when she expected schools to reopen, Breed said, "Definitely not this school year. I don't think it's realistic to expect schools to reopen this school year."

Jon Brooks and Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez 

Bay Area Airport Workers Are Worried About PPE, COVID Protocols

Bay Area airport workers such as plane cleaners, baggage handlers and Transportation Security Administration agents face potential exposure to the coronavirus during every shift.

Jane Martin, the airport director for SEIU-United Service Workers West, says some of the union's members have died from COVID-19.

"In the Bay Area, I know of three at SFO and one in San Jose. ... And you know, there could be more," she said.

Martin says workers now have masks and gloves, but several safety issues remain. For example, San Francisco International Airport employees who are in close contact with travelers from all over the world because their job is to push passengers in wheelchairs are worried about the inconsistent availability of face shields.

"The correct PPE at all times is something we're certainly trying to be very vigilant and advocate for," Martin said.

SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel said the airport has been "closely monitoring" the contractor in charge of accompanying disabled passengers, in order to ensure safety precautions are consistently followed.

"We are meeting with them regularly and visiting their worksites to observe their operations," he wrote in an email. "We have also advised both companies of our expectation for full compliance with health and safety requirements, and detailed potential consequences of non-compliance, which could include monetary fines and revocation of their permit with SFO."

Another issue, Martin says, is that employees sometimes only hear through coworkers that a colleagues has been infected.

"You know, you were working right next to someone who tested positive and then you came back to work," she said. "We need to stop that from happening, because you didn't know you were exposed."

The Port of Oakland, which owns and operates Oakland International Airport, says its protocol when advised of a worker becoming infected is to issue an electronic bulletin to all airport tenants within 24 hours.

"At that point, deep-cleaning and sanitizing will take place in-and-around the area of where the worker was stationed," airport spokesperson Roberto Bernardo said in an email.

SFO says more than 400 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Port of Oakland says there have been about 47 cases among airport workers. San Jose International Airport says 17 employees have contracted the virus.

Both the union and the airports are pushing for transportation workers to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

Without Vaccine, L.A.'s Garment Workers Are Hanging by a Thread

Olegaria Ruiz is among scores of undocumented front-line workers who feel left out of California’s age-based COVID-19 vaccination plan.

“More than anything, we need the government to help us get the vaccine, too,” said Ruiz, 46, who’s worked in the garment industry in Los Angeles for 27 years.

Ruiz says she doesn't know of any co-workers, including those over 65, who have gotten the vaccine yet. A lot of them, she says, lack internet access and don't know how to navigate the state's complicated sign-up system.

Throughout the pandemic, Ruiz has worked 12-hour shifts, seven days a week to sew masks, hospital gowns and surgical hair nets for doctors and nurses, she says.

But she says she’s not always paid for all the hours she works and sometimes earns less than minimum wage.

At the same time, it's difficult to socially distance in sweatshop factories, where upward of 50 seamstresses can often be sewing in one room. To make matters worse, Ruiz says many of her co-workers workers aren’t being provided face masks by their employers.

“There’s no social distancing, and people don’t use masks,” Ruiz said. “[Some of my co-workers] sometimes can’t afford to buy masks because we aren’t being paid what we’re supposed to — a minimum salary.”

Read the full story.

Hector Arzate

Mt. Diablo Unified School District to Give Reopening Update

The Mt. Diablo Unified School District Governing Board on Wednesday will discuss the status of plans to reopen schools in the district, which have remained closed since last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Adam Clark last week wrote in a letter to district families and staff that he will give a formal update on the district's safety protocols and the status of negotiations over bringing students back into classrooms.

In January, Clark told the school board that distance learning would continue in the district at least into March, after reopening plans approved by the board late last year were postponed due to the state's regional stay-at-home order.

Clark noted in his letter last week that "eight of the eighteen school districts within Contra Costa County have signed agreements with their labor partners and are preparing to bring students on campus in the coming weeks."

The open session portion of Wednesday's meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The meetings are taking place virtually due to the pandemic. More information on how to follow the meeting, how to submit public comment, and agenda items can be found online here.

The Mt. Diablo Unified School District has schools in Concord, Pleasant Hill, Bay Point and parts of Walnut Creek, Martinez and Pittsburg.

-Bay City News

California Coronavirus Testing Lab Falls Far Short of Goal

California’s newest state lab for processing COVID-19 tests was hailed as a game changer when it opened in November with the goal of turning around 150,000 tests per day by March.

But the lab, located in Valencia in Los Angeles County, remains far short of its goal, processing that number of tests each week, not daily. Commercial labs, meanwhile, are processing more than 10 times that amount.

The California Department of Public Health declined an interview request. But in an emailed statement, the department said it’s on track to continue expanding testing capacity statewide, without specifying exact targets.

Scott Rodd, Capital Public Radio and The California Report

California Coronavirus Cases Decline Again

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday said the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the state fell to just over 10,000 yesterday, down from an overwhelming 50,000 a month ago.

The 14-day rolling average of new cases is also at its lowest since Dec. 2.

Newsom reported a 25% reduction in the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU beds over the last two weeks.

"Everything that should be up is up, and everything that should be down is down," Newsom said.

Still, he expressed concern over the continuing shortage of vaccine.

“I just fear whatever we do is not going to be enough until the supply is adequate,” he said.

To date, 4.7 million doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines have been administered in the state.

Speaking from San Diego's Petco Park, Newsom commended the city's mayor, Todd Gloria, for establishing the stadium as California's first "vaccine super station," a collaboration between the state, county and UC San Diego.

Newsom also said California has given money to 110 community-based organizations, part of the "three-legged stool" of equity, speed and efficiency that makes up the state's vaccine distribution plan, and an effort to use trusted community messengers to combat misinformation about vaccines. Newsom said the state also plans to apply lessons learned from its outreach effort on the census.

Nathan Fletcher, chair of San Diego County's Board of Supervisors, said the county would be working more closely with promatores, health workers in Latino communities, on vaccine outreach.

“We move fast because the vaccine offers the path out, not only to save lives, but to get our lives back,” Fletcher said.

Notable next steps in the state's vaccine rollout include a possible announcement on prioritizing teachers, as well as an expected Feb. 15 rollout of the state's partnership with Blue Cross, Blue Shield and Kaiser Permanente.

— Lakshmi Sarah

San Francisco School District, Unions Reach Tentative Agreement on Reopening Classrooms

The San Francisco Unified School District on Saturday took a major step toward reopening schools by reaching a tentative agreement with labor unions on health and safety standards for in-person learning in all grades.

The tentative agreement covers baseline health and safety standards, district and union representatives said, including the return of students to classrooms when the city and county have reached the red tier of California's Blueprint for a Safer Economy, as determined by the California Department of Public Health. In addition, all staff members returning to schools or worksites must have had the opportunity to be vaccinated.

Alternatively, if the city moves into the orange tier, which is considered one level safer in terms of coronavirus transmission risk, students can return to classes regardless of the availability of vaccines for teachers.

Other measures in the agreement include health screenings, cleaning protocols, contact tracing, ventilation upgrades, socially distanced classrooms, personal protective equipment and regular testing for students and staff.

"I want to thank all of the district employees who have been working for months to get our schools ready so that we can return safely as soon as possible," district Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to opening our school doors for more staff to begin preparations to welcome students back."

The unions expressed cautious optimism about the deal.

"This agreement sets the stage to safely reopen schools in San Francisco," said Susan Solomon, president of United Educators of San Francisco. "Now we need city and state officials to step up and make vaccines available to school staff now, while UESF continues to focus on finalizing agreements around classroom instruction, schedules, and continuing to improve remote learning for the students and families who choose not to return even with these standards in place."

Rudy Gonzalez, of the San Francisco Building and Trades Council, said, "We remain clear-eyed about limitations due to underfunding, retention and staffing challenges, but nevertheless we see hope in this agreement. We look forward to support from our federal, state and local leaders to help us realize learning environments and facilities that are worthy of our students."

Talks between the district and its unions began in September. But on Wednesday, San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera announced his office was filing a lawsuit seeking a court order to direct the district and Board of Education to come up with a plan to offer in-person learning as soon as possible.

John Coté, communications director for the city attorney's office, said in an email that if the agreement contains "anything short of the specific, concrete details required under state law," the lawsuit would continue.

He called the deal "progress" but said, "it's not enough."

"(S)o far this raises more questions than answers," he said. "There does not appear to be any agreement on classroom instruction and schedules, for example."

Coté said San Francisco is required to follow California's vaccination plan, which no longer prioritizes essential workers. Meanwhile, he said, the city's and state's health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not made vaccination a prerequisite for reopening schools.

The district said the tentative agreement will come before the Board of Education for ratification on Feb. 16.

Bay City News and KQED News

