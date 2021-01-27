Unemployed Californians Suffer After State Pays $11 Billion — and Counting — in Fraudulent Claims
As state officials frantically work to review hundreds of thousands of frozen unemployment accounts for fraud, a new report from the California state auditor found that the unemployment department’s inefficiency and lack of advanced planning continue to create delays — and that the department is still not doing all it needs to in order to correct the issue.
The report is a response to a request for an emergency audit from the state’s Joint Legislative Audit Committee. State legislators responded Tuesday by asking for an oversight hearing focused on ensuring the Employment Development Department implements the auditor’s recommendations.
The audit comes one day after EDD confirmed it has paid out at least $11 billion worth of fraudulent unemployment benefits since the beginning of the pandemic. A good chunk of the claims are still being reviewed, and Labor Secretary Julie Su says the agency expects the number of fraudulent claims will continue to increase.
"There is no sugarcoating the reality," Su said at a press event Monday. "California did not have sufficient security measures in place to prevent this level of fraud, and criminals took advantage of the situation."
California Reveals Secret Formula Used to Lift Stay-at-Home Order
Hope you're ready for a math lesson.
After much prodding, California health officials on Tuesday finally revealed the formula used to project the regional ICU capacities four weeks in the future. That projection is what determined the state's lifting of its stay-at-home orders Monday.
Those forecasts, which look ahead to Feb. 21, predict ICU capacities in all five regions will be well above the 15% threshold necessary to lift the sweeping orders imposed on much of the state in early December when coronavirus cases were beginning to explode. Up until Monday's announcement, three regions — the Bay Area, Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley — were still under the order.
With the byzantine formula as backdrop, Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's secretary of health and human services, attempted to explain the logic of the equations to an audience of presumably flummoxed reporters. The formula, he said, is based on the understanding that the most serious new cases today are likely to be hospital admissions in about two weeks and ICU admissions in roughly four weeks. It also factors in ICU discharge rates and regional ICU bed availability
"If we want to really determine what the impact is of our current case numbers, our current transmission rates, our current test positivity, on where we're going to be in the hospitals, we have to look about four weeks out," Ghaly said during his weekly press briefing. "So that's why you came into [the order] one way, we exited through the order in a different way."
The projections predict that California's overall ICU capacity on Feb. 21 will be just over 30%, with regional projected ICU capacities ranging from 19% in the Greater Sacramento region to 33% in Southern California.
Until now, state officials have been curiously cagey about the data points and the formula used to derive them, claiming last week that the calculations were too complicated and could mislead the public. On Tuesday, Ghaly said his team wanted to make sure the data was accurate before disclosing any projections.
"We did for a period of time work to make sure that our testing numbers were solid, that they were tracking with what we expected them to be on average, that we could account for any changes," he said. "So that when we made a final projection, as we announced yesterday ... we could be confident in what is a fairly weighty decision for three major areas and regions of our state."
During Tuesday's presser, Ghaly offered notably little detail on the state's major decision, announced Monday, to shift to a COVID-19 vaccination distribution system that prioritizes age over job category, bypassing certain essential workers who thought they would be next in line to receive the vaccine.
"We certainly are listening to a lot of feedback, making what I would say are difficult decisions, but trying to make sure that they are clear and simple to follow," Ghaly said. "Using an age-based framework helps us get there."
Despite the shift, he said, California would still focus heavily on equity in its distribution approach and strive to reach the most vulnerable populations, regardless of age.
"So there, of course, is going to be some sectors of our population that don’t come to the front of the line as quickly as some others," Ghaly said. "And we’re working through to make sure that that communication is simple, well understood, because the worst thing is when people don’t know where they are in the line."
California Nurses Union Unhappy That Stay-at-Home Order Was Lifted
While many may be happy about the state's lifting of the stay-at-home order Monday, the president of a California nurses union isn't one of them.
Deborah Burger, president of National Nurses United, called the decision to let some businesses reopen “disappointing” and “premature.”
"This whole pandemic has been a nightmare for nurses because we still are short on the PPE that we need," Burger said. "We’re still short-staffed. We’re still coping with the onslaught of incoming critically ill patients."
Her organization condemned the state’s move, saying there is a human cost to lifting the stay-at-home order too soon.
Burger, who works as a nurse in Sonoma, says she worries people may let their guard down. She also worries that a new coronavirus variant will make the situation worse.
Nurses, doctors and other health care workers have been especially hard hit during the pandemic. When the surge of coronavirus cases was at its worst after the holidays, exhaused staff described ambulances constantly lined up around the block, patients queued in pop-up tents, and halls overflowing with sick people. Staff members told KQED they felt "betrayed" by the public's indifference to taking preventive measures like wearing masks and social distancing.
California officials said Monday that they lifted the stay-at-home order based on improving projections for ICU availability around the state.
Biden Administration Aims to Buy 200 Million More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses
The Biden administration is working to purchase an additional 200 million doses of the two COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorized for emergency use, with the goal, the White House says, of having enough vaccine supply for nearly the entire U.S. population by the end of the summer.
The administration says it plans to buy an additional 100 million doses each from both Moderna and Pfizer, which has a vaccine with its German counterpart, BioNTech.
"This increases the total vaccine order for the U.S. by 50%, from 400 million to 600 million with these additional doses expected to deliver this summer," the White House said in a fact sheet it put out before planned remarks from President Biden.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require a two-dose regimen per person.
The planned announcement from Biden comes nearly a week into his presidency, and as he has repeated that the rollout of vaccines — to help alleviate the devastating coronavirus pandemic, and to put unemployed Americans back to work — is his top priority. More than 420,000 Americans are now confirmed to have died from COVID-19 — a figure that's likely a severe undercount.
California to Shift to Age-Based Vaccine Eligibility System, Eliminating Job Categories
As the state works to speed up delivery of the coronavirus vaccine, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that California will change its system for who is given vaccine priority, a shift that will eliminate job categories as a factor in determining the order of when people are eligible for the vaccination.
Currently, some essential workers, including farmworkers, teachers and health care staff can receive the vaccine, as well as people over 65.
But three-quarters of the state’s deaths from COVID-19 have occurred among older Californians, and that’s who the state is planning to focus on for vaccinations.
"You'll hear a lot more about a strategy to transition to an age-based eligibility, which will allow us to scale up much more quickly and get vaccines to impacted communities much more expeditiously," Newsom teased at his Monday briefing, where the big news was that California was lifting its stay-at-home order.
Darrel Ng, a spokesperson for the governor's Vaccine Task Force, confirmed that the state is eliminating the job-based eligibility categories in phases subsequent to 1A, in favor of an age-based system.
Ng wrote in an email that the change is being made "to reduce public confusion, make it easier on providers (who soon won’t have to consider occupation) and speed vaccine administration."
Ng wrote that the change will not eliminate equity-based considerations: "We can achieve that by allocating vaccines to communities that have been hit hardest by covid. One way to do that would be to send more vaccines to FQHCs [Federally Qualified Heath Centers] to ensure access and give them a better chance at availability while our supply remains limited."
State epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said last week that given the limits on available doses, just vaccinating Californians over 65 could take until June.
While details of the state’s strategy aren’t out yet, the Service Employees International Union was critical, saying about 150,000 of the workers it represents have been deemed essential to stay on the job during the pandemic. But they may be vaccinated later if the state prioritizes age over job category.
More details about the plan are expected from California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly today at noon.
Restaurant Group Applauds California Reopening, Considers 'Next Steps' for Lawsuit
Restaurant owners applauded the announcement that California is discontinuing its shelter-in-place order, allowing outdoor dining to resume, among other restrictions that will now be lifted. Dining has been shut down in the state since the first week of December.
In a statement, the Wine Country Coalition for Safe Reopening lauded the move. The organization sued the state in December over the outdoor dining ban, calling it “arbitrary, irrational and unfair.”
“Our first order of business is now getting our employees back to work so that we can resume serving our patrons safely,” the group said. “We will, however, be consulting with our attorneys on the next steps for our lawsuit to ensure our members are protected in the future.”
Laurie Thomas, executive director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, owns two restaurants in San Francisco. She said that while she’s excited about the prospect of outdoor dining returning, it won’t be enough to pull restaurants completely out of the red.
“There are no reserves, there's no emotional reserves, there's no financial reserves,” Thomas said. “So just saying, 'Hey, you can reopen' doesn't mean that that's a slam dunk.”
Shutting down and starting up costs money, she said, and many restaurants are wary of coronavirus variants gaining ground, forcing them to close again.
“We really need to have transparency from the state on how these shutdowns and reopenings are going to happen going forward,” she said. “And nobody has any answers.”
She says Congress should pass a federal stimulus bill aimed specifically at the restaurant industry.