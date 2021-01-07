KQED is a proud member of
Situation in L.A. Is 'Worse Than People Think'

In Los Angeles, ambulances are waiting for hours — up to eight, in some cases — to admit new patients at overwhelmed hospitals. The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units has more than quadrupled since the beginning of November.

On Monday, Los Angeles County's Emergency Medical Services Agency directed EMTs not to bring people who have little chance of survival into hospitals and to conserve oxygen out in the field.

And with the holidays just behind us, public health officials warn that the situation could get worse for emergency services.

"A lot of what's happening right now, even though people are talking about it, people are reporting about it, people aren't really seeing it. And the reality is, things are worse than people think," says Dr. Nichole Bosson, assistant medical director at the L.A. County EMS Agency. "And I say that because I see how people are still congregating in groups and making decisions to have family gatherings or New Year's parties. And these decisions are what continues to impact our health care system."

Listen to NPR's Monday interview with Bosson, below, or read the transcript. More from the Los Angeles Times here.

Ailsa Chang, NPR

Newsom Wants to Send $600 to Low-Income Residents, Extend Eviction Protections

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday unveiled a proposal to put more money into the hands of millions of low-income Californians, as many struggle to pay rent and other bills while the pandemic drags on.

Newsom is also urging the extension of statewide eviction protections, which are set to expire at the end of January.

The proposal is part of the governor’s state budget, which is set to be released on Friday.

The plan, which Newsom is calling the Golden State Stimulus, would provide $600 to people who are earning less than $30,000 a year. The money would go to anyone who filed for the California Earned Income Tax Credit last year, and those eligible to file this year. Nearly 3.9 million Californians were eligible for the credit last year, Newsom's office says. The cost of the program is an estimated $2.4 billion.

Latino Community Foundation CEO Jacqueline Martinez Garcel, who joined Newsom and several lawmakers on a livestream of the announcement, said the assistance would go a long way in helping struggling families.

“This is how we ensure that families don't get left behind," she said, "to make sure that families have food on their table and we have a shelter over their heads."

Madeline Howard, senior attorney with the Western Center on Law and Poverty, also welcomed the idea of cash assistance as a support for renters.

“We need that; $600 is a start, but it’s really only a start," she said. "Six hundred dollars in California dollars — what is that, a week of rent?"

Renters in the state are currently protected from eviction if they can’t pay rent because they have lost income due to the pandemic, as long as they pay 25%. But those protections, which were put in place by the Legislature and governor in August, are set to expire at the end of January.

When the Legislature returns to session next week, it's set to consider bills that would extend protections for renters and provide relief to landlords who are also struggling from lost income. Assemblymember David Chiu, D-San Francisco, is co-author of Assembly Bill 15 and AB 16, which aim to extend the eviction protections for the rest of the year.

“California’s 17 million renters are staring down an eviction cliff. It is imperative that the Legislature and the administration step in to keep people housed. A meaningful extension of eviction protections is crucial to stopping any additional COVID spread,” Chiu said.

Newsom did not specify on Wednesday how long he thought the eviction protections should be extended.

Molly Solomon and Erika Kelly

 

Newsom Cancels COVID-19 Briefing in Light of Riot at US Capitol

Statement released by the governor's office this afternoon:

Governor Gavin Newsom has cancelled his COVID-19 update today out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of Governor’s Office staff and issued the following statement in response to the events transpiring at the U.S. Capitol:

“Peaceful protest is an important mechanism of our democracy but what we are witnessing in our nation's Capitol building is reprehensible and an outright assault to our democracy and Democratic institutions.

“The people of California have spoken, and our congressional delegation should never have to fear for their lives to represent Californians. We are concerned for the safety of California’s congressional delegation and U.S. Capitol staff, and are reaching out to offer support in every way possible. President Trump must call for an end to this escalating situation, acknowledge the will of the people to bring President-Elect Biden to the White House and move immediately to a peaceful transition of power."

Chowchilla Women's Prison Hits at Least 500 Cases This Week

After months of staving off a coronavirus outbreak, the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla is now dealing with more than 450 COVID-19 cases after hitting more than 500 earlier this week.

Colby Lenz, an advocate with the California Coalition for Women Prisoners, said the prison has run out of quarantine space, conditions are unsanitary and inmates’ mental health is strained.

"We need better conditions to try to save people's lives in these [coronavirus-] positive units," she said, "including the risk of suicide, which we've seen escalate across the state under COVID conditions generally, and then specifically in those COVID-positive units."

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said it provides mental health services, including telehealth visits, to all inmates who need it.

Kate Wolffe

Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts Grapple With Continuing Shutdown

Lake Tahoe ski resorts are grappling with how to handle the stay-at-home order during what should be their busiest season.

Last week, the order was extended for another three weeks for the Greater Sacramento region due to low ICU capacity and rising coronavirus numbers.

Since vacationers aren’t allowed to stay overnight, some Tahoe resorts are now recommending visitors take day trips instead.

"You're just going to come up, you're going to enjoy the outdoors, have a blast. I mean, the snow's great," said Jon Slaughter, director of marketing for Sugar Bowl resort in North Lake Tahoe.

Although the state is discouraging nonessential travel, public health officials have encouraged residents to get outside. Slaughter says Sugar Bowl has no plans to close.

"We feel like skiing and snowboarding is a safe and healthy outdoor alternative and we want to make sure that we're here to offer that."

Slaughter says the resort has closed many indoor spaces, limited capacity and requires prebooking for all guests.

Kate Wolffe

Bay Area Counties Remain Dedicated to Testing While Vaccine Rollout Continues

Rollout of the coronavirus vaccine has pushed testing out of the spotlight. But Bay Area counties are still working to expand testing, as the state is experiencing the worst surge of the pandemic and getting the general public vaccinated is going to take months.

"Now we’re conducting over 3,000 tests per day, with an average of 676 tests per 100,000 residents, which is about double what we were doing prior to our increased testing strategy," said Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, at a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.

Contra Costa County Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano says the county has 14 sites that average 7,000 to 8,000 tests a day. Testing remains important, he says.

"If you don’t know you have COVID, you don’t know to stay away from others and stop passing it on to other people," he said.

In San Francisco, officials say they conduct more than 8,000 tests per day at places frequented by essential workers, like transit hubs.

Solano County Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas estimates the county runs at least 1,200 tests a day.

“I suspect that the demand will diminish greatly come spring when vaccine is available for the general population," he said.

But for now, testing is one of the best tools we have to manage the surge.

Polly Stryker

San Francisco Is Doing Better Than Most of Bay Area, But That's Still Not Great

While the latest COVID-19 surge has not hit San Francisco as hard as it has Southern California or other Bay Area counties, Mayor London Breed says she's “alarmed” by the city now averaging 237 coronavirus cases per day.

San Francisco still has more than a third of its ICU beds available, a much bigger cushion than in the region as a whole. The Bay Area’s capacity is currently a little less than 6%. Still, “We’ve never had so many people in the hospital with COVID at one time,” Breed said Tuesday, warning of another potential spike in cases driven by holiday gatherings.

“We won't know the full effect of the holidays for the next couple of weeks,” she said. “At this point, San Francisco and the entire Bay Area are under the stay-at-home order for the near future.”

The Bay Area region can break out of the state's mandated restrictions by climbing above 15% ICU capacity, though the city has said it wants to see at least 25% availability to lift its own, similar order, which predated the state directive.

Yesterday, officials began administering coronavirus vaccines to residents of San Francisco-run Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center. The mayor said that by Wednesday "all residents who want the vaccine will receive it.”

More from the city's Tuesday COVID-19 briefing:

Kevin Stark

