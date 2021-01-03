Marin County Adds San Rafael to Free Pop-up COVID-19 Testing Sites

Marin County has partnered with the COVID-19 testing company Curative to provide self-administered, oral swab testing to community members.

Six testing sites in Larkspur, Bolinas Novato, San Anselmo, San Geronimo, and Sausalito were announced before the New Year with testing that started as early as December 21, and an additional testing site in San Rafael will begin testing on Jan. 6.

In taking the test, patients are required to cough deeply between three and five times and swab multiple sides of the interior of the mouth. The swab is then returned to a Curative employee at the testing site and results are returned within 72 hours by email or text.

The new San Rafael testing site, located at the Armory Parking Lot along Civic Center Drive, will operate Sundays, Tuesday and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Mondays and Wedesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The six previously-announced sites are operating as follows:

Bolinas: Mondays, 10:00 a.m - 12:30 p.m; Bolinas Fire Station at 100 Mesa Road

Larkspur: Thursdays from January 7, 10:00 a.m - 4:00 p.m.; Piper Park at 250 Doherty Drive

Novato: Fridays from January 8, 10:00 a.m - 4:00 p.m; Novato Library at 1720 Novato Boulevard

San Anselmo: Tuesdays, 10:00 a.m - 4:00 p.m; United Market at 100 Red Hill Avenue

San Geronimo: Mondays, 110:00 a.m - 4:00 p.m; San Geronimo Golf Course parking lot at 5800 Sir Francis Drake Blvd

Sausalito: Wednesdays starting January 6, 10:00 a.m - 4:00 p.m; Sausalito City Hall at 420 Litho Street

Marin County is the sixth county in the Bay Area with Curative-run testing, following San Mateo, San Francisco, Alameda, Sonoma, and Santa Clara.