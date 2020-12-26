KQED is a proud member of
Bay Area Stay-at-home Order Likely to be Extended, State Officials Say

Stay-at-home orders currently in effect in the Bay Area and three other California regions will likely remain in place past the minimum three-week duration, state officials affirmed on Dec. 25.

The state's stay-at-home order is triggered when a region's average intensive care unit capacity falls below 15 percent. The Bay Area, greater Sacramento, the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California are under the order at present, the California Department of Public Health said.

The earliest date the Bay Area may become eligible to exit the order is Jan. 8, the state department said. Greater Sacramento could become eligible to exit the order as early as Jan. 1, while San Joaquin and Southern California could possibly become eligible this coming Monday, Dec. 28.

The available ICU capacity in the latter two regions is down to a grim 0 percent, according to the California Department of Public Health. In the Bay Area, ICU capacity is at 9.8 percent, and in greater Sacramento, ICU capacity is 16.7 percent, the department said.

The prediction was in line with a Monday announcement from Gov. Gavin Newsom. The governor said on December 21 that skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations would probably keep the stay-at-home orders in effect for multiple regions across the state.

On Friday, the health department said California has 2,042,290 confirmed cases to date, though numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

—Bay City News

California Becomes First State With 2 Million COVID-19 Cases

California became the first state to record 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases, reaching the milestone on Christmas Eve as nearly the entire state was under a strict stay-at-home order and hospitals were flooded with the largest crush of cases since the pandemic began.

A tally by Johns Hopkins University showed the nation’s most populous state has recorded 2,010,157 infections since January.

At least 23,635 people have died from the virus.

The first COVID-19 case in California was confirmed Jan. 25. It took 292 days to get to 1 million infections on Nov. 11.

Just 44 days later, the number topped 2 million.

California’s infection rate — in terms of the number of cases per 100,000 people — is lower than the U.S. average. But its nearly 40 million residents mean the outbreak outpaces other states in sheer numbers.

Read the full story.

The Associated Press

Immigrant Advocates Sound Alarm Over Escalating COVID-19 Outbreak in Yuba County Jail

Immigrant advocates say a growing outbreak of COVID-19 at the Yuba County Jail is putting the people held there at risk, including some who are medically vulnerable.

On Dec. 16, Yuba County Jail officials closed the facility to visits after they identified seven confirmed cases. Since then, according to attorneys, the number of people infected has increased to 78, which is more than 30% of the total jail population.

While the majority of people housed at the Yuba County Jail are in county custody, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees are held there as well. In April, the San Francisco Public Defender's office filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of ICE detainees at the Yuba jail and the Mesa Verde detention facility in Bakersfield, citing dangerous conditions.

Katie Kavanagh, a senior attorney for the San Francisco-based California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice, says she spoke with two detainees who have tested positive for COVID-19. Kavanagh says they described "disgusting conditions," including "trash, gum, fingernails and excrement," and reported using a bathroom shared by those with and without COVID-19 that is "not cleaned between uses."

Over the summer, ICE detainees inside the facility went on a hunger strike for five days to draw attention to the situation.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, who's presiding over the case, ruled that lawyers could apply for the release of ICE detainees on a case-by-case basis. He also ordered in June that ICE and the jail take precautions such as keeping detainees out of the older, more crowded side of the jail and isolating COVID-19 symptomatic people.

But immigrant advocates say those protections have begun to erode.

Read the full story.

Michelle Wiley

Bus and Ferry Workers May Not Lose Jobs After All

The latest bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill could spare nearly 150 Bay Area bus and ferry workers from losing their jobs. The board of the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District voted on Wednesday to rescind an earlier decision to lay off workers in the wake of a $48 million budget shortfall.

The reversal came after passage of a federal stimulus bill awaiting President Trump’s approval that includes $14 billion for transit agencies, of which the Bay Area could see up to $975 million.

The original vote to terminate workers "was something that was done with tears, but yet as representatives of the Golden Gate Bridge district, we had to look at the total picture,” said district board member Judy Arnold, during an emergency meeting Wednesday.

The unions representing transit workers have resisted layoffs, calling any decision before the new year premature.

“While I believe people’s lives were ultimately played a bit close to the edge here for my comfort ... the bottom line is that the governing body made all the difference,” said Robert Estrada, regional director of the inland boatman's union, representing district terminal agents and ferry crews.

Trump has yet to sign the relief bill, and he has demanded significant changes that have disrupted what was thought to be a done deal.

Marco Siler-Gonzales

A Cartoon Music Video to Help You Fight Pandemic Fatigue

With COVID-19 cases surging around California and the U.S., KQED Science created an animated music video to help fight the pandemic fatigue that many if not all are feeling this holiday season. Masks not only help stop the spread of the coronavirus, but the latest research shows they also offer protection to those who wear them. Getting sick just as the vaccine is starting to be distributed would be a real tragedy. So hang on a little longer and mask up!

Alameda County Says 13,000 Health Care Workers Vaccinated So Far

The rollout of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine hasn't been entirely smooth, with California and other states complaining they did not receive as many doses as originally promised. The U.S. Army general responsible for vaccine distribution took personal responsibility for any miscommunication.

KQED's Brian Watt this week interviewed Dr. Kathleen Clanon, medical director of the Alameda County Health Care Services Agency, about the shortfall and how vaccine distribution is going in the county. The following has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Did the discrepancy in what was expected and what arrived have an impact on distribution plans in Alameda County?

Dr. Kathleen Clanon: It did, yeah. We kind of had to scramble and inform some of our hospitals that they were getting fewer doses than we originally thought.

How many health care workers have been vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine?

Last week, we got 13,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and pretty much all of them are now out there. So we believe about 13,000 health care workers have been vaccinated so far.

How has the county been discussing who will get the vaccine after health care workers and first responders?

The state is working on prioritization of different groups of essential workers and different kinds of health care workers. So we are a little bit waiting on them. Then we have a community process also in our county to look at what they give us, and try to figure out where and who within those categories.

There have been nearly 600 total deaths, 43,000 total cases in Alameda County. How is the county dealing with this?

This is definitely a scary moment. There are more people in the hospital right now than at any point during the pandemic. People are tired. People are really looking for some relief in the hospitals. But we are holding steady. We're doing a little better than most of the other counties in the Bay Area.

Holiday Behavior Will Determine Next Pandemic Phase in California, Says Epidemiologist

California could soon surpass a grim milestone: 2 million confirmed coronavirus infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state broke another record with more than 62,661 newly identified cases on Monday, while averaging more than 40,000 cases per day this past week — all despite the governor's latest stay-at home order, which now covers most of the state.

George Rutherford, a UCSF epidemiologist, says Californians shouldn’t read too much into a single day's case numbers, as the state always reports more cases on Mondays due to a backlog of weekend tests. But he was nonetheless “surprised” by the latest statistics.

“I would have hoped we would have turned the corner by now,” Rutherford said. “It's really important what we see in the next couple of days. If you look at the French experience, this is about when they turn the corner, about 14 days after they went into a hard lockdown.”

Rutherford says California’s fate will depend on how much people spread the virus during the holiday. He encouraged Californians to limit their risk and said he is “enormously concerned” about holiday gatherings seeding new cases.

“The case rates went up after Thanksgiving and we haven’t seen that dip down,” he said. “All of us need to encourage people to minimize their exposure during Christmas.”

If the surge continues, the state could run out of intensive care beds by the end of the month.

—Kevin Stark (@starkkev)

