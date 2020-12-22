New California Child Care Union Asks State for Help During Pandemic

Child care workers now have a direct line to California officials to make the case that more resources are needed to do their job safely, as the newly ratified Child Care Providers United union had its second bargaining session with the state.

Health care workers and nursing home residents are California's top priority for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Child care workers might be next, but that’s not top of the negotiating list for the state’s tens of thousands of home-based providers, says Alexa Frankenberg, executive director of the new union.

"You know someone asked me the other day, are child care providers excited about the vaccine, and its like people are trying to keep their doors open right now, they're trying to keep their families safe and healthy, that is still the major area of focus for child care providers," Frankenberg said.

Last Thursday, 30 providers met virtually with state officials, presenting a 10-point plan for improving working conditions. One demand is to continue the program that pays providers when they have to close their doors to quarantine due to a COVID-19 case.

There are also more basic needs. Supplies and protective equipment have been provided in the past, but "we are asking for an extension and regular allocation of that," Frankenberg said.

The sides also discussed reopening help for providers who have been forced to close during the pandemic.

The vaccine did come up, Frankenberg says.

"This is a set of individuals that don’t have paid sick days through an employer, and so how do we think about what is needed for those who are getting vaccinated and might have adverse reactions?" she said.

The next bargaining meeting is scheduled for January.

