San Francisco's Cliff House restaurant to close
New door-to-door testing program in Santa Clara County
Bay Area counties will start netting first deliveries of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday
Some Danville restaurants push back against orders to stop outdoor dining
Number ICU beds in San Joaquin Valley plummeted to zero Saturday
Santa Clara County coronavirus outbreak linked to an illegal youth basketball tournament
FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in U.S.
More timeline

San Francisco's Cliff House Restaurant to Close

The Cliff House restaurant, which first opened 157 years ago, announced Sunday that it will close permanently on Dec. 31, a victim both of the COVID-19 pandemic and delays by the National Park Service in reaching a long-term operating contract, the restaurant's owners said.

The announcement of the permanent closure was posted Sunday by Cliff House's longtime owners, Dan and Mary Hountalas, on the restaurant's website. They said 180 employees will lose their jobs.

The Cliff House ended in-house dining in March due to the pandemic, offering only takeout service starting in early June. But they closed down completely in mid-July, saying the restaurant was losing too much money as a takeout-only operation.

"It costs tens of thousands of dollars every month to maintain and guard the massive Cliff House building," the owners wrote.

The last long-term contract between the Cliff House and the National Park Service expired in June 2018, and the restaurant had been operating since then under a series of short-term contracts, the current one set to expire on Dec. 31.

The owners said Sunday that COVID-19 exacerbated their business difficulties, which they asserted started with the 2018 expiration of the last 20-year contract.

"The National Park Service should have selected an operator on a long-term basis to ensure the continued operation of this national treasure," the Hountalases said in their statement Sunday.

—Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

Santa Clara County Launches Door-to-Door Coronavirus Testing Program

Santa Clara County is launching a new door-to-door coronavrius testing program in an effort to reach communities hardest hit by the virus. This week, four teams made up of public health care workers and community organizers will spread out across East San Jose, equipped with self-administering test kits.

“We would like to test as many as we can,” said Dr. Analilia Garcia,, the racial and health equity senior manager for the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

The program will roll out Tuesday through Fridays for the next few weeks, with teams headed out into neighborhoods between 9 a.m.and 3 p.m. How many households can be tested each day is still unclear.

“Over the next few weeks, as we do this and find our rhythm...we will be able to gauge what it takes to test one, two, three, four, five tests in a household and how long that takes,” Garcia said.

Those tested can expect their results within 48 hours via text or email. For those who have neither or have limited access to the internet, Garcia's team can deliver the results in person, she said.If a household member tests positive, the team will be able to connect that household with direct support.

“Part of this intervention is to not only provide the testing and ensuring they get the result, but also connecting them with case investigators and contact tracers who can then support families in accessing services," she said.

East San Jose is the hardest hit area by COVID-19 in the county. In the 95122 zip code, nearly 6% of the total population have contracted the virus, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.

—Marco Siler-Gonzales

Top of timeline ↑

Some Bay Area Counties to Get First Vaccine Deliveries This Week

Parts of the Bay Area are expected to receive the first deliveries of the recently approved Covid-19 vaccine as soon as Monday.

KQED reached out to counties across the Bay Area to ask when they'd receive their first vaccine deliveries.

While most counties said they were still carefully planning for the shipments, Marin County said it expects its first shipment Wednesday, Santa Clara County said it's expecting its first shipment as early as Monday, and Alameda County said it would receive its first shipment Thursday or Friday.

Santa Clara County was home to the first known victims of the coronavirus in the United States. and was among the first in the country to announce stay-at-home orders.

It is now poised to receive some of the first shipments of the new Pfizer vaccine, currently on route from Michigan and Wisconsin to counties in all 50 states.

Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, Santa Clara County's testing and vaccine officer, says the drug is first going to larger counties with sufficient ultra-cold storage.

He says the health department will use about a third of the initial 17,550 dose shipment to inoculate all skilled nursing facility staff with one of two shots starting later this week, which totals about six thousand people.

"We certainly don't want them all coming at once, in case anyone ends up with some of the mild side effects, so we'll do a portion and a portion and a portion and hopefully we'll get them all vaccinated hopefully in the next few weeks," Fenstersheib said.

The remaining doses will go to a fraction of the hospitals' staff.

There are roughly 130,000 health care workers in the county, including skilled nurses, EMT's, and others.

Alameda County will receive 13,650 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to the county's health agency, with first doses going to high-risk acute hospital workers. Another priority group are patients in elderly care facilities.

While the vaccine was initially purported to head to Marin Monday, it will now be delivered Wednesday. Marin County Public Health Officer Matt Willis said "we were ready Monday, we'll be extra ready Wednesday."

— Sara Hossaini (@MsHossaini)

Top of timeline ↑

Some Danville Restaurants Defy Orders to Close Outdoor Dining

More than a dozen Danville restaurants are defying Contra Costa County’s orders to close outdoor dining, while demanding public health officials show evidence linking outdoor dining with coronavirus spread.

At risk, they say, is public trust.

Corey Katz, owner of Bar Cava in Martinez, filed a suit against Contra Costa County Thursday to push the county to disclose their process behind determining closures.

“There is no proof, no data, no science," Katz said.

Contra Costa County was one of six Bay Area jurisdictions to preemptively roll back reopenings amid a surge in cases, including banning outdoor dining.

Jimmy Eliopoulos, co-owner of the restaurant Crumbs in Danville, says the ban “doesn’t make sense.”

“If you ordered the food and just sat across the street or maybe six feet over away from the patio, that's completely fine,” he said.

Eliopoulos and others say they want to see precisely how public health officials decide what can stay open and what can’t.

The state’s top health official, Mark Ghaly, said that bans on outdoor dining are more to discourage folks from moving and gathering and have less to do with the safety of the activity itself.

A judge in Los Angeles County blocked a local ban on outdoor dining last week, stating the county didn't adequately weigh “risks and benefits” when making the decision.

Some health experts agree that public health orders can seem arbitrary, like Monica Gandhi, an infectious diseases doctor from the University of California, San Francisco.

“We do not have data that outdoor dining, that outdoor playground, that two members that aren't in the same household taking a walk outdoors, is dangerous. And blunt lockdowns are alienating the public," Gandhi said.

She says arbitrary and confusing guidelines erode trust in public health officials — trust they will need in the coming months to ensure vaccine distribution goes well.

— Julie Chang (@BayAreaJulie)

Top of timeline ↑

In Central California, All ICU Beds Filled Amid COVID Surge

The number of available intensive care unit beds in California’s San Joaquin Valley plummeted to zero for the first time Saturday, state officials announced as ICU units fill up statewide amid spiking COVID-19 cases.

Just a day earlier, the region’s ICU capacity was at 4.5%, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The region comprised of 12 counties in central California, along with the enormous Southern California region, contain more than 60% of the state’s 40 million residents. Last week, the two regions were ordered to follow the strictest anti-COVID-19 rules under a new state stay-at-home order that aims to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed by restricting infectious contacts.

Overflowing ICUs has been a major concern.

It wasn’t immediately clear how hospitals in the San Joaquin Valley will respond.

In Imperial County, El Centro Regional Medical Center recently opened a tent in its parking lot with capacity for 50 non-coronavirus patients as it deals with the crush of people with COVID-19.

Public health officials blame the surge on people ignoring safety rules to wear masks and social distance except for people in their own households. They have voiced fears that COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations will continue to soar as people ignore stay-at-home orders to gather for the holidays.

The restrictions — the toughest since a spring lockdown — have been met with defiance from some business owners who say it will ruin them after nearly a year of seeing their clientele avoid public places because of COVID-19 fears and on-again, off-again restrictions.

Six counties in the San Francisco Bay Area and the city of Berkeley chose to implement their own voluntary orders independent of the state. Sonoma County joined that group Thursday, implementing its own lockdown beginning Saturday.

Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑

Santa Clara County Virus Outbreak Linked to Illegal Youth Basketball Tournament

An outbreak of 77 coronavirus cases in Santa Clara County has been traced to an illegal youth basketball tournament held last month in Placer County, public health officials said Friday.

Those who tested positive attended the event Nov. 7 and 8 at Courtside Basketball Center in Rocklin, Santa Clara Public Health announced. They included 39 middle- and high school players, three coaches and 35 “additional contacts,” officials said in a news release.

An additional 17 cases outside Santa Clara County also have been traced to the tournament, the release said.

The event violated local and state orders for youth sports during the pandemic, officials said.

“Public Health orders, directives, and guidance around contact sports and sporting events are in place for a reason. The risk of transmission in these settings can easily result in community spread that threatens the most vulnerable among us,” said Dr. Monika Roy, Santa Clara County’s assistant public health officer.

The California Department of Public Health has initiated an enforcement investigation involving the tournament operator, according to the news release.

Courtside’s owners could not be reached for comment. The center’s website said the facility is closed until further notice “out of precaution with the statewide lockdown and for the safety of all.”

Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑

FDA Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use In U.S.

Federal officials have authorized emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech in a landmark decision that promises to alter the fight against the coronavirus radically in the United States.

The Food and Drug Administration released its letter to Pfizer granting the authorization Friday evening.

"It is nothing short of a medical miracle to have FDA authorization of a vaccine for COVID-19 just over 11 months since the virus was made known to the world," said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in a statement. "Vaccines will help bring this pandemic to an end, which is all the more reason to double down on the public health measures we need to stay safe in the coming months."

The FDA's decision, which comes just one day after an advisory panel overwhelmingly offered its endorsement, makes the vaccine the first to obtain a green light for widespread distribution in the United States.

Several other countries have previously granted such an authorization to the Pfizer vaccine — including the U.K., where a sweeping immunization program kicked off earlier this week.

HHS' Azar, speaking with ABC's Good Morning Americasaid earlier Friday he expects that "we could be seeing people [in the U.S.] getting vaccinated Monday or Tuesday of next week."

In the first push after authorization, the government expects 2.9 million doses of vaccine to go out. Shipments are expected to begin within 24 hours. Government officials have said they'll be able to supply enough doses of vaccine for 20 million people by the end of the year.

Read the full story on NPR.

Colin Dwyer, NPR

Top of timeline ↑