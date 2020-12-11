KQED is a proud member of
Movement Grows to Prioritize Teachers for Vaccination

Bay Area lawmakers are calling on the governor and state health officials to place public school teachers and staff toward the front of the line for vaccines so that schools can reopen sooner.

San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen introduced a resolution last week calling for the placement of school workers on a high-priority list in the first phase of the vaccination rollout, right after health care workers and seniors living in care homes.

Ronen says pandemic education hasn’t been equitable, and many parents and children are suffering.

“We are asking our governor to stand up for the public school system, to stand up for educators, to stand up for California children and families, and to get kids back in school as quickly as possible,” she said.

Supervisors from Oakland and Contra Costa County say they plan to introduce similar proposals this week.

On Wednesday night, Berkeley’s school board added its voice to the growing lobby, passing a resolution calling for teachers to be put in the "top tier" for the vaccine.

In Marin, Dr. Matt Willis, the county's public health officer, said teachers would be prioritized for vaccination.

“Schools are essential services,” Willis said during an online forum, the Marin Independent Journal reports. "Teachers are prioritized because they are providing essential functions.”

According to the newspaper, Willis wants to start vaccinating teachers by late January or early February, behind vulnerable populations like long-term care residents, front-line health care workers and first responders.

One dissenting local voice in the push to move teachers up on the vaccination list is Gabriela López, SFUSD School Board vice president.

López told KQED Thursday that grocery store clerks, construction workers and "anyone in our transportation system who have never shut their doors since we sheltered in place," should be vaccinated before teachers. "I personally feel, given that they've been putting their bodies on the line every single day to maintain our city, they should get priority before our teachers do."

—Kate Wolffe (@katewolffe), Jon Brooks (@jbrooksfoy), Julia McEvoy (@juliamcevoy1

Sonoma County Is Next to Impose Strict State Rules

Sonoma County announced Thursday afternoon that it will preemptively adhere to the state's strict stay-at-home order, joining five other Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley.

The order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, and remain in place until Jan. 9.

The restrictions, which are by now becoming familiar to Bay Area residents, include:

  • Residents must stay at home except for work, shopping or other essential activities like medical appointments
  • Retail operations limited to 20% capacity, or 35% at stand-alone grocery stores
  • Restaurants must close to dining but can offer take-out, pick up and delivery.
  • Hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging can only accommodate essential workers

The following must shut down altogether:

  • Hair salons and barbershops
  • Personal care services
  • Movie theaters (except for drive-in theaters)
  • Wineries, bars, breweries and distilleries
  • Family entertainment centers
  • Museums, zoos and aquariums
  • Live audience sports
  • Amusement parks
  • Indoor gyms

Outside exercise is allowed provided residents stay physically distant, and outdoor gyms can offer outdoor operations. Overnight stays at campgrounds are out, but playgrounds can stay open after the state reversed its policy on them this week.

Technically, the county is not obligated to place itself under the state's latest order, because the state-designated Bay Area region, which also includes Monterey and Santa Cruz counties, as a whole has 17.8% of beds available in intensive care units, and the threshold for coming under the directive is 15%. But San Francisco, Alameda, Santa Clara, Marin and Contra Costa counties implemented strict stay-at-home orders ahead of hitting that 15% capacity threshold.

“Although Sonoma County has fared better until now than other parts of the state in terms of demand on our hospitals, we have been seeing an alarming increase in cases and hospitalizations in recent days, and this is putting increased strain on our medical resources,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, in a statement. “Given that, we feel we have no choice but to join the other Bay Area counties in preemptively adopting the governor’s Stay-Home order, which is already in effect for most of the state. We have to take action now.”

From the county press release:

Dr. Mase noted that Sonoma County cases have doubled in recent days and are now averaging nearly 25 cases per 100,000 with a 14-day average of 343 cases per 100,000 This is higher than at any point since the pandemic began. In addition, the county’s positivity rate is now up to 6.6 percent, and hospitalizations are now close to being the highest that they have ever been, said Mase.

“We also are seeing a wider geographic spread of infection,” Mase said.

Much of these increases are due to the surge in cases that is spreading across the nation as well as large gatherings that have occurred locally including over Halloween and Thanksgiving, she said.

—Jon Brooks (jbrooksfoy)

See Which Schools San Francisco Wants to Open First and When

The San Francisco Unified School District took its first official step toward reopening in-person learning this week.

On Wednesday, the district submitted a letter of intent to the city Department of Public Health, asking for approval to reopen school buildings for certain ages and grades, including preschoolers.

The letter proposes that 72 elementary schools open in three waves. First, students would return to six elementary schools as early as Jan. 25, followed by reopenings at 18 more as early as Feb. 8, and 48 more on or after March 22. The dates are subject to change, and the teacher's union must still agree to the plan.

The six schools the district has listed for the earliest, Jan. 25 opening are:

  • Alvarado
  • William Cobb
  • Glen Park
  • Lawton
  • John Muir
  • Sunset

See the rest of the list here.

“We must implement a phased approach to in-person learning because we know, given the need to adhere to social distancing and other safety guidelines, we will not be able to safely invite all students to return to school buildings at the same time,” said Board of Education President Mark Sanchez in a press release.

The plan is for schools to first reopen to kids in prekindergarten and special education classes. Then those same schools will open for students in transitional kindergarten to 2nd grade. The district will also prioritize homeless and foster youth students, and those who have shown the "lowest overall online engagement" in distance learning.

Parents will have the option of returning their kids to school, continuing with distance learning, or a hybrid. Students not in the initial priority groups will keep learning remotely.

More from the San Francisco Chronicle on what's next in the process:

The notice is the first step in obtaining required authorization from health officials to bring students back. The district must now apply to reopen, specifying which school sites are in the plan and providing a comprehensive plan that meets health and safety requirements — including masking, social distancing, ventilation and more. Before reopening, health officials would do a site visit to confirm all requirements are in place.

In November, officials in the Oakland Unified School District also submitted a proposal to reopen some in-person education, though it has been met with pushback from educators due to health care risks. SFUSD has created an online dashboard of the tasks that must be completed in order to reopen schools, including acquiring personal protective equipment and bargaining with labor groups.

The letter of intent also contains estimates of how many students and staff may return, but final numbers will depend on how many children choose to return, staff resources and space available. District officials sent a questionnaire to families who'd be included in the first wave of reopening to determine their interest in returning. Families have been asked to indicate their preference by Friday.

—Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley) and Jon Brooks (jbrooksfoy)

Medical Resources Stretched Thin in Rural Mariposa County

As COVID-19 cases surge, many hospitals in the Central Valley are approaching capacity.

That’s not the case in Mariposa County, at least not yet. But the county’s health officer is warning that resources are becoming scarce for those who need critical care.

The John C. Fremont Healthcare District hospital in Mariposa County has 19 beds and only one COVID-19 patient. But the hospital doesn’t have an intensive care unit. That means patients in need of life support or ventilation have to be transferred to Fresno or Modesto, where ICUs were 94% full earlier this week.

"We’re having patients hang out longer in our emergency department, or, if we find an accepting hospital, the ambulance gets there and they’re hanging out longer waiting to transfer that patient," said Dr. Eric Sergienko, Mariposa County health officer.

As more patients need transfers, Sergienko worries paramedics may be in short supply. So even after a bad car accident, you could be waiting longer for an ambulance and emergency care.

"The techniques that a paramedic could bring to the call are an additional 20 minutes away. So even there, in the pre-hospital setting, you’ll see increased mortality," Sergienko said.

He says stay-at home orders may be important not just for reducing infections, but for decreasing competition for scarce resources like ambulances.

—Kerry Klein, Valley Public Radio (@EineKleineKerry)

Released From Prison to ICE Detention in Pandemic, 4 Men Now Seek Damages

Four men who were set to be released from California prisons earlier this year but were instead handed over to federal immigration authorities for potential deportation are seeking thousands of dollars in damages from the state.

The claims, filed Tuesday by the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California and Asian Law Caucus, seek over $25,000 for each of the former inmates, who allege they have suffered harms and higher health risks from COVID-19 while locked up at immigration detention centers that faced outbreaks.

The claimants include an American citizen who was erroneously held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after being released from state prison, according to the filings, and a father of two originally from the Philippines who became seriously ill after contracting COVID-19 at an ICE facility in Bakersfield.

Their cases may be the first to challenge the state’s so-called ICE transfers as illegal and even negligent during the pandemic, said ACLU attorney Vasudha Talla.

“CDCR officials know the conditions at ICE facilities are so terrible that they are very likely to contract COVID-19 and have serious complications,” said Talla, who directs the ACLU’s Immigrant Rights Program. “And their continuing to transfer people despite having that knowledge is unconstitutional."

The claims target CDCR Secretary Kathleen Allison and Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has so far resisted calls from dozens of state lawmakers and immigrant advocates to stop ICE transfers.

CDCR, which is exempt from California's sanctuary law, routinely cooperates with federal immigration authorities.

Read the full story here.

—Farida Jhabvala Romero (@FaridaJhabvala)

Just a Fraction of Santa Clara County Health Care Workers Will Get First Batch of Vaccine

As available staffed ICU beds in Santa Clara County dropped to around 10%, health officials gave an update Wednesday on how much COVID-19 vaccine the county expects to receive and who will be first in line.

Santa Clara County will not be able to vaccinate all of its estimated 130,000 health care workers from the first batch of shots it expects to get next week, according to Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the county’s COVID-19 testing officer.

Fenstersheib told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday the county expects to receive about 17,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine initially. A county spokesperson said the shipment should be enough to vaccinate about 8,775 people with the required two injections, administered within 21 days of each other.

The update to the supervisors included grim statistics: COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities account for about 44% of fatalities in the county. Officials plan to take some of the first batch of vaccine and give it to around 6,000 staff at skilled nursing facilities.

Fenstersheib said the federal government is working with pharmacy chains to vaccinate residents of those facilities.

The county next expects to receive around 39,000 doses of another vaccine, from Moderna, at a time yet to be determined.

Fenstersheib also said the state has asked Santa Clara County to help distribute 230 doses of the vaccine, which requires ultra-cold freezers, in rural San Benito County.

"Some of the smaller counties that can’t even manage to have the facilities to store even one of those minimum dose trays are going to be required to be supplied by some of the larger counties," Fenstersheib said.

Federal and state guidance puts front-line health care workers at the top of the list for early vaccination.

—Polly Stryker (@hamrashaar)

'Sacraments Cannot Be Livestreamed': SF Archbishop Cordileone Argues for Looser Church Restrictions (Video)

Back in May, a group of California churches went before the U.S. Supreme Court with a plea to allow religious services to resume, arguing that the governor's imposed limits on how many people can worship indoors during the pandemic violated their freedom of religion.

At the time, the court voted to uphold the state's rules, saying churches should be treated in the same fashion as secular gatherings such as concerts or sports events. But the makeup of the Supreme Court has since changed, with the addition of conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Two weeks ago, in a 5-4 ruling that included Barrett in the majority, the court overturned New York's restrictions on indoor worship, stating they violated the First Amendment's guarantee of religious liberty. Now, a California church is taking its challenge to the Supreme Court once again in hopes of getting a more favorable ruling.

Last week, Bishop Art Hodges, pastor of South Bay United Pentecostal Church in Chula Vista, California, and Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of the Catholic Archdiocese of San Francisco, appeared on KQED Newsroom to talk with Priya David Clemens about what they'd like to see change about the current restrictions. Cordileone said religious services had been unjustly discriminated against and that churches could celebrate mass with effective safety protocols. "Sacraments cannot be livestreamed," Cordileone said. Hodges, whose church submitted a new petition to the Supreme Court in November, argued for no restrictions on the number of people allowed inside religious services, saying churches "are the most essential enterprise in operation in the state of California."

Watch the segment in the video above.

