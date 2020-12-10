KQED is a proud member of
See Which Schools San Francisco Wants to Open First and When

The San Francisco Unified School District took its first official step toward reopening in-person learning this week.

On Wednesday, the district submitted a Letter of Intent to the city Department of Public Health, asking for approval to reopen school buildings for certain ages and grades, including preschoolers.

The letter proposes that 72 elementary schools open in three waves. First, students would return to six elementary schools as early as Jan. 25, followed by reopenings at 18 more as early as Feb. 8 and 48 more on or after March 22.  The dates are subject to change, and the teacher's union must still agree to the plan.

The six schools the district has listed for the earliest, Jan. 25 opening are:

  • Alvarado
  • William Cobb
  • Glen Park
  • Lawton
  • John Muir
  • Sunset

See the rest of the list here.

“We must implement a phased approach to in-person learning because we know, given the need to adhere to social distancing and other safety guidelines, we will not be able to safely invite all students to return to school buildings at the same time,” said Board of Education President Mark Sanchez in a press release..

The plan is for schools to first reopen to kids in pre-kindergarten and special education classes. Then those same schools will open for students in transitional kindergarten to 2nd grade. The district will also prioritize homeless and foster youth students, and those who have shown the "lowest overall online engagement" in distance learning.

Parents will have the option of returning their kids to school, continuing with distance learning, or a hybrid. Students not in the initial priority groups will keep learning remotely.

More from the San Francisco Chronicle on what's next in the process:

The notice is the first step in obtaining required authorization from health officials to bring students back. The district must now apply to reopen, specifying which school sites are in the plan and providing a comprehensive plan that meets health and safety requirements — including masking, social distancing, ventilation and more. Before reopening, health officials would do a site visit to confirm all requirements are in place.

In November, officials in the Oakland Unified School District also submitted a proposal to reopen some in-person education, though it has been met with pushback from educators due to health care risks. SFUSD has created an online dashboard of the tasks that must be completed in order to reopen schools, including acquiring personal protective equipment and bargaining with labor groups.

The letter of intent also contains estimates of how many students and staff may return, but final numbers will depend on how many children choose to return, staff resources and space available. District officials sent a questionnaire to families who'd be included in the first wave of reopening to determine their interest in returning. Families have been asked to indicate their preference by Friday.

—Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley) and Jon Brooks (jbrooksfoy)

Medical Resources Stretched Thin in Rural Mariposa County

As COVID-19 cases surge, many hospitals in the Central Valley are approaching capacity.

That’s not the case in Mariposa County, at least not yet. But the county’s health officer is warning that resources are becoming scarce for those who need critical care.

The John C. Fremont Healthcare District hospital in Mariposa County has 19 beds and only one COVID-19 patient. But the hospital doesn’t have an intensive care unit. That means patients in need of life support or ventilation have to be transferred to Fresno or Modesto, where ICUs were 94% full earlier this week.

"We’re having patients hang out longer in our emergency department, or, if we find an accepting hospital, the ambulance gets there and they’re hanging out longer waiting to transfer that patient," said Dr. Eric Sergienko, Mariposa County health officer.

As more patients need transfers, Sergienko worries paramedics may be in short supply. So even after a bad car accident, you could be waiting longer for an ambulance and emergency care.

"The techniques that a paramedic could bring to the call are an additional 20 minutes away. So even there, in the pre-hospital setting, you’ll see increased mortality," Sergienko said.

He says stay-at home orders may be important not just for reducing infections, but for decreasing competition for scarce resources like ambulances.

—Kerry Klein, Valley Public Radio (@EineKleineKerry)

Released From Prison to ICE Detention in Pandemic, 4 Men Now Seek Damages

Four men who were set to be released from California prisons earlier this year but were instead handed over to federal immigration authorities for potential deportation are seeking thousands of dollars in damages from the state.

The claims, filed Tuesday by the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California and Asian Law Caucus, seek over $25,000 for each of the former inmates, who allege they have suffered harms and higher health risks from COVID-19 while locked up at immigration detention centers that faced outbreaks.

The claimants include an American citizen who was erroneously held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after being released from state prison, according to the filings, and a father of two originally from the Philippines who became seriously ill after contracting COVID-19 at an ICE facility in Bakersfield.

Their cases may be the first to challenge the state’s so-called ICE transfers as illegal and even negligent during the pandemic, said ACLU attorney Vasudha Talla.

“CDCR officials know the conditions at ICE facilities are so terrible that they are very likely to contract COVID-19 and have serious complications,” said Talla, who directs the ACLU’s Immigrant Rights Program. “And their continuing to transfer people despite having that knowledge is unconstitutional."

The claims target CDCR Secretary Kathleen Allison and Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has so far resisted calls from dozens of state lawmakers and immigrant advocates to stop ICE transfers.

CDCR, which is exempt from California's sanctuary law, routinely cooperates with federal immigration authorities.

Read the full story here.

—Farida Jhabvala Romero (@FaridaJhabvala)

Just a Fraction of Santa Clara County Health Care Workers Will Get First Batch of Vaccine

As available staffed ICU beds in Santa Clara County dropped to around 10%, health officials gave an update Wednesday on how much COVID-19 vaccine the county expects to receive and who will be first in line.

Santa Clara County will not be able to vaccinate all of its estimated 130,000 health care workers from the first batch of shots it expects to get next week, according to Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the county’s COVID-19 testing officer.

Fenstersheib told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday the county expects to receive about 17,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine initially. A county spokesperson said the shipment should be enough to vaccinate about 8,775 people with the required two injections, administered within 21 days of each other.

The update to the supervisors included grim statistics: COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities account for about 44% of fatalities in the county. Officials plan to take some of the first batch of vaccine and give it to around 6,000 staff at skilled nursing facilities.

Fenstersheib said the federal government is working with pharmacy chains to vaccinate residents of those facilities.

The county next expects to receive around 39,000 doses of another vaccine, from Moderna, at a time yet to be determined.

Fenstersheib also said the state has asked Santa Clara County to help distribute 230 doses of the vaccine, which requires ultra-cold freezers, in rural San Benito County.

"Some of the smaller counties that can’t even manage to have the facilities to store even one of those minimum dose trays are going to be required to be supplied by some of the larger counties," Fenstersheib said.

Federal and state guidance puts front-line health care workers at the top of the list for early vaccination.

—Polly Stryker (@hamrashaar)

'Sacraments Cannot Be Livestreamed': SF Archbishop Cordileone Argues for Looser Church Restrictions (Video)

Back in May, a group of California churches went before the U.S. Supreme Court with a plea to allow religious services to resume, arguing that the governor's imposed limits on how many people can worship indoors during the pandemic violated their freedom of religion.

At the time, the court voted to uphold the state's rules, saying churches should be treated in the same fashion as secular gatherings such as concerts or sports events. But the makeup of the Supreme Court has since changed, with the addition of conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Two weeks ago, in a 5-4 ruling that included Barrett in the majority, the court overturned New York's restrictions on indoor worship, stating they violated the First Amendment's guarantee of religious liberty. Now, a California church is taking its challenge to the Supreme Court once again in hopes of getting a more favorable ruling.

Last week, Bishop Art Hodges, pastor of South Bay United Pentecostal Church in Chula Vista, California, and Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of the Catholic Archdiocese of San Francisco, appeared on KQED Newsroom to talk with Priya David Clemens about what they'd like to see change about the current restrictions. Cordileone said religious services had been unjustly discriminated against and that churches could celebrate mass with effective safety protocols. "Sacraments cannot be livestreamed," Cordileone said. Hodges, whose church submitted a new petition to the Supreme Court in November, argued for no restrictions on the number of people allowed inside religious services, saying churches "are the most essential enterprise in operation in the state of California."

Watch the segment in the video above.

Greater Sacramento Region Headed for Tighter Restrictions as ICU Units Scarce

Thirteen counties in Northern California will be placed under the state's most restrictive coronavirus rules this week because capacity in intensive care units has fallen below 15%, and officials warned Wednesday that hospitals across the state are filling up with COVID-19 patients.

The greater Sacramento region, encompassing the state capital, has an ICU capacity of 14.3% and will face a regional stay-at-home order starting at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The 13 counties that comprise the state-designated region are Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba.

The region includes Lake Tahoe, the popular ski destination where vacation travel is now banned for the second time this year.

“Unfortunately, yet again, Tahoe is closed,” said Chris Fiore, communications manager for the city of South Lake Tahoe. “If we can get things under control in the next three weeks, we can reopen just in time for New Year’s.”

Under the restrictions, restaurants must stop outdoor dining, personal care businesses such as barbers must close and the number of people allowed inside stores is reduced. Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities.

The huge Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions are already in the strictest category, and several counties in the San Francisco Bay Area chose to implement their own voluntary orders independent of the state.

For a more detailed look at the COVID-19 situation in the greater Sacramento region, see The Sacramento Bee.

—Associated Press and KQED

Interview With Dr. Monica Gandhi: 'Arbitrariness of Shutting Down Completely' Is Disturbing to Public

A recent USC survey shows that even as officials have ramped up calls to restrict activities in recent weeks, at least in Los Angeles the percentage of people staying home hasn't changed much since June.

UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Monica Gandhi has been critical of the current broad statewide stay-at-home order. The California Report's Lily Jamali spoke with Gandhi this week about the wisdom of the current restrictions and what we've learned about the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

The following has been edited for length and clarity.

Given how much we've learned about COVID-19 since March, does the current lockdown make sense to you?

It doesn't make sense to me in the same way it did in March. So when that happened, we had no idea what was going on. The spread was rapid and it was terrifying. We didn't understand the nature of this virus and there was a lot to learn. Complete lockdown was absolutely indicated because we didn't know if it was spread by surfaces, by fomites. I mean, there was something about it that was spreading so quickly.

So what have we learned about the virus? We've learned that it spreads very quickly because it spreads from asymptomatic individuals. Even when you feel well, you can have shedding of this virus from the nose and mouth and it can go out and infect others. That's what led to the widespread universal masking recommendation, which is profoundly unusual for this country.

Then we learned that outdoors is safer than indoors. Ventilation matters when you have a mixture of airborne- and droplet-spread infection.

It matters to keep people apart — distancing — and it also matters to do hand hygiene. Those four nonpharmaceutical interventions, masking, distancing, hand hygiene, ventilation, all of those come into play to keep people more safe.

And so taking what we learned when we want to reduce spread, what we have to do is close down things where there can be unsafe spread. But be cognizant that the public is aware that we have more knowledge about what's safe, what's not safe. So the arbitrariness of shutting down completely can be really disturbing to the public. And you don't want to erode trust.

What should be the messaging around this virus, especially on a platform like Twitter?

The message that seems to be appealing to a wide range of people is that we want to think about a harm reduction approach. But I don't want that to be misunderstood. The coronavirus is really scary; it's a true viral illness that causes suffering and death, and we have to do what it takes to minimize spread. So that's the message.

However, the nuances get lost in whatever the tweet length is that you can send out. You message to someone acknowledging their pain, acknowledging their sense of loss, and acknowledging that they may choose to not just consider the pathogen when they make decisions for themselves. There are counties that are messaging that way, by the way. I mean, San Mateo is messaging in a different way, which is acknowledging that kind of pain. And so it is possible within even the nuances of different counties in our system to message differently.

