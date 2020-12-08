KQED is a proud member of
San Mateo Health Officer Says New Bay Area Restrictions Are 'Style Over Substance'

San Mateo County's health officer is defending his decision not to join several Bay Area counties in instituting the COVID-19 stay-at-home order until he's required to by the state.

On Dec. 4, five Bay Area counties — San Francisco, Alameda, Santa Clara, Contra Costa and Marin — imposed the new restrictions in an effort to contain the latest surge of coronavirus cases.

In a statement, Dr. Scott Morrow said these restrictions are largely symbolic.

"It appears to be style over substance, without any hint of enforcement, and I simply don’t believe it will do much good," Morrow said.

And while Morrow said he believes people should continue to follow health care guidelines, he doesn't think these new orders will impact those who don't want to follow them.

"I think people should stay at home, avoid all non-essential activities, wear masks, and not gather with anyone outside their households," he said, "I’ve been saying this for about 10 months now. If you didn’t listen to my (and many others) entreaties before, I don’t think you’ll likely change your behavior based on a new order."

He also argues that some restrictions, like those on businesses and public spaces, do not appear to be major drivers of transmission, and said the new state framework "is rife with inexplicable inconsistencies of logic."

Some local officials have been critical of Morrow's decision.

"When people know that they can't do certain things in San Francisco and San Jose, and they know that they can in San Mateo county, people think that we are somehow safe," said San Mateo County Harbor Commissioner Sabrina Brennan.

Read the full statement here.

—Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

Contra Costa Anticipates 'Huge Surge' of Thanksgiving Infections; First Vaccine Doses Due Next Week

Contra Costa County's public health officer, Dr. Chris Farnitano, told the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 patients sick enough to be hospitalized has tripled in the past month.

County data shows there are currently about 45 ICU beds available. Farnitano said the county has surge bed capacity. But he said, "If my loved one was needing an ICU-level care and needing to be on a ventilator, I’d like them to be treated in an ICU, and not in in something was not originally built and designed and set up to be an ICU."

He urged residents to take the latest stay-at-home order seriously. Based on an early look at the impact of the Thanksgiving holiday, Farnitano said it looks like there may be a “huge surge” of new infections from the long weekend.

Meanwhile, the county expects it could receive a shipment of less than 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week. Farnitano said a second, larger shipment is expected about three weeks after that.

You can read the Contra Costa County vaccination plan here.

—Polly Stryker (@harmrashaar)

New Bill Would Set Deadline for Bringing Kids Back to Classroom

Amid rising concerns about the effects of distance learning on children as well as an increasing outcry from frustrated parents over prolonged school closures, California lawmakers introduced a bill this week that would give public schools a deadline to cement plans for restarting in-person instruction.

Under the measure, Assembly Bill 10, public and charter schools would have to be ready beginning March 1 to start bringing kids back into the classroom within two weeks of getting the greenlight from the state and county to open. Schools would also see new funding to support struggling students who have suffered a loss of learning during the pandemic.

“As a father, I worry about all the learning loss occurring and the millions of kids who are falling behind as a result of our sole reliance on remote teaching – not to mention the impacts of social isolation,” said bill co-author Assemblymember Phil Ting, D‐San Francisco, in a statement. Ting's comments also referenced a recent study in the Journal of the American Medical Association that found learning loss among elementary school students could shorten their lives.

“Schools in other states and countries have prioritized in‐person learning during COVID‐19 and have done so without major outbreaks,” Ting said.

The proposed legislation leaves the power to determine what in-person education would look like with local school administrators, who could still opt to offer a mix of in-person and distance learning. Officials with some large Bay Area districts that have yet to finalize reopening plans say they’ve laid enough groundwork to meet a March 1 deadline.

For parents like Caroline Francis, who’ve grown increasingly exasperated with what they see as a slow and inept response from local school leaders, a push from the state is welcome. “Everybody needs a deadline,” she said, “We see it as a step in the right direction.”

Francis, whose son is a first grader in Berkeley Unified School District, is a member of the recently formed group BUSD Parents for Safely Reopening Schools, one of several parent groups around the Bay Area that have been demanding schools reopen.

Francis says the state alone can’t solve the problem. “We also really want to see movement at the local level; there are more steps to be taken,” she said, pointing to nearby districts that have managed to bring kids back to campus.

The bill also expands a requirement for increasingly intensive support for students who don't attend online classes. The new legislation would require districts to create a similar system for any low-income students, English learners or foster youth who are falling below grade level.

San Francisco Unified School Board Vice President Gabriela López says her district already has some supports in place, but welcomes funding for them. “That is going to make a huge difference,” she said, adding that all the additional costs necessitated by the pandemic "have been a barrier to returning to school.”

Union leaders like California Teachers Association President E. Toby Boyd have been raising concerns about how schools can afford to meet safety conditions like contact tracing and student testing.

“Schools should be open, but only when it's safe,” Boyd said on KQED’s Forum program. “One infectious outbreak, and one death of any child would be too much, and especially on my watch.”

Dr. Jeanne Noble, director of COVID-19 response for the UCSF Emergency Department, says public health data supports reopening schools.

“Everybody worries about COVID cases, but they don’t see the numbers of what’s happening to our young people,” she said, pointing to a spike in the number of children reporting suicidal thoughts.

Noble argues schools are still closed to protect teachers, not children. "And it’s not that teachers shouldn’t be protected — of course they should. But we have a lot of creative solutions for getting kids back — even if teachers stay remote.”

—Vanessa Rancaño (@vanessarancano)

Bill Would Require Workers to Tell Employers When They Test Positive for Coronavirus

When it comes to the pandemic and contact tracing, just how much power and responsibility should your boss have?

State Sen. Henry Stern, D-Los Angeles, has introduced legislation that would require employers to develop contract tracing programs for their workers. Under the measure, Senate Bill 46, employees who test positive for the virus would have to inform their bosses.

Stern says the measure is needed to protect workers from having to rely on trusting their fellow employees’ sense of responsibility.

“In a deadly global pandemic, a person’s individual rights cannot trump the right of their co-workers to be in a safe work environment,” Stern said in a statement.

Currently, the state of California has emergency coronavirus rules in place requiring employers to provide no-cost testing to workers thought to be exposed to the coronavirus while at work.
Employers must also bar employees who might have been exposed from reporting to work.

-Saul Gonzalez (@SaulKQED)

'Like a War Zone': Besieged California Doctors Fear Worst Is Yet to Come in COVID-19 Surge

At the end of DeOnte Taylor’s recent shift, only one bed remained. The respiratory therapist says his hospital in Oakland was lucky that two critically ill patients didn’t arrive at the same time.

He fears the surge will topple the facility by the end of the week.

“I think it's going to be chaotic. Only severe patients will be admitted… because we can only take care of the worst.”

That’s also the reality unfolding at Kaiser Permanente's Fresno Medical Center. Nurses struggle to fit inside rooms where two beds have been shoved inside. Staff are scrambling to convert conference rooms and a cafeteria into care facilities.

“We are at the point where we are having to triage who deserves an ICU bed and who doesn’t,” said registered nurse Amy Arlund at the end of a harrowing night shift. “We have to look at the severity of each patient and evaluate the chances of survival and pick the best candidate for a bed.”

Arlund says many hospitals in Fresno are beyond capacity. Across California, 80% of the intensive care units are full, according to Carmela Coyle, president and CEO of the California Hospital Association. San Diego, Los Angeles, Imperial County and the entire San Joaquin Valley are the worst hotspots, she said. But, she stressed, Northern California is not going to dodge this particular bullet this time.

“The most important limiting factor is staff,” said Coyle. “Those critical care nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists that are needed at the bedside to care and to cure.”

The entire country is now suffering a shortage of health care workers with enough training to care for COVID-19 patients. Some who have those skills are at home taking care of children because schools are closed. Others are sick themselves or nursing loved ones. The virus has killed hundreds, potentially thousands of health care workers in the U.S.

“We are mentally, emotionally and physically exhausted,” said Dinora Chinchilla, a pulmonologist specializing in critical care at a hospital in Orange County. “There's only so many words you can use to describe the extreme fatigue.”

Read the full story here.

—Lesley McClurg (@lesleywmcclurg

'We're Running Out of Room': Santa Clara County Hospitals Straining Under Weight of COVID-19

Santa Clara County tweeted a stark message Monday:

Health officials say there are about 50 non-surge ICU beds available in the entire county of 2 million people — about 15% capacity. For regular hospital beds, it's about 17%.

Registered nurse Allan Kamara works at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, one of the county’s three public hospitals. He says things are “extremely busy” in the emergency department.

"This is my 10th year as a nurse," he said. "I have never seen anything like this in my life.”

Kamara says people are coming in extremely sick with COVID-19, some of them struggling to breathe. It’s hard for him to watch. He says his colleagues are exhausted.

"When you go around, you see these nurses today, they’re extremely burned out," he said.

Sixteen staff members tested positive for the coronavirus at the hospital over a recent two-week period. The ripple effect meant about 60 people had to stay home during that time, further straining the system. ICU beds in the three public hospitals altogether stand at about 10% capacity, according to Santa Clara Medical Center CEO Paul Lorenz.

County Health officials said Monday that the 1,450 newly confirmed cases from the day before had shattered last week’s record, and that hospitals are canceling elective surgeries and nurses are being reassigned to care for critically ill patients.

—Polly Stryker (@hamrashaar)

Santa Clara County Gives First Numbers for Distributing Vaccine Next Week

Santa Clara County, with its health care system under severe stress due to a relentless surge of coronavirus infections, is seeing just a glimmer of hope in the scheduled arrival of a small number of coronavirus vaccine doses next week.

The county anticipates receiving its first allocation of 17,500 doses out of California's initial allotment of 327,000 around Dec. 15, said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, Santa Clara County's COVID-19 testing officer, on Monday. The Food and Drug Administration is holding a meeting Dec. 10 to discuss emergency authorization of the vaccine, developed by Pfizer.

The first doses will be earmarked for acute health care workers in hospitals, followed by residents of skilled nursing facilities, Fenstersheib said, in accordance with federal and state guidelines. Hospitals will be responsible for vaccinating their own staff, and the county has purchased the freezers necessary to accommodate the very low temperature required to store the vaccine.

Looking ahead to the arrival of the Moderna vaccine, which is the subject of another FDA emergency authorization meeting, on Dec. 17, as well as to other vaccines in the pipeline, Fenstersheib said the expansion of vaccine distribution to other high-risk residents and then the general public would continue "probably well into spring and summer."

Also on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state expects to receive more than 2 million doses of vaccines from multiple manufacturers by the end of December.

"I expect and I really believe this: You're going to start getting good news and numbers that continue to significantly increase over the weeks, not just months, in terms of the availability of vaccinations," Newsom said.

County health officials said that the 1,450 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday shattered the record set last week. Officials said hospitals are canceling elective surgeries, and nurses are being reassigned in order to care for critically ill patients

—Jon Brooks (@jbrooksfoy)

