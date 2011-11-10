'Worry With Me': California Health Secretary Urges Limiting Non-Essential Travel

California Health Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly began a press briefing Friday with a refrain he tells patients: “When I’m worried, I’ll tell you so that you can worry with me," he said. "And we're there."

State epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan noted Friday's 6,893 positive cases in the state exceeded the 7-day average, and said COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased 36.7% over the last two weeks.

"I was asked if we're in the middle of a surge," Ghaly said. "Absolutely. 'Surge' doesn't have a clear definition, but certainly cases are on the rise in California, and we are concerned."

Ghaly clarified that there is not a statewide stay-at-home order, but urged Californians to avoid high-risk behaviors and reduce non-essential travel, echoing a travel advisory issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier in the day in partnership with the governors of Oregon and Washington.

"We hope the fact that it is an advisory doesn't lessen the importance of how important it is," he said. "We believe Californians will do the right thing in responding to these surging cases."

Ghaly emphasized that under the advisory, if people choose to travel to California from out-of-state or return to the state after leaving, they're asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

"Please don't travel if it is not essential," Ghaly said. "But if you must, please respect the 14-day quarantine."

Ghaly reminded Californians to take basic precautions including masking, maintaining social distance and frequent hand-washing, and reiterated that high-risk activities include:

Activities where it is difficult to mask the entire time

Activities where you see people you haven’t seen

Activities where it is difficult to keep distance

Activities of longer duration

Activities that do not allow for fresh air to circulate

