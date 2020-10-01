San Francisco Opens New Outdoor Voting Center

Early voting in San Francisco is normally done inside City Hall, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city has created an outdoor voting center where voters can cast their ballots starting Monday, Oct. 5.

Located at 99 Grove Street in front of the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, the voting center features large tents with rows of voting booths.

Voters can also drive to the center and vote curbside without getting out of their vehicles.

“We want to make sure that people feel comfortable. If they need to vote early, they can come to this voting center,” Mayor London Breed said during a press conference Thursday. “If they want to vote on Election Day or drop off their ballots on Election Day, we're going to have 588 locations all over the city.”

Health and safety protocols will be in place at all voting locations, including mandatory facial coverings, social distancing, and cleaning of booths throughout the day.