Alameda County to Open Outdoor Pools, Hair Salons

In a press release issued on Friday, Alameda County health officials are now allowing for the reopening of outdoor pools, wine tastings and personal services — including hair salons.

The new order continues to exclude services that "may require a client to remove their face covering," according to the release, including eyebrow threading, waxing and eyelash treatment. Tattoos, piercings and electrolysis are also not allowed to operate indoors or outdoors, per statewide health orders.

But the order won't go into effect until next week — on Friday, Aug. 28 — due to the unhealthy air quality in the county caused by widespread wildfires.

In a statement, Alameda County's Interim Health officer Dr. Nicholas Moss said that while these outdoor activities are "relatively low risk," they've seen an increase in cases when there are more "opportunities for people to mix."

“Simple actions — wearing a face covering, washing your hands often, and staying six feet away from people outside your home—protect everyone. As we continue to experience poor air quality, there is no better time to stay home as much as possible," Moss said.