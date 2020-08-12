Contra Costa County to Expand COVID-19 Testing Capacity, Open 2 New Testing Centers

With laboratories overwhelmed by a growing volume of COVID-19 testing which is creating "significant delays" in test result returns, Contra Costa Health Services is beefing up its lab capacity and opening two new testing centers this week in West County, health officials said Tuesday.

The move comes as community spread of the coronavirus continues, especially in Contra Costa County's communities of color, according to Dr. Erika Jenssen of Contra Costa Health Services.

Jenssen and Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa's health officer, spoke Tuesday to the county Board of Supervisors. Farnitano said high testing volumes have resulted in delays in getting test results to the public, in some cases as long as three weeks. That, he said, limits the very usefulness of those tests.