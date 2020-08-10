Veteran San Quentin Guard Dies of COVID-19

A veteran guard at San Quentin State Prison has died as a result of the coronavirus, marking the first COVID-19 death of an employee at the California lockup where a large outbreak has infected staff and inmates, corrections officials said.

Sgt. Gilbert Polanco, an Army veteran and guard at San Quentin since 1988, died after being hospitalized for more than a month, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.

"Our hearts are broken as we awaken to the news of the passing of our beloved Sergeant, colleague, and friend," Acting San Quentin Warden Ron Broomfield said in a statement Sunday. "Sgt. Gilbert Polanco demonstrated unwavering commitment and bravery as a peace officer working the frontline every day during this devastating pandemic.