Tri-Valley Salons to Stage Mass Reopening to Protest Pandemic Closures

A group of Tri-Valley salon owners have planned a widespread re-opening to protest health orders to stay shut.

Ahead of that mass reopening, dozens of hairstylists and salon owners gathered outside Flaunt Hair Designs in Pleasanton Saturday afternoon.

"Why can I get my braces tightened but I can’t do your hair? " read one protest sign.

Flaunt Hair Designs owner Christine Palmer says the group agreed during the meeting to stage a mass reopening on August 17.

Palmer hopes if multiple salons reopen at once the county won’t fine them. Fines can go up to $1,000.

"Can’t we just do your hair? We’ll both wear masks. Nobody’s huffing and puffing," Palmer said. "We’ll follow the guidelines, and do it safely. It’ll be fine. Let us work."

But because of the increase in cases and hospitalizations, Alameda County is on the state's monitoring list and doesn’t currently have any plans to reopen salons.

Highschooler's Online Music Lessons Go Worldwide

What started as a pet project born out of boredom during the shutdown is now a full-fledged organization with 170 volunteers offering more than 5,000 lessons to 500 students around the world.

But it's also raising money to help national coronavirus efforts.

"We raised almost thirty thousand dollars for the CDC Foundation," said Julia Segal, an incoming senior at Gunn High in Palo Alto. The Foundation is a non-profit that was created by Congress to support the CDC.

Segal started “Quarantunes” out of her love for music and a desire to contribute to the fight against the pandemic.

But as more people signed up for lessons, Segal realized there was still one major barrier.

"We're providing these music lessons. But the people that we actually want to be able to pick these music lessons are the people that currently cannot because they don't have instruments," Segal said.

To try and solve that problem, Quarantunes partnered with local music shops to offer free instruments.

"They have these old instruments that they no longer had a use for because they weren't in perfect condition," Segal said. And in return, "we spread the word about their shop."

A Quarantunes’ volunteer picks up the instruments and sends them to the students in need.

Segal says since starting this program she’s recognized her own privileges having parents who can afford to pay for her extracurricular activities.

"I’ve kind of lived in a bubble a little bit, even people that live as close as the other side of Palo Alto, just seeing how drastically different their lives are," Segal said. "It has shown me so much inequity."

Segal says Quarantunes plans to add even more virtual courses including cooking and soccer while she begins her senior year, which, like Quarantunes itself, she'll attend remotely.

San Francisco Reports Alarming Surge in COVID-19 Cases

San Francisco is seeing a dramatic surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, according to Dr. Grant Colfax, the city’s top public health official.

“If things continue at current rates, we estimate that on average we will have more than 750 San Franciscans in the hospital by mid-October and more than 600 deaths from COVID-19 in 2020,” Colfax said at a press conference Thursday.

The number of people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in San Francisco is hovering just over 100, with a quarter of those patients in intensive care.

"In just 10 days this month, we went from 5,000 to 6,000 cases of COVID-19," said Colfax, who directs the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

Colfax cited outdoor gatherings as one cause of the recent surge in infections and emphasized the need to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The more virus that is around, the more likely that if you go to a gathering, that somebody has the virus, and is going to transmit it,” he said.

To help alleviate the potential burden on the hospital system, San Francisco is opening a new healthcare facility in the Presidio to treat up to 93 non-COVID-19 patients.

“They would have medical supervision from skilled professional staff and access to physical therapy and laboratory services,” Colfax said.

Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Will Help California Trace Spread of Coronavirus

The Chan Zuckerberg Biohub announced on Thursday it will provide free genome sequencing of positive coronavirus lab samples to all 58 public health departments in California.

By tracing genetic mutations in the virus, scientists can better understand where and how it’s spreading.

"This leaves a little bread-crumb-like trail that allows us to track the lineage of the virus," said UCSF biochemist and CZ Biohub co-President Joe DeRisi.

He says the SARS-CoV-2 genome makes small random mutations about every two or three times the virus is transmitted. Genomic epidemiologists can then follow the trail to investigate outbreaks at prisons, nursing homes, factories and other places where groups of people are in close contact. For example, if  two nursing homes both have cases, examining the viral genomes of infected patients could reveal two distinct strains or ones that share similar mutations.

"That would suggest that either there's been some patient transfer between the facilities or there might be a staff member is going back and forth between the facility," DeRisi said.

"Using genome sequencing, researchers can create viral family trees to track how the virus is spreading to help inform policy decisions," Chan Zuckerberg Initiative co-founders Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement.

CZ Biohub has already sequenced more than 1,600 coronavirus genomes before announcing plans to offer the service statewide. The nonprofit research collaborative says it will make the SARS-CoV-2 sequences public for the scientific community.

Covered California Extends Special Enrollment Period Through End of August

Covered California, the statewide health insurance marketplace, has extended the deadline for signing up for coverage through the end of August, the agency announced Wednesday.

“Covered California is committed to helping people access the health care they need,” said Peter V. Lee, executive director of Covered California, in a statement. “As the battle against the pandemic continues, we want to give people every possible opportunity to get health care coverage, whether it is through Covered California or Medi-Cal.”

Earlier this year, the agency responded to the COVID-19 public health crisis by opening up a special enrollment period from March 20 through June 20, then extended it to July 31.

According to Covered California, 231,040 people have signed up through the exchange for health care coverage between March 20 and July 25 — more than double the number who signed up during the same time last year.

More information on how to sign up is available here.

SF Mayor Proposes Additional $15 Million for Schools

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is proposing an additional $15 million in funding for the city’s public schools in the next two years’ budgets, the mayor’s office announced Wednesday.

The San Francisco Unified School District currently faces a $22 million budget gap due to losses in local tax revenues and state funding, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“One of the most frustrating aspects of the failure of national leadership to contain COVID-19 is that students are facing another year of education without the ability to be in the classroom,” Breed said in a statement. “The City is stepping in to help the school district through this challenging time because we need to do everything we can to ensure that our students don’t fall further behind during these uncertain times.”

The funds will come from the city’s general fund and are aimed at supporting distance learning and technology needs — and, should schools reopen for in-person learning, to pay for personal protective equipment, enhanced cleaning and reduced class sizes.

Details of the mayor’s proposed budget for fiscal years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 are expected to be announced on Friday.

San Mateo County Added to State COVID-19 Watchlist

After weeks of indecision, California health officials Wednesday added San Mateo to a watchlist of counties experiencing troubling coronavirus transmission.

The state will add a county to the watchlist if they detect that coronavirus cases or hospitalizations are surging; if ICU bed and ventilator capacity are stretched too thin; or if a county isn’t completing enough testing.

If a county is on the watchlist for three days or longer, the state can order the shuttering of businesses while the county works with health officials to lower its numbers below the watchlist thresholds.

The county "will be in involved in active engagement with the state while the case rate is closely monitored" over the next three days, the county said in an update.

But it acknowledged that health officials believe the case rate will not decrease in time to prevent more business closures and disruptions. The county advised gyms, salons, malls, places of worship and other businesses to prepare to operate outside or through curbside pickup as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday morning. Schools in watchlist counties can offer remote learning only, though elementary schools can apply for a waiver from the county.

The state now wants the county to expand testing and contact tracing, find more places for those infected to isolate from their families, and prepare its hospital system for a potential surge in COVID-19 patients.

