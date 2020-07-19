COVID-19 Outbreak at Santa Rita Jail, With More Than 100 Testing Positive

More than one hundred people incarcerated at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

That's a jump from just six incarcerated people who tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, according to Alameda County Sheriff officials.

The number ballooned to 46 on Thursday then more than doubled to 101 cases on Friday.

An attorney for the Sherriff’s office says inmates were likely exposed to the virus in the kitchen area and that there were reported cases of people in the jail who were not abiding by the mandatory mask policy.

Jose Bernal from the nonprofit Ella Baker Center says the jail is notorious for its unsanitary conditions and says those awaiting pretrial should be released immediately.