SFUSD Will Start School Year With Distanced Learning

The San Francisco Unified School District says it will start the coming school year with remote classes on Aug. 17, a district spokesperson confirmed to KQED on Wednesday.

The district will assess data later in the fall to see if classes can return to staggered, in-person instruction, officials announced in a press release.

The district plans to provide a more detailed presentation on July 28 about how it plans to improve remote learning.

SFUSD officials said the district will continue to prioritize the following goals: "attending to the wellness and wellbeing of students and families; providing free meals to all students who need them; and engaging each and every student in remote learning opportunities, both digital and non-digital."