SFUSD Will Start School Year With Distanced Learning

The San Francisco Unified School District says it will start the coming school year with remote classes on Aug. 17, a district spokesperson confirmed to KQED on Wednesday.

The district will assess data later in the fall to see if classes can return to staggered, in-person instruction, officials announced in a press release.

The district plans to provide a more detailed presentation on July 28 about how it plans to improve remote learning.

SFUSD officials said the district will continue to prioritize the following goals: "attending to the wellness and wellbeing of students and families; providing free meals to all students who need them; and engaging each and every student in remote learning opportunities, both digital and non-digital."

“We had some bright spots but mostly teachers and families suffered. We have to do better, we will do better," said Mark Sanchez, president of the San Francisco Board of Education. "We have to use this time leading up to and beyond the opening of schools to make sure we prepare. We have to prioritize the students that we know through distance learning got the least."

Throughout the spring and summer, the district held several multilingual town halls where teachers and community members discussed learning and logistics for the fall.

School districts in Oakland, Los Angeles and San Diego have all said classes will be remote at least at the start of the school year.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has been pushing for schools to reopen — despite concerns from teachers and parents about safety as parts of the country, including California, sees a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

Kamala Harris Introduces Bill to Expand Bias, Anti-Racism Training in COVID-19 Response

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris announced legislation Wednesday to expand bias and anti-racism training among health providers and others involved in COVID-19 testing and treatment.

The effort is in response to the disproportionately high infection and death rates among Black and Hispanic people across the country, who are three times as likely to contract COVID-19 than their white counterparts, and nearly twice as likely to die from the virus, according to the latest available Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data (compiled by the New York Times).

The COVID-19 Bias and Anti-Racism Training Act would create a $200 million grant program for hospitals, public health departments, other care providers and professional health schools to establish or improve bias and anti-racism trainings.

Additionally, the bill would prioritize funding for providers in communities with particularly high racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, ICU admission and death rates. It would also require the secretary of Health and Human Services — in collaboration with community groups and policy experts — to develop standards for ongoing, evidence-based training programs.

“People of color are being infected and dying from COVID-19 at disproportionate and astounding rates,” Harris said in a statement. “This is, in part, due to persistent bias in our health care system. We must take action to address this issue, especially as our country continues to face an unprecedented health crisis.”

U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, D-North Carolina, will introduce companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

New State Guidelines Prioritize Testing for Vulnerable Groups

California’s Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced new coronavirus testing guidelines as new cases surge and test turnaround times increase.

“Surges across the nation have created challenges of getting tests processed, not just collected,” Ghaly said. The state is also still dealing with a shortage of testing supplies.

To address the backlog, the state has developed tiers to prioritize who will get a test and how fast they receive the results. The top two tiers include hospitalized patients, health care workers and people who live and work in congregate care settings such as nursing homes, homeless shelters and prisons.

Essential workers, such as people working in grocery stores or on public transit, are in the third tier.

The focus, Ghaly said, is “making sure testing is prioritized and targeted in those communities that have the highest need for testing, because of that disproportionate impact [of the virus].”

State officials are encouraging doctors, pharmacists and others to begin testing, and insurance companies to cover it, so that state testing facilities can be reserved for people who may lack access to regular health services.

Ghaly says the state is currently conducting 105,000 tests per day.

In SF Town Hall, Pelosi Urges Senate to Pass COVID-19 Relief Package

On a day when the number of deaths from COVID-19 passed 128,000 nationwide, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had sharp words for Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, who is threatening to withhold federal education dollars from school districts that do not reopen for the fall.

The Speaker was responding to a caller's question during a San Francisco town hall meeting about K-12 schools reopening.

Before asking Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the city's Department of Public Health, to answer the question, Pelosi scolded the Trump administration, saying DeVos is "guilty of malfeasance talking about our children that way. We all want our children to go back to school. We can only do that if our children are safe." 

In addition to Dr. Colfax, attorney and civil rights activist Eva Paterson and Rev. Susan Hendershot joined Pelosi on the 65-minute town hall.

The stated focus of the gathering was to promote the HEROES Act, a $3 trillion Democratic-sponsored economic stimulus bill passed by the House two months ago as a follow up to the $2 trillion CARES Act passed in late March.

With key provisions of the CARES Act including unemployment and food benefits set to expire at the end of July, Pelosi said it was imperative for Congress to act quickly. "We just can't let that happen," she said.

"(Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell said we needed a pause. Well, we did need a pause, but we certainly don't need one any longer because hunger didn't take a pause and they haven't helped us with food stamps and other emergency food initiatives. The rent doesn't take a pause" Pelosi said.

Noting that the House bill includes $1.2 billion for San Francisco and $50 billion for California to meet the costs of the pandemic, Pelosi acknowledged the high price tag but said it compared favorably with the 2017 Republican tax cut bill.  

"It's one half — all of it added together — of what they had in their tax scam to give 83% of the benefits to the top 1%, while adding $2 trillion dollars to the national debt," Pelosi said. "This is about fairness all around. It's about lives and livelihoods and the life of our democracy."

Bay Area Air Regulators Call on Companies to Extend Remote Work Options Post-Pandemic

Santa Clara County leaders and air regulators are calling on Bay Area companies to sign a pledge to extend working at home options after shelter-in-place orders are lifted.

According to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, the average commute time for a Silicon Valley resident has risen by 25 percent in the last 15 years.

The agency and President of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors Cindy Chavez, say they want to reduce that number by asking companies to sign the "Cut the Commute" pledge.

Officials say longterm teleworking would reduce traffic congestion and air pollution, as well as improve work-life balance.

By signing on, employers would commit to increase remote work options by at least 25 percent for eligible employees and include telework as part of their employee benefits package.

Seven Bay Area Counties Now on State Watch List

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in California, Alameda and Sonoma are the most recent counties in the Bay Area to be added to the state’s county monitoring  list. Counties on the list face increased restrictions for reopening.

With the addition of Alameda on Sunday, seven of the nine Bay Area counties are now on the state's list, which also includes Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma counties.

Alameda County has the highest number of cases in the Bay Area, and hospitalizations have tripled over the past month.

County health officials say social interactions without face coverings or adequate physical distancing, outbreaks at nursing homes and congregate care facilities, and transmission to health care and other front-line workers likely contributed to the uptick.

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered counties on the state’s watch list Monday to close indoor activities at fitness centers, malls,  salons and houses of worship. On-site office work, unless essential, is also prohibited.

The governor also extended closures of bars and indoor actives at restaurants, movie theaters, wineries, zoos, family entertainment centers and museums, which were previously only prohibited for counties on the watch list, to the entire state.

Counties on the watch list will receive assistance from the California Department of Public Health to identify the drivers of coronavirus spikes and to strategize plans to mitigate them.

Newsom Orders Statewide Shutdown of All Bars, Indoor Restaurants, Entertainment Centers

With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday ordered all counties in the state to shut down bars and cease indoor services at restaurants, entertainment centers and a spate of other indoor businesses.

Newsom said the order, effective immediately, was driven by data showing a steady increase in cases of the coronavirus statewide, with an average of 8,200 Californians testing positive each day over the past week. Hospitalizations have also increased by 28% over the past two weeks, he said, noting that while plenty of ICU beds are still available statewide, some rural hospitals are running out of critical care space. The data suggest not everyone is using common sense, he added.

"It is incumbent on all of us to recognize soberly that COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon until there is a vaccine and/or an effective therapy," Newsom said.

The list of businesses required to shut down across the state includes wineries, zoos, museums, cardrooms, movie theaters and family entertainment centers (like bowling alleys and batting cages). Additionally, he ordered 30 counties — comprising about 80% of the state's population — to close indoor operations at fitness centers, places of worship, non-essential business offices, personal care services, malls, hair salons and barbershops.

The announcement expands the governor's July 1 order, initially requiring 19 counties to close bars and indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, zoos, museums and movie theaters.

