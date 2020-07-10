Giants Star Catcher Buster Posey Out This Year Over Coronavirus Concerns

Giants star catcher Buster Posey became the latest big-name player to skip this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Announcing his decision Friday, the six-time All-Star said his family finalized the adoption of identical twin girls this week. The babies were born prematurely, and Posey said after consultations with his wife and doctor he decided to opt out of the season.

Posey had already missed three practices in San Francisco while dealing with a personal issue.

The 2012 NL MVP and three-time World Series champion joined a growing list of other Major League Baseball players who have decided not to take part in this year's curtailed 60-game season, including Dodgers pitcher David Price, Washington first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, Colorado's Ian Desmond, Arizona pitcher Mike Leake.

Posey, 33, said it was difficult to miss an entire season but that this was the best decision for his family.

"These babies, being as fragile as they are for the next four months minimum, this wasn't ultimately that difficult a decision for me," he said.

Posey hit .455 in exhibition games this year before spring training was halted March 12 because of the virus outbreak.

The Major League Baseball season is scheduled to start on July 23, with two games set for opening day, including a match-up between the Giants and the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

— Josh Dubow, Associated Press