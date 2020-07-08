Santa Clara Gets State OK to Continue Outdoor Dining Service

Santa Clara County received state approval Tuesday for a variance allowing some business sectors to reopen and restaurants to continue outdoor dining service.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department worked closely with the state over the weekend after the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control gave notices to restaurants in Morgan Hill, Gilroy and San Jose to cease outdoor dining.

The notices left many city and county officials confused because they thought outdoor dining was allowed. The county Public Health Department submitted the variance application Monday night.

"The state's rapid response will save thousands of jobs and hundreds of businesses at risk of permanently closing during this unprecedented health and economic crisis," San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a news release. "This variance will allow more families to support themselves while businesses comply with strict safety guidelines -- saving livelihoods and lives."

The approved variance application also means the new local health order announced by the Santa Clara County public health officer last week will go into effect on July 13.

The new order allows businesses to reopen if they can adhere to strict and consistent guidelines. The first guideline requires businesses to fill out the new version of the social distancing protocol through the county's online web portal before July 13.

The plan also sets capacity limits, requiring no more than one worker for every 250 square feet of space and no more than one customer for every 150 square feet of space open to the public. It also requires employers to report COVID-19 positive cases at work sites.

— Bay City News