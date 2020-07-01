KQED is a proud member of
Newsom Orders Closure of Bars, Restaurants and Movie Theaters in 19 Counties Ahead of July 4 Weekend

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced the three-week closure of many commercial indoor activities in 19 counties — including three in the Bay Area — in an attempt to control rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“We want to be proactive and get us through the 4th of July weekend in a way not to see a spike in cases," Newsom said in a midday briefing.

The order, from the state Department of Public Health, includes the closure of indoor operations in restaurants, wineries, bars and tasting rooms, movie theaters, museums and card rooms.

The action is part of the governor's “dimmer switch” approach to reopening the state, in which restrictions can be reinstated as well as eased. The 19 counties have been on a watch list for at least 3 consecutive days, and represent more than 70% of the state’s population. They include Contra Costa, Santa Clara and Solano Counties in the Bay Area.

Parking lots at many state beaches near highly populated areas throughout the state will also be closed over the weekend, including in the Bay Area. In counties that have closed local beaches, state beaches will close. In the Bay Area, parking lots will be closed for beaches over the weekend in the following counties: Marin, Monterey, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Cruz and Sonoma.

Gov. Newsom also recommended the counties with mandatory closures consider cancelling July 4th fireworks displays — something San Francisco and other areas have already announced.

—  Danielle Venton (@DanielleVenton) and Carly Severn (@teacupinthebay)

 

Recently Deceased San Quentin Prisoner Had COVID-19, Marin County Coroner Confirms

The Marin County coroner has announced that the inmate who died at San Quentin State Prison last week tested positive for COVID-19. Death row inmate, 71-year-old Richard Stitely, was found dead in his cell on June 24. The cause of death is still under investigation.

During an inspection earlier this month, federal receivers — who oversee health care in California state prisons — reported that condemned inmates were not wearing masks, or social distancing while in the yard. 

There are currently more than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among inmates at San Quentin, and around 90 staff have tested positive. The outbreak began two weeks after 121 inmates were transferred from The California Institute for Men in Southern California, which has seen hundreds of cases and more than a dozen deaths.

Prior to the transfer, San Quentin had no COVID-19 cases among the incarcerated population.

The new arrivals were housed together, apart from San Quentin inmates, but movement of staff between housing blocks allowed the virus to enter the existing population. 

“In the absence of really aggressive infection control practices, it's almost inevitable that an outbreak like this would would accelerate very rapidly once it's gained a foothold there," said Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis.

So far, 40 inmates have been transferred to nearby hospitals. Prison officials say all San Quentin staff undergo mandatory testing, and that they have performed 2,500 tests among the incarcerated population. CDCR said it will also set up air-conditioned tent structures within the prison, and are working to determine the best use of additional medical triage and housing space.

— Alice Woelfle (@turfstarwolf)

Solano County on State's COVID-19 Watch List after Spike in Hospitalizations

A recent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations has landed Solano County on the state of California's list for "targeted engagement," to slow further spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Monday.

While cases of the coronavirus and hospitalizations are on the rise throughout California, the state is zeroing in on counties experiencing the most acute spikes.

"Being on the county monitoring list brings with it additional attention and focus, additional assistance, some additional resources at the state level," said Mark Ghaly, secretary of California's Health and Human Services Agency.

Ghaly hopes the designation "really galvanizes the response at the county level in order to ... make sure that spread does not increase so rapidly."

Nineteen counties have been placed under increased monitoring by the state, covering nearly three quarters of California's population. On Monday, Glenn, Merced and Orange counties were added along with Solano.

In Solano County, hospitals have seen a 23% increase in their three-day average of COVID-19 patients. The spike has been attributed in part to a jump in infections among dozens of North Bay farmworkers, many of whom work in Napa and Sonoma, but reside in Solano County.

State and county health officials have identified a list of steps to improve virus mitigation, including working with vineyard management companies to implement physical distancing measures and enlisting Spanish interpreters to educate workers on public health guidelines.

UCSF Pays Hackers $1.14 million, Says COVID-19 Work Not Affected

University of California San Francisco paid hackers $1.14 million, officials said late Friday, after a breach into the UCSF School of Medicine's data in early June.

While those hackers managed to access key UCSF data and lock it away, the payment should restore that access. University officials said the incident did not impact coronavirus work.

"Importantly, this incident did not affect our patient care delivery options, overall campus network, or COVID-19 work," UCSF officials said, in a statement.

A malware attack encrypted some servers at the UCSF School of Medicine, making them inaccessible. UCSF worked with a cyber-security consultant and outside experts to reinforce its defenses against further attacks, which are known as "ransomware" attacks.

The data breached by hackers include some important to "academic work we pursue as a university serving the public good," UCSF officials said. Patient medical records were not exposed, UCSF believes.

"This incident reflects the growing use of malware by cyber-criminals around the world seeking monetary gain," UCSF officials said. "We continue to cooperate with law enforcement, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding that we are limited in what we can share while we continue with our investigation."

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

San Francisco School District Giving Away Thermometers for Families to Check Symptoms

The San Francisco Unified School District will be handing out free thermometers on Monday for encourage families to monitor their health in the face of COVID-19.

The district will give away 8,800 thermometers during an event at Lincoln High School, 2162 24th Ave., from 11 a.m. to noon.

The thermometers were donated to the district's School Health Programs Department by San Francisco-based public health and technology company Kinsa. The smart thermometers can be used with a smartphone app to track symptoms such as fever.

As supplies last, the district is planning on giving away more thermometers at other SFUSD sites, as well as free meal distribution sites.

"Providing these thermometers free of charge to families is a win for our community and for public health," district Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said in a statement. "We want to ensure that families are supported in monitoring their health and knowing what to do if they exhibit symptoms of illness, including COVID-19."

"It's critical that we continue to do everything we can to support the health and wellness of our families, especially during this challenging time," Board of Education President Mark Sanchez said. "This is a great way for families to access resources to monitor and learn about their health symptoms."

— Bay City News

All People Who Die in San Francisco Will Now Be Tested for COVID-19

A new health order that took effect in San Francisco Thursday ensures that every person who dies in the county will be tested for COVID-19.

Dr. Susan Philip with the San Francisco Department of Public Health told KQED that universal testing for the virus could identify people who may have been asymptomatic or undiagnosed before death – information that could potentially save lives.

“Say there was a death of someone at home,” Philip said. “We have an opportunity to test and to notify people that have been around that individual.”

Forty-eight people have succumbed to COVID-19 in San Francisco, according to a June 25 update on the public health department’s website. Alameda County has reported 122 coronavirus-related deaths. San Mateo County has reported 106.

Part of that disparity may be due to more extensive testing of decedents.

San Mateo’s county coroners have been testing all decedents brought to the morgue for COVID-19 since early March. Alameda County's sheriff-coroner began that same widespread testing in April.

But up until the new health order, post-mortem testing in San Francisco was restricted to people who had pneumonia or flu-like symptoms associated with the virus.

Most COVID-19 fatalities in San Francisco were confirmed and reported by treating physicians, with just a handful reported by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Dr. Philip acknowledged that there were likely some deaths from the virus that were not detected in earlier months because the decedent died outside of a health care facility.

“If somebody passes away in an acute care hospital, if they pass away in a skilled nursing facility, or in a congregate living facility, like a retirement facility, or if they pass away at their own home, they are not necessarily going to go to the office of the chief medical examiner,” Philip said. “So I think the benefit of this order is that it will allow us to require testing at all of the sites.”

- Julie Small (@smallradio2)

Muir Woods to Reopen Monday

The National Park Service announced Friday that it will reopen Muir Woods National Monument on Monday, June 29. Park hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The park has reduced parking capacity by 50%, and visitors must reserve a spot in advance at gomuirwoods.com. Limited food and gift services, as well as restrooms, will be open.

To aid in maintaining social distancing, some trails will be marked as one-way to guide visitors' movements. Also, park ranger tours and talks will not be offered, and the Muir Woods shuttle will not be operating.

Because Muir Woods is part of the national parks system, face coverings are strongly recommended when visitors cannot maintain social distancing and in certain areas of the park, but are not required.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

