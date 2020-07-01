Newsom Orders Closure of Bars, Restaurants and Movie Theaters in 19 Counties Ahead of July 4 Weekend

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced the three-week closure of many commercial indoor activities in 19 counties — including three in the Bay Area — in an attempt to control rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“We want to be proactive and get us through the 4th of July weekend in a way not to see a spike in cases," Newsom said in a midday briefing.

The order, from the state Department of Public Health, includes the closure of indoor operations in restaurants, wineries, bars and tasting rooms, movie theaters, museums and card rooms.

The action is part of the governor's “dimmer switch” approach to reopening the state, in which restrictions can be reinstated as well as eased. The 19 counties have been on a watch list for at least 3 consecutive days, and represent more than 70% of the state’s population. They include Contra Costa, Santa Clara and Solano Counties in the Bay Area.