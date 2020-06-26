KQED is a proud member of
Santa Cruz County Beaches Reopening Friday

Santa Cruz County beaches will reopen on Friday, public health officials announced Thursday. The beaches had been closed during the day for nearly two months to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The change was spurred in part by the public's unwillingness to adhere to the previous restrictions, which made it illegal to be on a beach between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., said Santa Cruz County Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel.

"We had hoped to continue the beach closure until after Fourth of July weekend, but it's become impossible for law enforcement to continue to enforce that closure," said Newel in a Thursday press conference.

Mandates for wearing face masks in public and observing social distancing protocols are still in place, including on beaches.

The county's shelter-in-place orders are currently set to expire on July 6, after which the county will align itself with statewide orders, said Newel.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Getting Critical COVID-19 PPE in the Bay Area

As the Bay Area continues to reopen, it's seeing increases in coronavirus cases, and hospitalizations that appear to be trending upward. A big issue for hospitals has been the challenge of procuring enough personal protective gear to guard frontline workers against the virus.

Earlier in the crisis, the state asked hospitals how much PPE they had on hand, and KQED obtained the responses through a public records request. In March, about half of California hospitals said they had one to two weeks of commonly used PPE, including N95 respirators, the emblematic face mask worn by health care workers. Hospitals also told the state they were worried about their supply chains, a complex global web of manufacturers, middlemen and medical offices , which were being torn by unprecedented demand for supplies. What resulted was a patchwork response on the part of hospitals, facilities and even the state in buying enough PPE, with groups mostly competing against each other.

Read the full story from KQED's Molly Peterson, Kevin Stark and Lisa Pickoff-White here.

Newsom: 'We Cannot Continue' Same Behavior as COVID-19 Keeps Spreading

With the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions rising at an alarming rate, Gov. Gavin Newsom wondered Wednesday if some Californians were afflicted with "a little amnesia" and warned that people must modify their behavior.

"We cannot continue to do what we have done over the last number of weeks," Newsom said.

As he does at all his press briefings, Newsom cited the most recent pandemic statistics. He said despite the spike in cases, just 8% of hospital beds are currently full while 30% of ICU beds are now occupied. The ICU occupancy rate is up 18% over the past 14 days, while hospitalizations have risen 16% over the same period of time.

Noting that increasingly younger people are getting infected with the coronavirus, the governor urged them to remember parents, grandparents and others at higher risk from COVID-19.

"They can spread the virus and they can spread it to people that simply cannot handle the virus as younger, healthier people can," Newsom said. He went on to urge people to wear masks, especially if they are unable to socially distance.

"There’s no excuse to not wear one," he said.

Asked by a reporter if he felt President Trump's refusal to wear a mask was contributing to the spread of COVID-19, Newsom avoided directly criticizing Trump, as he usually does.

"I would encourage those watching to look at the example of Dr. Fauci," he urged, referring to the respected government scientist who until recently was participating in daily briefings on the pandemic, but has fallen out of favor with Trump.

Newsom said he wasn't interested in being punitive or heavy-handed in enforcing requirements to wear a mask and socially distance. Instead, he looked to counties to do that.

Noting that some county health officials have been threatened and harassed by those who dismiss their warnings, Newsom said "they're being demeaned and demoralized."

"And let me just say this crystal clear... Someone feels significant when they threaten other people. But there's no nobility in that. You're not a bigger person because you threaten someone else. You're a weaker person."

— Scott Shafer (@scottshafer)

Outside Lands Postponed Until 2021; Lineup Announced

Outside Lands, the music and arts festival that brings tens of thousands of music fans to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park every August, has been rescheduled to 2021 due to the pandemic. Bay Area concert promoter Another Planet Entertainment announced the move today along with the lineup, which features Tame Impala, Lizzo and The Strokes at the top of the bill. (Fans caught a glimpse of the headliners, originally scheduled for this year, when Outside Lands published and then deleted the lineup from its website in April.)

Now taking place August 6–8, 2021, the festival also features genre-bending rapper and producer Tyler, the Creator, Oakland-raised R&B singer Kehlani, Colombian reggaeton-pop superstar J Balvin, indie rock band The 1975, singer-producer Zhu and hit-making rapper Young Thug.

Of course, the festival’s new dates are contingent upon California reaching phase four of its reopening plan, which would require the development of therapeutics to treat COVID-19. “We are in close contact with local and state officials, working together to create the safest possible environment for you, our fans,” the Outside Lands team wrote in a statement.

For those who already purchased early-bird passes, tickets for this year’s event will roll over to next year, and fans who can’t make the new dates have until July 24 to request a refund.

See the full lineup and more details here.

— Nastia Voynovskaya (@nananastia)

Yosemite Closes Campgrounds Through July Over Coronavirus Concerns

Yosemite National Park is reversing course two weeks after reopening and now says it will hold off on reopening campgrounds through the month of July after a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Park officials began reopening some Yosemite campgrounds earlier this month after being closed since late March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

But they said Tuesday that reservations with arrival dates between now and July 31 have been canceled for the following campgrounds:

  • Bridalveil Horse Camp
  • Crane Flat
  • Hodgdon Meadow (canceled through Aug 15 due to Great Gray Owl nesting)
  • Lower Pines
  • North Pines
  • Tuolumne Meadows
  • 50% of Upper Pines

The number of visitors admitted after the park reopened was restricted to about half of those that normally visit this time of year.

In addition, visitor centers and other facilities remained closed or reopened with limited access to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Yosemite had about 4.6 million visitors in 2019. The park known for gushing waterfalls, granite peaks and giant sequoias was shut down March 20.

— The Associated Press

Newsom Points to 'Sobering' Uptick in COVID-19 Cases

As California's economy continues to ease back into gear, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's top health official pointed on Monday to rising numbers of hospitalizations and ICU admissions as a warning that the state is far from done with measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Newsom and Health Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly noted in a press briefing that more than one-third of all the COVID-19 cases in California have been diagnosed in just the past 14 days. The number of hospitalizations also grew 16% while ICU admissions were up 11% in the past two weeks.

"Those that suggest we are out of the woods, those that suggest this somehow is going to disappear — these numbers tell a very, very different and sobering story," Newsom said. "We're not into the second wave (of infections). We're not out of the first wave," Newsom warned.

One metric going in the right direction is testing for the coronavirus. Newsom said about 177,000 tests were conducted statewide over the weekend, exceeding the goal of 60-80,000 he set a few weeks ago.

But Dr. Ghaly noted that two counties, Riverside and San Bernardino, are seeing COVID-19 case increases that are not a result of more testing, but rather trends "that in the future may put pressure on our ICU capacity and our ventilator capacity."

"We're starting to see additional spread in community settings," Dr. Ghaly said. "So those are cases that can't be linked to necessarily a congregate setting," such as prisons or skilled nursing facilities. Instead, he noted new cases are "spreading within households, households that live in closer quarters, maybe in communities where they have a number of multigenerational households."

Monday's update came as California launched a new public service announcement featuring Gov. Newsom and his four predecessors, Democrats Jerry Brown and Gray Davis and Republicans Arnold Schwarzenegger and Pete Wilson. The message: "Wear a mask" to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

— Scott Shafer (@scottshafer)

SF Says It's Ready to Reopen Outdoor Bars, Zoos, Barbers on June 29

San Francisco leaders say the city is ready to move into its next phase of reopening and allow hair and nail salons, barbers, outdoor bars and zoos to get back to business.

In a press release Monday, Mayor London Breed said the city applied for approval from the state to move into this next phase on Monday, June 29 — two weeks earlier than the mid-July time frame previously planned on by the city.

If the state approves the city's variance request, outdoor swimming, museums and tattoo parlors will also be able to reopen.

"Moving forward with opening personal services is especially important because unlike other types of businesses, nail salons, barbershops and aestheticians haven't been able to continue through online sales or offer services at curbside," said Assessor Carmen Chu, co-chair of the city's Economic Recovery Task Force. "In addition, from an equity perspective, these businesses also disproportionately impact women and communities of color.”

City officials said they anticipate some increase in COVID-19 cases as more businesses open up, but they plan to continue monitoring the "impact of the virus on the community and health system."

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

