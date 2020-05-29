KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

California politicians won’t get pay increase for the first time in yearsSome US census offices reopening this weekCalifornia representatives call for food bank program to be included in relief billSan Francisco reopening: officials announce gradual planLassen County reports first five coronavirus cases, pulls back on reopening SF crisis lines see spike in calls during pandemicNew proposal would tax tech companies seeing big profits during pandemic
More timeline

California Representatives Urge Expansion of Farm to Family Program

U.S. Reps. TJ Cox, D-Fresno, and Ted Lieu, D-Torrance, are calling for an expansion of the Farm to Food Bank program to alleviate food insecurity exacerbated by the pandemic. The program, known as Farm to Family in California, reimburses farmers who donate surplus agricultural products to food banks.

The HEROES Act, a coronavirus relief bill recently passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, currently includes a provision that would increase funding for the program by $25 million. That funding could be used to cover the costs of harvesting, processing, packaging and transporting farm commodities donated to food banks. The representatives are urging their Senate colleagues to keep this increased funding in the final version of the relief bill.

A recent study by the Brookings Institution found that by the end of April, more than one in five households in America was food insecure. The rate was higher among families with children 12 and younger, according to the report.

During a press call on Thursday, Lieu pointed to farmers who reported plowing over crops and dumping millions of gallons of milk per day after restaurants closed or cut back on operations due to shelter-in-place orders.

“It seems completely unreasonable that you have farmers having destroyed crops, and families going food insecure, when you could fix much of that problem by giving this food to food banks,” Lieu said.

Sponsored

— Alexandra Hall (@chalexhall)

Top of timeline ↑

California Politicians Won’t Get Pay Increase For the First Time in Years

California state lawmakers and other top elected officials won't be getting a pay increase for the first time in five years as the state faces a major budget deficit and mass unemployment induced by the coronavirus.

The California Citizens Compensation Commission, a public board that sets salaries for public officials, voted unanimously Thursday to keep officials’ pay flat for the fiscal year beginning July 1. Gov. Gavin Newsom will make nearly $210,000. State legislators will continue to collect nearly $115,000 a year while top officials such as the lieutenant governor will make $157,000 and the attorney general will take in roughly $182,000.

The flat salaries for elected officials follow a proposal by the governor to slash pay for state government workers by 10% due to the new recession. Newsom previously said he would take the pay cut, too.

Some members of the commission said an increase or decrease would not make a drastic dent in the state's fiscal situation.

“Our economic state wouldn’t necessarily be impacted by the decision we make here today," said commission member Nichole Rice before the vote.

Sponsored

Lawmakers are grappling over a $54.3 billion budget deficit due to the pandemic's economic devastation. Newsom has proposed cutting billions from public education if the federal government does not kick in support.

Read the full story from the Associated Press here.

Top of timeline ↑

Five Bay Area Census Offices Start Reopening This Week

The U.S. Census Bureau is starting to reopen some of its field offices in California in order to reach homes without regular mailing addresses, census officials reported this week.

On Monday, 13 of the state's 30 Area Census Offices began to incrementally restart operations after being closed since March 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Reopening does not mean operations immediately begin everywhere, it means the offices are open to staff and on-boarding and training of census takers can begin," Census Bureau spokesman Josh Green said in an email.

There are five Bay Area offices reopening this week in Santa Rosa, San Mateo, Sunnyvale, San Jose and Concord. The Santa Rosa office covers all northern coastal counties up to the Oregon border, Green said.

All Area Census Offices nationwide, including those in Oakland and San Francisco, are scheduled to reopen on Monday.

Sponsored

The offices were opened about a week earlier than the planned reopening of all Area Census Offices because they are responsible for households identified as not having regular mailing addresses by the bureau's "Update Leave" operation.

Census officials will physically drop off questionnaire packets at these homes in the coming weeks.

Many of the bureau's schedules have been adjusted due to the pandemic and subsequent shelter-in-place and social distancing directives. For example, the self-response period — during which people are encouraged to fill out the paper census questionnaire or complete the form online or over the phone — was originally scheduled to end on July 31 but has been extended through the end of October.

— Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

San Francisco Reopening: Officials Announce Gradual Plan

San Francisco residents can expect to resume eating outdoors at restaurants, shopping indoors at most retail stores and attending religious services, among other activities, beginning on June 15.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced on Thursday the first steps in a timeline to slowly reopen the city in stages over the coming months, as long as the city continues to make progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The reopening plan divides the state's Stage 2 guidelines into three subsections, allowing for a gradual reopening timeline.

  • Phase 2A, opening June 1: Child care, botanical gardens, outdoor museums and historical sites, and outdoor curbside retail for services with minimal contact
  • Phase 2B, opening June 15: Most indoor retail, outdoor dining, summer camps, private household indoor services, religious services and ceremonies, outdoor exercise classes, non-emergency medical appointments
  • Phase 2C, opening July 13: Indoor dining with modifications, hair salons and barbershops, real estate open houses — by appointment only

The new timeline also comes with a strengthening of the city's mask ordinance. Starting May 29, the city will require that residents wear face coverings on "most occasions when they leave their home and are near other people," according to a press release.

Read the full story from KQED's Michelle Wiley and Alex Hall here.

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑

Rural California County Sees First Virus Cases, Slows Reopening

A rural Northern California county that had been one of the state’s two counties without any reported cases of the coronavirus now has at least five, prompting the county to temporarily rescind its orders allowing the reopening of restaurants, shopping and other services.

Lassen County, home to about 30,000 people, had reported no COVID-19 cases until May 22. There were five known cases as of Wednesday afternoon, with 222 tests pending results. In total, at least 814 people had been tested, according to county data.

The county began reopening businesses under state guidance on May 11. It is now the first county to revoke its attestation to the state that it can safely reopen.

“We were fully aware of the risk that the virus could come to our community from people visiting people living in infected areas outside of our county or people visiting our county. Unfortunately, this did happen and we now have a serious problem. We need to contain the spread of the virus in Lassen County now,” Dr. Kenneth Korver, the county’s public health officer, wrote Tuesday in a public health order.

Read the full story from the Associated Press. 

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑

SF Crisis Lines See Spike in Calls During Pandemic

Domestic violence and suicide hotlines saw a spike in outreach during the first few weeks of shelter-in-place orders, according to new findings from the Felton Institute San Francisco Suicide Prevention and the Domestic Violence Consortium — a collective of 17 domestic violence agencies in the city.

And while the overall volume of calls has dropped, Felton Institute interim Executive Director Lina Sheth told the city’s Board of Supervisors on Thursday that the number of calls reporting suicide attempts has risen sharply — from one to two a month to one to three a week under the shelter-in-place order.

Calls to some domestic abuse hotlines also spiked by as much as 130% in the first few weeks of the order.

“So the first two weeks, it looks like people panicked. They did not feel safe,” said Beverly Upton, executive director of the Domestic Violence Consortium. “They weren’t used to being locked down with people that have abused them in the past, or that they were afraid of.”

Upton said calls to those hotlines have dropped steadily over the past two months, as abuse survivors became aware that the services were reliable under the shelter-in-place orders.

Sponsored

— Marco Siler-Gonzales (@mijo_marco)

Top of timeline ↑

New Proposal Would Tax Tech Companies Seeing Big Profits During Pandemic

A San Mateo County supervisor is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to implement a temporary tax on some of the largest Silicon Valley tech companies that have seen big profits during the pandemic.

The revenue from the proposed “Pandemic Tech Tax” would go to state and local governments that are facing unprecedented deficits and potentially distributed to Californians as stimulus payments, according to San Mateo County District 5 Supervisor David Canepa, who authored a letter to Newsom pressing him to take on this issue.

This comes as a new report from the state’s Labor Department released Thursday found that nearly 5 million people have filed for unemployment insurance since March.

Canepa said tech companies that profit off of users' personal data should “do more” to help Californians hurt by the pandemic.

“[Amazon CEO] Jeff Bezos could write a check to the state of California for $54 billion and he could erase California's deficit — and still have through his net worth $100 hundred billion,” Canepa said.

Sponsored

The governor’s proposed budget suggested cuts totaling $54.3 billion across programs ranging from public education to health care.

San Mateo County, which is home to Facebook and YouTube, faced an unprecedented housing crisis before shelter-in-place orders took effect in mid-March.

According to county officials, YouTube donated $50,000 to San Mateo County’s Strong Fund, which is aimed at providing financial relief to residents and local businesses.

But Canepa said that’s not enough and expects companies like Google and Netflix, which have reported higher earnings during the pandemic, to contribute more.

Businesses that have suffered financially like Uber and Airbnb would be exempt.

“We don't want to penalize people for being successful, but these companies can do a lot more in this pandemic and they're profiting off this pandemic,” Canepa said.

— Shannon Lin (@Linshannonlin)

Top of timeline ↑