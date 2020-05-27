KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

Santa Clara County faces shortage of contact tracersHomeless deaths spike in San FranciscoCalifornia schools need $500 million to ensure internet access for students SF commission rejects initiative requiring companies to re-hire employeesTolls resume next week for Bay Area highway express lanesGym owners urge Gov. Newsom to allow reopening soonCalifornia Academy of Sciences announces layoffs, pay cuts
More timeline

SF Commission Rejects Initiative Requiring Companies to Rehire Employees

San Francisco's Small Business Commission rejected a policy initiative Wednesday that would have required businesses to give laid-off workers a "right of first refusal" to reclaim their former jobs when they started rehiring — and given them back their old salaries as well, if feasible.

The initiative, from San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar, drew a tepid response at best from most of the commissioners, all of whom are small business owners.

"This is typical well-intended legislation that has left our small businesses in the city so vulnerable that they can't even get through the pandemic," said Commissioner William Ortiz-Cartagena. "This isn't the right time."

The initiative would apply to any company that lays off 10 or more San Francisco employees within a 30-day period, retroactive to late February. It came under opposition early from business groups and had already been amended, for instance, to exclude business with more than 75 workers and most health care providers.

Edward Wright, legislative aide to Mar, said the policy was necessary to protect low-income workers who may not be rehired at their old salaries, if at all, by their former employers, despite their seniority. But several commissioners said they had not yet seen evidence that the problem was widespread enough to justify a new citywide, proactively enforced law.

Sponsored

The commission voted down the proposal 6-1.

— Julia Scott (@juliascribe)

Top of timeline ↑

Santa Clara County Faces Shortage of Contact Tracers

Santa Clara County says it's in dire need of more people to volunteer to work as contact tracers as the county begins to lift its shelter in place order.

County officials announced last week that they wanted 1,000 unpaid volunteers to help track people who may have been exposed to COVID-19. But currently, only 50 people have signed up, according to the county's Executive Officer, Dr. Jeffrey Smith. That's in addition to county staff who have been redeployed as tracers.

At a press conference Wednesday, Supervisor Cindy Chavez said that's enough contact tracers for the average 15 to 30 people who test positive for coronavirus in the county every day. But as health orders are relaxed and people begin to socialize, officials are looking to fill another 800 positions by mid-July.

Dr. Smith said contact tracers will not have to come into direct contact with potential patients; they can communicate by phone and over the internet.

Volunteer here.

— Shannon Lin

Top of timeline ↑

Homeless Deaths Spike in San Francisco

San Francisco public health officials are reporting an alarming increase in the number of homeless people who died this spring but said the increase is not directly caused by COVID-19.

Instead, they said the deaths are more likely due to overdoses from fentanyl and indirect impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that 48 people experiencing homelessness died between March 30 and May 24. That’s up from 14 during the same time period in 2019.

In a May 26 statement, officials noted that while at least two people tested positive for COVID-19 near the time of their death, the virus was not the likely reason, and it will take several months to confirm the actual cause.

Dr. Barry Zevin, medical director of street medicine and shelter health for the Department of Public Health, told KQED that it’s more likely the deaths reflect a trend of increasing fatal drug overdoses.

Zevin speculated that the aggressive actions San Francisco took to fight the spread of the coronavirus among homeless people may have indirectly contributed to the increase in deaths by disrupting people’s routines and services they receive.

To meet social distancing measures, San Francisco shelters and service providers were forced to drastically reduce capacity. Many shelters have also stopped accepting new clients. The city’s largest shelter, MSC-South, was evacuated last month after more than 100 residents and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Read the full story from KQED here.

Top of timeline ↑

California Schools Need $500 Million to Ensure Internet Access for Students

The state of California will need at least $500 million to ensure that all students have internet access and the technology required for at-home education during the COVID-19 pandemic, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said Wednesday.

According to Thurmond, about 600,000 students in California are in need of a computer or tablet, and as many as 400,000 students lack internet access at home. Thurmond said the state would welcome funds from all sources, whether from a federal stimulus package or philanthropic internet service providers.

In March, Verizon and the Los Angeles Unified School District announced a partnership to provide internet access to district students, and earlier this month, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledged $10 million to Oakland schools.

The state's Department of Education plans to announce its school reopening plans in early June, said Thurmond.

"We've got 10,000 schools," Thurmond said of the state's reopening guidance. "There is no one size fits all. ... We've actually been talking with school districts about the guidance so that we can calibrate it with the work that they're doing, with the plans that they're making so that we also can address questions that they have."

Sponsored

— Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

Tolls Resume Next Week for Bay Area Highway Express Lanes

Tolls will resume next week on highway express lanes around the Bay Area, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) announced Wednesday. Traffic has been increasing as some shelter-in-place restrictions have been eased.

Beginning at 5 a.m. next Monday, weekday tolling will resume for the following express lanes:

  • Interstate Highway 580 in Alameda County
  • Interstate Highway 680 in Contra Costa County
  • State Highway 237 in Santa Clara County
  • Southbound Highway 680 over the Sunol grade in Alameda and Santa Clara counties

Tolling had been suspended since March 20.

According to the MTC, weekday traffic in most Bay Area highway corridors is now at least 60% of the levels reported during the same period last year.

Toll rates can rise or fall depending on the level of congestion on a highway.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam), Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

Gym Owners Urge Gov. Newsom to Allow Reopening Soon

Gov. Gavin Newsom and members of his economic recovery task force conducted a "listening tour" Wednesday with representatives from the fitness industry around the state to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting them.

The tone was pretty consistent: We can't hang on for much longer under the current shelter-in-place orders, which have shut down all gyms, yoga studios, martial arts dojos and other fitness facilities.

Francesca Schuler, CEO of fitness chain In-Shape Health Clubs, said her company is too large to qualify for relief under the Paycheck Protection Program and had to lay off 3,127 employees.

"It's heartbreaking," she said.

Adam Attia, owner of Sacramento gym Fitness Rangers, made a strong plea to move the state into the next stage of reopening, which would include gyms.

"We cannot afford to wait much longer than a week at this stage," he said. "We are literally gasping for air."

Gov. Gavin Newsom and members of his economic recovery task force held a Zoom call on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 to talk with representatives from the fitness industry around the state.
Gov. Gavin Newsom and members of his economic recovery task force held a Zoom call on Wednesday to talk with representatives from the fitness industry around the state. (Zoom screenshot)

While many fitness centers have been offering remote classes since the pandemic started, yoga instructor Jocelyn Ramirez said the digital divide is affecting her clients, many of whom are seniors and don't have access to the necessary technology.

Task force co-chair Ann O'Leary said guidelines for how and when gyms can reopen may be ready in about a week.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Top of timeline ↑

California Academy of Sciences Announces Sweeping Layoffs, Pay Cuts

The California Academy of Sciences will implement layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts affecting 75 percent of its 504 employees, executive director Scott Sampson announced Tuesday.

The cost-saving measures, including 105 permanent layoffs, go into effect June 13.

The Golden Gate Park research institute and natural history museum has been closed since March 12 in response to the novel coronavirus. A projected $12 million revenue loss forced leadership to make the “extremely difficult” staffing decisions, according to the announcement.

The academy is providing regular salary and benefits to workers through June 12 in part through an $8.1 million loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. (KQED is among the local businesses and media organizations to receive a Paycheck Protection Program loan.)

Pay cuts affecting 165 employees were distributed across the organization, with staff earning the highest salaries seeing the biggest reductions and staff earning less than $75,000 seeing no change. Senior leadership figures including Sampson agreed to 15- to 20-percent pay reductions.

Sponsored

Laid off employees will receive severance pay and a health stipend equal to the cost of six months of their currently enrolled medical and dental health plans.

The academy aims to bring back all 96 furloughed employees at their full regular salaries within three to four months of reopening, which could come as soon as July.

“As a trusted institution sitting at the junction of science and society, we are well positioned to take on a powerful role helping humanity shift course toward a future in which both humans and nonhuman nature thrive,” Sampson said in a statement. “But today we are not looking to some far future. Today we focus on the here and now, reflecting on the loss the Academy is about to endure.” — Sam Lefebvre (@Lefebvre_Sam)

Top of timeline ↑