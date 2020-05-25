Berkeley Reopens Tennis and Pickleball Courts for Singles Play

While most neighborhood parks and recreation facilities in Berkeley remain closed, the city has reopened tennis and pickleball courts

for singles play provided social distancing and other measures are used.

The sports are now allowed under the revised shelter-in-place order issued May 18 and the city recreation department as of this weekend has begun taking online reservations for court time.

Singles play between members of different households is allowed

provided novel coronavirus guidelines that include staying safely apart, not sharing equipment and using only three balls per court.

"Masks are not required while on-court playing tennis or

pickleball but all players should have a face covering with them and put them on when not actively playing if others are present," the city said in an announcement.

Other athletic courts, as well as play structures and most city recreation facilities and parks remain closed.