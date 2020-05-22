SF Summer Camps, Programs to Open in June, With Modifications

Both private and public summer camps and youth programs in San Francisco will be allowed to open on June 15, with modifications, Mayor London Breed announced Friday.

The city-run camps and programs — for kids ages six through 17 — will prioritize the children of essential workers, as well as low-income youth and those in the most vulnerable populations.

Breed noted, however, that major health modifications would be required for the programs to open. For example, participants will need to stay in groups of no more than 12 kids, and summer camp sessions for older kids must last a minimum of three weeks to "minimize co-mingling of children."

"There are going to be a lot of changes," Breed said. "It won't be like the summer we're used to."

Between the city and other providers, about 200 programs will be available to children in the city this summer, San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg said during Friday's briefing.