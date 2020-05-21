Oakland and SF's Socially Distant 'Slow Streets' Now in Google Maps

'Slow Streets' are in vogue. Since the shelter-in-place orders were instituted, city streets have been closed to vehicle traffic, first in Oakland, then in San Francisco. And now, Google Maps is in on the party.

Oakland initially announced plans to close 74 miles of streets to through-traffic (allowing for local car traffic). In late April, San Francisco followed suit, with 34 miles of streets open to walkers and cyclists (and dog walkers, and rollerbladers, and, if you absolutely must, e-scooters, too).

But the information was dispersed, and useful maps were hard to find.

Now, these designated 'Slow Streets' can be spotted in Google Maps, featuring a convenient dotted line marked "Slow Streets" and "open to pedestrians & cyclists, authorized vehicles only."