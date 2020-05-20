Tesla CEO Elon Musk Drops Lawsuit Against Alameda County

Tesla CEO Elon Musk dropped the company's lawsuit against Alameda County Wednesday, court documents confirm.

While Tesla attorneys confirmed that filing, they did not respond to requests for comment on why the lawsuit was dropped.

Musk and Alameda County have been at loggerheads for weeks over a shelter-in-place order the Tesla CEO derided on Twitter as a threat to Tesla's car plant in Fremont.

"This is fascist," he said, previously. "This is not democratic. This is not freedom. Give the people back their goddamn freedom."

Tesla reopened that plant this week after having earlier allowed its workers to resume car production there in defiance of Alameda County health orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below, read the lawsuit's notice of dismissal.