Advocates Warn Proposed Budget Cuts Will Put More Seniors Into Nursing Homes

Advocates for California seniors and the disabled blasted Governor Gavin Newsom’s May budget revision on Wednesday, saying proposed cuts to programs serving those populations will put more people at risk for COVID-19.

Newsom has proposed eliminating two programs: Community-Based Adult Services and Multipurpose Senior Services. Both provide services to help people stay in their homes.

Pat McGinnis, Executive Director of California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform, said such cuts would push more people into nursing homes. In California, nearly half of all COVID-19 deaths have occurred in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.

"While infections and deaths in nursing homes are increasing every day, the governor's proposed budget would eliminate or reduce the very programs that enable our elders and persons with disabilities to stay at home and out of nursing homes," she said.

McGinnis and her fellow advocates appear to have at least some support in the Legislature. At a recent Assembly budget sub-committee hearing, several lawmakers were upset by the proposed cuts.