Free COVID-19 Testing for All Residents of San Jose and Santa Clara County

Officials will announce on Wednesday that all residents of Santa Clara County and the city of San Jose can get tested for COVID-19 for free, whether they have symptoms or not.

Two locations have been converted into testing sites:  PAL Stadium in East San Jose and the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, also in San Jose. To get an appointment, residents will need to sign up here, answer some questions, sign an authorization form and verify that they are 18 years of age or older.

Testing is made possible by Verily, an Alphabet company (the parent company of Google) and the state of California. Verily's Project Baseline tracks health trends to further clinical research on a variety of health conditions across the country.

— Julia Scott (@juliascribe)

Nonstop SFO Flights to Europe Will Take Off Again in June

Nonstop flights to Europe from San Francisco International Airport will resume in June, airport officials announced Tuesday.

Flights from SFO to Europe have been on hold since April 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Swiss International Airlines will resume flights to Zurich, Switzerland on June 1, and airline Lufthansa will launch three weekly flights to Munich, Germany on June 16.

The resumed European service represents a dramatic uptick in available international flights, to Europe and elsewhere: in May, SFO scheduled just 42 weekly international flights. In June, that number  will jump to 220.

People have largely steered clear of SFO through the COVID-19 pandemic, according to publicly available airport security checkpoint data, which logged 1.8 million travelers in January but only 69,000 travelers in April.

Additional flights to Japan will also kick off in June, airport officials said, including three weekly flights from All Nippon Airways beginning June 1.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

Tulare County Reopens in Defiance of Health Orders

Defying state health orders intended to prevent spread of COVID-19, leaders in California’s Tulare County have voted to allow businesses and churches to immediately reopen.

The 3-2 vote Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors allows reopening of nearly all businesses that fall under Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the state’s plan, including dine-in restaurants, barbers, movie theaters and shopping malls, the Visalia Times Delta reported. Churches also are included.

The vote came as the Central Valley county of 442,000 residents reported a spike of 101 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths.

The Times Delta said county officials later clarified that businesses should adhere to state guidelines on social distancing, restaurant capacity and other health measures but did not say whether there will be enforcement.

Tulare County’s nursing homes in particular are struggling with the coronavirus: 51 deaths and infections among nearly 30% of the more than 1,100 residents. Local officials blame the state, which regulates nursing homes.

Newsom has made it clear that no county can move into stage three yet but also has said he wants to give more discretion to county governments and what they believe best reflects the interest of their residents.

— Associated Press

Oakland Extends Eviction Moratorium for Residential and Commercial Tenants

Oakland's City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to extend the city's moratorium on residential and commercial evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic until Aug. 31.

The moratorium has been in place since March, and was originally set to expire on May 31.

It prohibits nearly all residential evictions, except when the tenant poses a threat to the health or safety of other residents. It also outlaws commercial evictions for non-payment if the tenant can demonstrate they suffered a loss of income due to COVID-19.

Even though evictions are on hold for now, tenants will still have to pay any back rent in the future.

— Annie Berman (@anniebermanak)

No, You're Not Imagining Things: Traffic Is Back

Bay Area streets and highways, like those across the country, emptied out overnight when coronavirus shelter-in-place orders were imposed two months ago.

The low point for traffic came in early April when total miles traveled in most Bay Area counties fell by 80% or more from January levels.

But statistics from transportation analysis firm StreetLight Data show that the cars are coming back. Yes, this means more of us are starting to drive again.

A KQED analysis of Friday traffic over the last five weeks finds that miles traveled have increased 60% since the April low point.

That’s still well below "normal" vehicle volumes for the Bay Area. But one sign that more of us are hitting the road: Caltrans activated the Bay Bridge metering lights on Monday — for the first time in two months.

— Dan Brekke (@danbrekke)

COVID-19 Outbreak Overwhelms Vallejo Skilled Nursing Center

Eleven patients have died and more than 130 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Windsor Vallejo Care Center, a skilled nursing facility in Solano County.

This one nursing home in Vallejo now accounts for nearly 70% of coronavirus deaths in the county.

At Windsor, nine of the patients who died were already on comfort care — meaning their lives were nearing their end before they were infected, according to heath officials.

County Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas says many of the COVID-positive residents have been asymptomatic, and some patients have recovered.

When the outbreak began, Matyas said Solano planned to test only workers at nursing care facilities across the county. Now the county will expand testing to workers and residents at long-term care homes in coming weeks.

Windsor Vallejo did not provide comment to KQED.

— Molly Peterson (@mollydacious)

Stanford Launches Study of Drug to Treat Mild Cases of COVID-19

Doctors at Stanford Medicine have launched a clinical trial to test a new treatment for recently diagnosed COVID-19 patients. The drug, called interferon-lambda, has been previously studied in hepatitis patients, and can be given as a single dose injection in an outpatient setting.

Dr. Upinder Singh, professor of infectious diseases at Stanford and the study's co-lead, says while most of the experimental treatments for COVID-19 have focused on hospitalized patients with severe cases, it’s also important to design treatments for people with more mild cases.

“During the time that they're sick, they have virus in their nose and they're shedding virus into their environment,” Singh said. “And so they are a really good conduit to spreading infection.”

Roughly 80 percent of people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 have mild to moderate symptoms, she says.

Singh says developing treatments for recently diagnosed patients with less severe cases could help contain the virus as the country continues to loosen stay-at-home orders.

Interferon-lambda has potential as a SARS-CoV-2 treatment, Singh says, because it activates a response in infected cells that makes them less hospitable to the virus.

The study plans to enroll 120 patients in the placebo-controlled trial.

— Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni)

