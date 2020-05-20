Free COVID-19 Testing for All Residents of San Jose and Santa Clara County

Officials will announce on Wednesday that all residents of Santa Clara County and the city of San Jose can get tested for COVID-19 for free, whether they have symptoms or not.

Two locations have been converted into testing sites: PAL Stadium in East San Jose and the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, also in San Jose. To get an appointment, residents will need to sign up here, answer some questions, sign an authorization form and verify that they are 18 years of age or older.

Testing is made possible by Verily, an Alphabet company (the parent company of Google) and the state of California. Verily's Project Baseline tracks health trends to further clinical research on a variety of health conditions across the country.

