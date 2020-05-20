Tulare County Reopens in Defiance of Health Orders

Defying state health orders intended to prevent spread of COVID-19, leaders in California’s Tulare County have voted to allow businesses and churches to immediately reopen.

The 3-2 vote Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors allows reopening of nearly all businesses that fall under Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the state’s plan, including dine-in restaurants, barbers, movie theaters and shopping malls, the Visalia Times Delta reported. Churches also are included.

The vote came as the Central Valley county of 442,000 residents reported a spike of 101 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths.

The Times Delta said county officials later clarified that businesses should adhere to state guidelines on social distancing, restaurant capacity and other health measures but did not say whether there will be enforcement.

Tulare County’s nursing homes in particular are struggling with the coronavirus: 51 deaths and infections among nearly 30% of the more than 1,100 residents. Local officials blame the state, which regulates nursing homes.

Newsom has made it clear that no county can move into stage three yet but also has said he wants to give more discretion to county governments and what they believe best reflects the interest of their residents.