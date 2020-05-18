KQED is a proud member of
San Francisco May Expand ‘Safe Sleeping Sites’ for Homeless into Public Parks

San Francisco’s more than 8,000 unhoused people may have a newly sanctioned place to sleep soon: public parks.

In what the San Francisco Board of Supervisors publicly called a “compromise,” the Recreation and Parks Department agreed on Monday to make a list of parks by June 2 where the city could arrange “safe sleeping sites,” sanctioned tent encampments where services would be provided to unhoused people who are allowed to camp there, in a socially distant fashion.

Homeless advocates have for years publicly described Recreation and Parks Department Manager Phil Ginsburg as strongly opposed to allowing homeless people to stay in parks.

In response, Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer, who represents San Francisco’s Richmond District, authored legislation to compel Recreation and Parks to develop a list of safe sleeping sites. But after reaching a compromise with Ginsburg, she agreed to withdraw the legislation during the Board of Supervisors Land Use and Transportation Committee hearing on Monday.

In addition to those park sites, San Francisco’s Real Estate Department will develop a list of “underutilized” city-owned sites where safe sleeping sites could be established.

Last week, San Francisco established a sanctioned tent encampment across the street from City Hall, the first of several such-planned sites that will allow roughly 50-90 campers each. However, each of those spaces had to be negotiated individually. City officials hope that they will be able to open up more safe sleeping sites, more quickly, through the parks.

About 8,000 people were homeless in San Francisco, as of the city’s last count in early 2019.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, @FitzTheReporter

Santa Clara Reverses Course, Eases Shelter in Place Orders for Retail

During a live-streamed briefing today, officials in Santa Clara announced the county will join other Bay Area counties in relaxing some restrictions on businesses.

Beginning Friday, retail businesses can open for curbside pickup. The supply chain companies and manufacturers that support those businesses will be allowed to reopen, too. Everyone is required to wear masks and practice physical distancing.

The county is also opening outdoor gardens, museums, and historical sites, and allowing car parades.

The decision to crack open the county marks a reversal for Santa Clara. Just last Tuesday, county health officer Sara Cody told the county Board of Supervisors there were no plans to make these changes.

Speaking today, Cody said the conditions on the ground are unchanged — the public remains largely unexposed to the coronavirus and no vaccine is available to protect them.

But she said the number of new cases in the county is stable, the number of patients requiring hospitalizations for COVID-19 is trending down, and testing capacity has increased.

Cody acknowledged the county is still “less than halfway” to its goal of 4,000 tests per day, but the rate of positive tests is around 1.5%, down from a high of 9% in early April. 

“That is a very significant improvement for us,” she said. “With this progress, we can now safely take another step forward in gradually reopening.”

Kevin Stark (@Starkkev)

East Bay Venue Sues Insurance Company Over Pandemic Claim Denial

The Ivy Room, an independent bar and venue in the East Bay town of Albany, is spearheading a class-action lawsuit against its insurer, First Mercury, over the denial of its business interruption insurance claim. Represented by Oakland’s Gibbs Law Group, the owners of Ivy Room, Summer Gerbing and Lani Torres, hope to rally other shuttered California music venues in their legal fight.

Gerbing and Torres tell KQED they believe their business interruption insurance should protect them from loss of income during their forced closure due to California’s shelter-in-place orders. Their court complaint alleges that First Mercury’s reasons for a claim denial “appear to rest on crabbed readings of coverage language and overbroad readings of exclusions. That gets insurance law exactly backwards—and raises the specter of bad-faith denials.”

First Mercury could not be reached for comment, but experts tell KQED that insurance companies began excluding loss of business due to contagions after the 2003 SARS outbreak. Read the full story from Andrew Gilbert here.

— Nastia Voynovskaya (@nananastia)

Shelter in Place Eases in Alameda County To Allow Car Gatherings and Curbside Pickup

Residents of Alameda County can now get together, so long as they stay in their cars. New orders issued Monday by Alameda County's health officer, Dr. Erica Pan, outline safety requirements for "vehicle-based gatherings."

Events must be hosted, with a permit if it's required for the location; maximum attendance is 200 cars and entrance should be by invitation only. Congregations of more than 10 cars need to include on-site security.

“These gatherings are considered fairly low-risk, but only if all rules are followed,” Dr. Pan said in a statement.

On the same day, the county also updated health orders to allow customers to preorder goods and pick them up curbside or at the storefront. Manufacturing and warehouse activities are also allowed, under certain conditions. The order does not include office workplaces.

A list of business types currently authorized to operate in Alameda County can be found on the Public Health Department’s COVID Recovery page.

Danielle Venton (@DanielleVenton)

$625,000 in Relief Announced for East Bay Artists, Nonprofit Arts Workers

The City of Oakland has partnered with multiple private funders to launch the East Bay/Oakland Relief Fund for Individuals in the Arts, which makes $625,000 available directly to artists, and cultural and nonprofit arts workers in Alameda County and Contra Costa County.

Individual grants are capped at $2,000 each, and are unrestricted, meaning the funds may be used in any way that alleviates financial burdens as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The application cycle runs from May 18–June 5.

“With this relief fund, we’re investing directly in our most vulnerable artists and culture workers, who have been incredibly hard-hit by the COVID-19 crisis,” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said in a statement, adding, “I’m grateful to this public/private partnership of funders who’ve stepped forward to support our diverse artistic communities.”

The fund is led by the Kenneth Rainin Foundation together with the Akonadi Foundation; City of Oakland, Cultural Affairs Division; Richard Diebenkorn Foundation; Fleishhacker Foundation; Gerbode Foundation; William and Flora Hewlett Foundation; Nion McEvoy and Leslie Berriman; Oakland COVID-19 Relief Fund; Shuler-Heimburger Family Fund at East Bay Community Foundation; Phyllis C. Wattis Foundation; and individual donors.

Details on the fund and instructions for applying can be found here.

— Gabe Meline (@gmeline)

Newsom: Majority of California Counties Cleared for Limited Reopening

The vast majority of California counties will be allowed to ease restrictions on businesses, under new guidelines unveiled by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday.

Under the new benchmarks, Newsom said that 53 of the state’s 58 counties now have the option of allowing more retailers to open, including shopping centers and dine-in eating at restaurants, along with curbside pickup and the resumption of manufacturing.

"We're moving into an important few weeks ahead of us, and we're going to start seeing a lot more activity," Newsom said.

The changes announced on Monday are the result of subtle shifts in the reopening benchmarks that the Newsom administration has required counties to reach before clearing businesses to resume.

Counties will no longer have to go two weeks without a coronavirus death under the new guidelines; instead they can move into Phase 2 of the state's reopening by hitting goals based on tests, infections and hospitalizations.

Those include a test positivity rate of under 8% — an alternative to the previous requirement that counties maintain a specific coronavirus case count, which Newsom hinted could discourage counties from testing for the virus.

Smaller counties with few hospitalizations argued that just a few cases would push them above a separate requirement that hospitalizations not increase by 5%. Now, counties can move to reopen as long as no more than 20 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 over the previous two weeks.

Newsom justified the changes by citing improvements in a number of metrics used to measure California’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, Newsom reported that 57,000 tests were conducted in one day, a dramatic jump from the numbers the state was reporting just a week ago.

"The testing capacity is increasing significantly in the state," Newsom said.

The number of Californians hospitalized or placed into intensive care because of the coronavirus has also declined in the last two weeks.

A further relaxing of the rules, such as the opening of barbershops and the launching of live sports (albeit in empty stadiums), could be just a few weeks away, Newsom said.

— Guy Marzorati, @GuyMarzorati

Local Businesses Ask SF’s Largest Landlord to Donate $3.6M From Small Business Loan

San Francisco merchants and tenants want the city’s largest landlord, Veritas Investments, to give $3.6 million from its federal small business loan to true small businesses, they wrote in an open letter Monday.

Veritas, which operates 256 properties in San Francisco, is not a small business and therefore does not deserve the federal loan they were awarded, the groups allege.

Libby Staub, a Veritas tenant and owner of Drop Shadow Signs, said shops in the North Beach neighborhood where she lives and across San Francisco are far worse off than Veritas.

“They could really benefit from this payback, if Veritas would just give the money back,” Straub said.

On Saturday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the loan should be returned because it was intended for small businesses. Veritas said it will repay the Paycheck Protection Program loan within two years when it is due.

The open letter from the Haight Ashbury Merchants Association, Calle 24 Latino Cultural District, the Housing Rights Committee of San Francisco, Veritas Tenants Association, and other groups, also demanded Veritas forgive missed rent for both its commercial and residential tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to keep front-line Veritas staff financially solvent during local shelter-in-place orders.

Those San Francisco merchants groups also told KQED that “about half” of all small businesses they spoke to were able to obtain a federal PPP loan.

Top of timeline ↑