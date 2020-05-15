Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Gives $10 Million to Oakland Schools Tech Equality Campaign

Dorsey's donation came after Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and district Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammel and other city officials held an online news conference Thursday announcing the effort. Schaaf posted a clip of the meeting on her Twitter page, prompting Dorsey's response.

Oakland Public Education Fund and the nonprofit Tech Exchange, in partnership with the city and district, launched the effort to raise $12.5 million, which Schaaf said would ensure all of the district's 50,000 students have internet access for online classes and studying.

The campaign was spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced students to stay at home and participate in online learning. At the outset of the pandemic, roughly half of OUSD students lacked internet access, according to the district.

OUSD has since loaned more than 18,000 Google Chromebooks from its school inventories to students across the city, but some 5,000 students and their families still lack proper internet access and computer technology.

— Bay City News