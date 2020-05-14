KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

Alameda County expects to loosen some restrictions next weekNewsom proposes cuts in funding for Exploratorium, California Arts CouncilCalifornia's $1 billion mask order denied certificationNewsom proposes 10% pay cuts for state workersNewsom's revised budget cancels $6 billion in planned program expansionsA quarter of California's eligible workforce has filed for unemploymentStern Grove Festival canceled for 2020
More timeline

California's $1 Billion Mask Order Denied Certification

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $1 billion order of face masks from a Chinese manufacturer has been denied certification by federal regulators, the Sacramento Bee reported Wednesday.

The N95 particulate-filtering masks California planned to buy from supplier BYD are being delayed while the company tries to secure safety certification.

A spokeswoman for the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), Katie Shahan wrote, “NIOSH tested the received hardware; however, the review of the documentation provided to NIOSH for the design, manufacturing and quality inspection of the device was concerning,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

California’s contract also includes the purchase of surgical masks, which do not need to be certified, and BYD has already begun shipping to the state.

“The state’s agreement with BYD has already proven to be successful, having delivered more than 18 million surgical masks,” Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for the governor’s Office of Emergency Services, wrote in an email to The Bee.

Sponsored

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Top of timeline ↑

Alameda County Expects to Loosen Some Restrictions Next Week

Alameda County says it expects to loosen some stay-at-home restrictions as early as next week. The modifications would allow eligible retailers to do curbside business, and permit associated manufacturing and warehouse operations.

The county says the decision to move into Phase 2 of reopening is based on progress made on indicators that monitor the flattening of cases, hospital capacity and other metrics.

In an email, a spokesperson for the Alameda County Public Health Department said:

Based on the progress of our indicators, with continued monitoring in place, and barring any big spikes in cases over the next few days, we anticipate that we will be able to safely move into Early Stage 2 activities next week.

• This would include curbside retail and associated manufacturing & warehouses
• For eligible businesses we plan to align with the state’s guidance where possible
• Every organization and business, regardless of when it will be permitted to open should be working on plans that include physical distancing, training for employees on limiting spread of COVID-19, and disinfection protocols

We continue to emphasize the importance of universal face coverings and we are reiterating that to avoid big spikes in cases and to protect people who are at higher risk for severe illness, we are moving in a measured and incremental way.

San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties are also expected move into the next phase of reopening next week.

Alameda County says it plans to make a more formal announcement about modifications to its stay-at-home-orders soon.

Sponsored

— Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni)

Top of timeline ↑

Newsom Proposes Cutting California Arts Council, Exploratorium Funding

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget, released Thursday, cuts $10.5 million from the California Arts Council and $3.5 million from the Exploratorium in San Francisco to help close the state’s $54 billion budget deficit.

The cuts withdraw $10.5 million in one-time arts council funding proposed in January. Arts council leadership anticipated cuts affecting its cultural district programs, KQED previously reported. The agency this year distributed $35 million in grants to artists and nonprofits.

The proposal also cuts $3.5 million in funding for the Exploratorium, the waterfront museum of science, art and human perception, as part of deeper reductions to public education. The Exploratorium in April announced layoffs and hours reductions affecting 85 percent of workers as it faces quarterly losses of some $5 million in revenue.

The reductions, Newsom's proposal stresses, will be “triggered off,” or reversed, if the federal government provides sufficient funding to restore them. — Sam Lefebvre (@Lefebvre_Sam)

Top of timeline ↑

Newsom Proposes 10% Pay Cuts for State Workers

Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a 10% pay cut for state workers on Thursday, part of his plan to fill a projected $54.3 billion budget deficit caused by the coronavirus-induced economic downturn.

President Yvonne Walker of SEIU Local 1000, which represents many state employees, said in a Facebook video that Newsom's office had informed her of the proposed cut on Wednesday.

Tim Edwards, president of the union representing state firefighters, said the proposal would not spare them even as the state enters wildfire season.

If the Newsom administration fails to achieve the necessary savings through negotiation with employee unions, the governor could order furloughs instead.

The pay cuts could be revisited should the federal government approve another aid package for state and local governments. Newsom and the leaders of four other western states have asked Congress for an additional $1 trillion.

Sponsored

Walker said her union will try to negotiate an alternative plan.

“We can call the bargaining team together and we can figure out the equivalent of what that 10% represents and try to negotiate something,” Walker said. “Yeah, there might be a little pain involved but it won’t be the same as two furlough days.”

Newsom’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The revised budget will allocate more than $200 million to increase the state’s preparations for looming wildfires and other disasters. That includes hiring an additional 500 firefighters and 100 support personnel to increase the state's readiness to fight fires.

State officials have furloughed state workers during previous budget deficits. But Edwards said furloughs could cost the state more money if idled firefighters have to be backed up with replacements who earn overtime.

“Being one of the lowest-paid fire departments already in California (compared to metro fire departments), pay cuts would not go well for us,” said Edwards, who is president of CalFire Local 2881. “We're waiting to see what the governor and CalHR have to say, and we'll work through it.”

— Adam Beam, Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑

Newsom's Revised Budget Cancels $6 Billion in Planned Program Expansions

Gov. Gavin Newsom today unveiled a revised state budget that reflects the economic devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, shaving $19 billion off the January spending plan he released when state coffers were brimming with money.

The revised plan reflects a 22% drop in revenue and calls for general fund spending of $133.9 billion, down from $153 billion in January. The total state budget is pegged at $203 billion, a $19 billion drop from just four months ago.

It cancels $6.1 billion in program expansions that were in his original budget, asks state workers to take a 10% pay cut and orders state agencies to shave 5% off spending in general.

"This is no normal year. And this no ordinary May Revision," Newsom noted in his message to the Legislature.

"I am proposing a fiscal blueprint to fund our most essential priorities—public health, public safety and public education—and to support workers and businesses, especially small businesses, who are the lifeblood of our economy. California will do its part to keep our communities healthy and safe, to shorten the economic shadow of the current crisis, and build a bridge to recovery and renewal," he wrote.

Sponsored

The plan is a first crack at dealing with a $54 billion, two-year deficit the governor's Department of Finance is projecting. The Legislature must pass the 2020-21 budget by June 15 to meet a constitutional deadline, but will likely have to revise it again after income tax revenues are paid in mid-July. The greatest share of state revenue comes from personal income taxes.

For more on the budget, read our full coverage.

Top of timeline ↑

A Quarter of California's Eligible Workforce Has Filed for Unemployment

More than 214,000 Californians were among the nearly 3 million Americans who applied for unemployment benefits last week as the impact of COVID-19 continues to hammer the economy.

Since March 14, the state has processed more than 4.2 million claims for unemployment — that represents 24.3% of the total workforce of California that is eligible for the unemployment insurance program.

And as of May 2, more than 4.8 million Californians were receiving unemployment benefits, which represents 27.8% of all eligible employees in the state.

Nationwide, roughly 36 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the two months since the coronavirus first forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their workforces, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.


Sponsored

California contributed to a national increase in the seasonally adjusted number of claims of 1,288.5% over the same week last year.

Still, the number of applications submitted in California has been gradually declining over the past several weeks. The week ending on May 9 saw a decline of 32.3% in the number of applications submitted compared to the previous week — although it represents an increase of 440.2% from the same time period last year.

— Lisa Pickoff-White and the Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑

Stern Grove Festival Canceled, Virtual Concerts Announced

San Francisco’s popular Stern Grove Festival, which attracts tens of thousands of fans to the Sunset district with weekly outdoor concerts every summer, is canceled this year. It’s the first time the festival, known for eclectic programming of indie rock, hip-hop and classical music alike, won’t take place in its 83-year history.

The 2020 lineup was to include headliners Animal Collective, Jimmy Cliff, Cuco, Billy Ray Cyrus, Macy Gray, Hanson, San Francisco Ballet, San Francisco Symphony and Tower of Power. Openers Emily Afton, Cindy Lee, North Mississippi Allstars, The Onyx, Megan Slankard and Ana Tijoux were also set to join them on the bill. Organizers say they plan to book some of the same acts for the 2021 edition.

The announcement comes as California continues its shelter-in-place orders. Gatherings of hundreds of people are unlikely to happen, Governor Gavin Newsom has said in press briefings, until there’s a coronavirus vaccine, which will likely be in 2021.

In the meantime, Stern Grove is launching a video series called Best of the Fest that features footage of memorable concerts on the festival’s website, YouTube and Facebook, including performances by Sheila E., Pink Martini, the Doobie Brothers, George Clinton and more. These will stream every Sunday June 14–August 16. Additionally, the festival will soon announce an arts education program for children that will include dance and music classes.—Nastia Voynovskaya

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑