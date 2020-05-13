Tesla Can (Officially) Restart Fremont Factory Next Week

It appears the dispute between Tesla and San Francisco Bay Area authorities over the reopening of a factory in the face of shutdown orders is coming to an end.

The Alameda County Public Health Department announced on Twitter early Wednesday that the Fremont, California, plant will be able to go beyond basic operations this week and start making vehicles this coming Monday — as long as it delivers on the worker safety precautions that it agreed to.

It wasn't clear from a press release whether Tesla would face any punishment for reopening Monday in defiance of county orders.

The release said Fremont police would verify whether Tesla was holding up its part of the agreement, and that public health indicators have to remain stable or improve for the factory to stay open.

Tesla's factory reopened Monday with Musk practically daring local authorities to arrest him and operations apparently continued into Tuesday. The company met a Monday deadline to submit a site-specific plan to protect worker safety.

But the reopening defied orders from the health department, which has deemed the factory a nonessential business that can’t fully open under restrictions intended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

