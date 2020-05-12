KQED is a proud member of
BART to Congress: Emergency Funding Needed to Avert Mass Layoffs

BART joined with major transit agencies from around the country Tuesday in appealing to Congress for a second round of emergency funding as the coronavirus crisis continues to depress ridership.

With patronage down more than 90%, BART General Manager Bob Powers said on a conference call on Tuesday that his agency is facing a $600 million deficit over the next 14 months.

"And unfortunately, ridership is not going to pay those bills. BART isn't accustomed to outside help, but now we must have it," he said.

Powers joined leaders of New York's MTA, Philadelphia's SEPTA and other transit operators in announcing a collective request for $33 billion in federal aid. That's on top of the $25 billion already approved in January.

The agencies say the funding is necessary to avoid mass layoffs that could damage service for years to come, and to ensure they're ready to serve commuters as businesses reopen.

If approved, the money would be part of a new, $3 trillion pandemic relief package just introduced by House Democrats.

The BART board of directors will discuss its future budget and operating plans at its meeting on Thursday.

— Dan Brekke (@danbrekke)

Most Cal State Classes Will Remain Online for Fall Term

California State University Chancellor Timothy White announced Tuesday that CSU students will be taking most of their classes online during the upcoming fall semester across the system's 23 campuses.

White said in a statement the decision was based on the need to protect students' health amid the course of the COVID-19 pandemic during the fall term.

CSU will see variances at campuses across the state, and limited exceptions will be granted for teaching, learning and research activities that can't be done virtually, White said. But some campuses are likely to continue to be online-only, he added.

"This virtual planning approach preserves as many options for as many students as possible," White said.

CSU is the largest system of four-year higher education in the country, with nearly half a million students.

— Audrey Garces (@AudreyGarces)

State Senate Leaders Propose Creative Fixes to State Income and Eviction Crises

State Senate Democrats unveiled two unconventional proposals Tuesday to keep California's economy afloat.

The first plan would raise $25 billion using prepaid tax vouchers. Taxpayers would prepay their income taxes at a slight discount to provide money the state can use immediately.

The other plan would relieve pressure on renters with mounting debt — not with direct payments, but with tax credits.

It would work like this: Landlords who agree to participate in the voluntary program would forgive missed rent payments and promise not to evict tenants. In exchange, the state would offer landlords tax credits that they could sell on the open market to get cash now.

Tenants would still be responsible for paying that money back to the state, interest free, over the next 10 years. Anyone who can prove a hardship would be exempt.

State Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, said the goal is to avoid major budget cuts while providing immediate relief to both landlords and renters.

The proposal has the support of the California Apartment Association. But it's unclear whether it will win over tenant groups who want corporate landlords, not taxpayers, to cover missed rents.

— Erin Baldassari (@e_baldi)

Hiring in the Bay Area Is Down 25% Since February, Data Show

Hiring in the Bay Area has decreased by 25.3% since February, when concerns over the coronavirus began ramping up in the region, according to LinkedIn hiring data analyzed by the Joint Venture Silicon Valley’s Institute for Regional Studies.

That's compared to a 1.2% decline in January, prior to local and state shelter‐in‐place orders and widespread COVID‐19 cases in the U.S.

The report found that the Bay Area hiring drop since February is greater than the national average, which is at 21%. Nationwide, all but one industry experienced a hiring decline in April. The hardware and networking segment actually rose 2%, data showed.

That said, other metropolitan areas suffered greater declines than the Bay Area, with hiring in Chicago down by 40%, Los Angeles by 38% and Phoenix slipping by 37%.

“Silicon Valley’s dense concentration of semiconductor, ISP, wireless, and networking equipment companies was likely a factor in keeping the hiring decline more muted here than elsewhere,” Rachel Massaro, the institute’s director of research, said in a news release.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

— Audrey Garces (@AudreyGarces)

Gov. Newsom Announces Guidance for Reopening Dine-in Restaurants

In his daily press briefing, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday guidelines for reopening dine-in restaurants for counties that are approved by the state to move more quickly into stage two of easing the statewide shelter-in-place order.

The key practices for dine-in services to reopen are maximum physical distancing, employees and customers wearing face masks, frequent hand washing and sanitation practices, and employee training on the state's COVID-19 prevention plan.

Butte and El Dorado counties are the first two localities that have been certified to move more quickly through stage two with these modifications and new guidelines. In total, Newsom’s office has been in contact with 27 counties about self-certification.

Newsom also announced that the following industries can reopen with modifications across the state:

  • Curbside pickup at malls, including outlet centers and strip malls
  • Offices that aren’t able to telework
  • Car washes
  • Pet grooming
  • Outdoor museums

Some counties, including most of the Bay Area, are choosing to ease shelter-in-place restrictions more slowly.

"One can choose ... to be a little bit more prescriptive and restrictive," Newsom said. "So not everyone is compelled into this phase, but that phase is afforded everybody."

— Audrey Garces (@AudreyGarces)

Alameda County Orders Tesla to Cease Production in Letter to Top Safety Executive

Alameda County ordered Tesla to cease production at its Fremont plant in a letter sent Monday to a top safety employee at the company, following reports that the site had reopened and resumed regular operations.

After Tesla CEO Elon Musk escalated his dispute with Alameda County with a lawsuit and a series of threatening tweets over the weekend, Musk announced vehicle production had resumed on Monday.

Alameda County Health Care Services Agency Director Colleen Chawla wrote to Laurie Shelby, Tesla Motors vice president of environment, health and safety, that the company must maintain only minimum operations at the plant, and any work outside of this is a violation of the order by the health officer.

The letter said Alameda County has been working with Tesla during the past two weeks to come to an agreement for reopening the plant that is in compliance with state and local shelter-in-place orders. Alameda County expected Tesla to submit a plan to the county for review on Monday, Chawla wrote.

"I look forward to continuing our productive conversations and moving Tesla to resuming safe operations," Chawla said in the letter. "Until then, however, you must maintain no more than Minimum Basic Operations."

— Audrey Garces (@AudreyGarces)

Energy Department Projects Further Decline in U.S. Planet-Warming Emissions for 2020

U.S. emissions of carbon dioxide, the leading driver of global climate change, are projected to decline by 11% in 2020 as business and travel are restricted by stay-at-home orders meant to slow the spread of this coronavirus, according to the latest short-term energy outlook by the Energy Information Administration.

The agency estimates that U.S. CO2 emissions will increase again in 2021 by 5% as the economy recovers.

The agency forecasts that U.S. motor gasoline consumption will drop 11% in 2020 when compared to last year.

People are driving less, and that lack of demand has been reflected at the price of gas at the pump in California, which declined for months until last week, when it ticked slightly back up.

The agency also expects U.S. production of natural gas to drop this year and next, down from a record high in 2019.

If the projections hold true, it will be the largest year-over-year drop in gas production in EIA records, which date back to1930, Reuters reports.

—Kevin Stark (@StarkKev)

