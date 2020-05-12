BART to Congress: Emergency Funding Needed to Avert Mass Layoffs

BART joined with major transit agencies from around the country Tuesday in appealing to Congress for a second round of emergency funding as the coronavirus crisis continues to depress ridership.

With patronage down more than 90%, BART General Manager Bob Powers said on a conference call on Tuesday that his agency is facing a $600 million deficit over the next 14 months.

"And unfortunately, ridership is not going to pay those bills. BART isn't accustomed to outside help, but now we must have it," he said.

Powers joined leaders of New York's MTA, Philadelphia's SEPTA and other transit operators in announcing a collective request for $33 billion in federal aid. That's on top of the $25 billion already approved in January.

The agencies say the funding is necessary to avoid mass layoffs that could damage service for years to come, and to ensure they're ready to serve commuters as businesses reopen.

If approved, the money would be part of a new, $3 trillion pandemic relief package just introduced by House Democrats.

The BART board of directors will discuss its future budget and operating plans at its meeting on Thursday.

— Dan Brekke (@danbrekke)