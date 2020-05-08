KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

Free COVID-19 testing now available to all residents of Contra Costa and Napa countiesHere are financial programs to help Northern Californians pay their power billCalifornia schools could see $18 billion less due to pandemicBay Area restrictions on retail stand, despite governor's announcementCoronavirus forces Californians off road, as tele-everything becomes new climate optionCalifornia lays out additional guidelines for counties as some retailers prepare to reopenCalifornia job losses now nearly 4 million
More timeline

Free COVID-19 Testing Now Available To All Residents of Contra Costa and Napa Counties

Contra Costa and Napa counties announced Thursday that they will begin offering free COVID-19 testing to all county residents, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

"We need to test many more county residents to get a better sense of how widespread COVID-19 is in our community, and to help prevent its spread," said Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors chair Candace Andersen in a statement. "Testing will also give us a better idea of when we can relax the current health orders."

Between 300 and 400 patients are tested daily in Contra Costa County, according to health officials, but the county hopes to increase that number five-fold.

In both Contra Costa and Napa counties, there is no upfront charge for testing, and residents do not need health insurance, although people who are insured will have their insruance billed for the test.

Napa County residents can make appointments through the county website or by calling (707) 253-4540, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and noon and 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. County officials said phone registration is encouraged for people under 18 years old, those who received a rejection notification from the online screening process and those requesting testing for one or more members in a household.

Contra Costa residents can get appointments at eight testing sites by calling (844) 421-0804 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. any day of the week.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Top of timeline ↑

Here Are Financial Programs to Help Northern Californians Pay Their Power Bill

In March and April, residential electricity usage skyrocketed between 15% to 20% compared to the same period last year, according to the California Public Utilities Commission.

Last month, PG&E and other utility customers received a break on their energy bill as a result of warmer weather and the state issuing a climate credit of about $35 to most ratepayers. While the state has moved up what is normally a second climate credit in October to be split over May and June, energy bills for a full month of extra power usage resulting from the coronavirus shutdown come due in May. For many Californians, it may not be pretty. Power providers say people are already falling behind on their payments.

California is offering assistance to those who are going through economic hardship and need help in paying their power bill. Both PG&E and community power aggregators are also offering support in the form of a suspension of collections and unenrollments, flexible payment plans, and other programs. See a roundup of these programs from KQED's Kevin Stark here.

Top of timeline ↑

California Schools Could See $18 Billion Less From State Due to Pandemic

State financial projections out Thursday predict billions in lost revenue for K-12 schools and community colleges due to the economic fallout from the pandemic.

The new figures estimate an overall budget deficit of $54.3 billion, with $13.4 billion in the current year and $40.9 billion in the next. Under calculations based on Proposition 98, this deficit translates into a reduction of $18.3 billion over the next two years reserved for K-12 schools and community colleges in the state's general fund.

Oakland Unified School District Board of Education member Shanthi Gonzales called the news "extremely disheartening."

"I have been really struggling with real feelings of despair about what's happening with the economy and the chances of us being able to win revenue that we critically need for the school district," Gonzales said.

OUSD's Budget and Finance Committee will take up the issue Thursday night at a 6 p.m. meeting via Zoom. The district has already issued pink slips to some 100 employees as part of an approved $20.5 million in cuts for next year's budget. The deadline to send more layoff notices to employees passed on March 15.

Sponsored

Gonzales said she expects some $600,000 in relief funds to come from the state, and nearly $14 million in federal money. However, the federal funds are a one-time injection due to the crisis and won't help in the long run should state funding continue to decline.

— Julia McEvoy (@juliamcevoy1)

Top of timeline ↑

Bay Area Restrictions on Retail Stand, Despite Governor's Announcement

On the heels of Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement that some retailers could reopen for curbside pickup and delivery, public health officials from six Bay Area counties issued a reminder Thursday that stricter local regulations would not be lifted.

The counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara, together with the city of Berkeley, said in a press release that they would "carefully" evaluate the governor's latest move to ease the shelter-in-place order.

Most notably, the press release said, "The Bay Area orders do not currently permit curbside pickup from non-essential, non-outdoor businesses, and that is not allowed to begin on Friday, May 8."

Many residents have been eagerly awaiting any relaxing of orders to stay at home to slow the spread of COVID-19, but the six counties urged greater caution, saying, "The coronavirus pandemic is still well underway."

In loosening the statewide restrictions, the governor said earlier this week that localities with stricter orders — like the Bay Area — will be allowed to continue enforcing their regulations.

Sponsored

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Top of timeline ↑

Coronavirus Forces Californians Off Road, as Tele-Everything Becomes New Climate Option

California’s statewide stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus is providing Californians with a window into a world in which the majority of cars are off the road. Environmentally, it’s been a boon.

Researchers at the UC Davis Road Ecology Center found that after a statewide stay-at-home order in March and mid-April, the total vehicle miles traveled in the state declined by 75%, with a corresponding reduction in planet-warming gases and smog. As workers, doctors,  patients, students and teachers use the internet and tools for connecting remotely to go about their business, some environmentalists are seeing an opportunity for a new way to help the state achieve its climate goals. Read the full story from KQED's Kevin Stark here.

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑

California Lays Out Additional Guidelines for Counties as Some Retailers Prepare to Reopen

Citing progress on several fronts in the battle to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed Thursday that select retail businesses can reopen on Friday, May 8, for curbside pickup and delivery only.

Retail businesses selling things like books, toys, clothing, furniture and sports supplies — along with associated manufacturing and supply chains — can start operating again with modifications to maintain social distancing. Manufacturers and warehouses, for example, are being directed to close break rooms and offer open-air break areas instead, while delivery drivers must keep sanitizing supplies on hand and wear personal protective equipment (PPE) during deliveries.

If this next phase goes well, it will set the stage for other businesses, like restaurants, to eventually reopen. But the governor warned several times in his daily briefing that "if we see numbers go up in a way that causes stress in the system," it could lead the state to slow or reverse plans for opening more facilities.

Additionally, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly offered a preview of what benchmarks counties would need to achieve to accelerate the pace of reopening. The draft guidelines include:

  • Having no more than one case of COVID-19 per 10,000 people in the last 14 days
  • No COVID-19-related deaths in the last 14 days
  • The ability to protect essential workers with adequate protective gear
  • A minimum of 1.5 tests available per 1,000 residents
  • At least 15 people doing contact tracing per 100,000 residents
  • The ability to provide temporary housing for 15% of people experiencing homelessness and who may contract COVID-19
  • Skilled nursing facilities must have more than 14 days supply of PPE
  • Hospitals must have the capacity to set aside 35% of their beds for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases

Final guidelines for counties are expected to be released next Tuesday.

—Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Top of timeline ↑

California Unemployment Claims Now at Nearly 4 Million

Nearly 320,000 Californians were among the 3.2 million Americans who filed unemployment claims last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s latest report. That brings the total number of jobless claims in the state to nearly 4 million since shelter-in-place orders began eight weeks ago.

Still, the number of weekly claims has been steadily declining from a high of more than 1 million claims filed during the last week of March.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has hit businesses large and small, from family-owned restaurants to tech companies like Airbnb, which is cutting a quarter of its workforce, and Uber, which is laying off 3,700 full-time workers.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑