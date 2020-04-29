SF Announces RVs and Trailers for Some Homeless Residents

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced during a Wednesday press conference that nearly 1,000 people have been placed in vacant hotel rooms in the city, and that RVs and trailers would be provided to some homeless residents living in the Bay View-Hunter’s Point neighborhood.

Trent Rhorer, executive director of the San Francisco Human Services Agency, said there are currently 29 RVs and 91 trailers in place at Pier 94. The RV shelter is expected to be ready next week.

Of the hotel rooms, Rhorer said the city had 2,741 under contract in 19 locations. But officials emphasized that only homeless residents who are currently in the city will be able to access those rooms.