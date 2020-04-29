Bay Area Shelter-in-Place Orders Extended Through May 31

In a press conference on Wednesday, Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody praised the progress that Bay Area residents had made. She said the new orders — which apply to the six Bay Area counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara, as well as the City of Berkeley — are designed to "preserve" that progress.

"If we move too fast to ease restrictions, the potential of exponential spread could have grave impacts to the health and wellness of our residents, as well as to our economy," Cody said.

Cody announced that local health officials will look toward the following indicators in determining the easing of restrictions around the shelter-in-place orders:

Whether the total number of cases is flat or decreasing.

Whether the number of hospital patients is flat or decreasing.

If there is an adequate supply of personal protective equipment for all health care workers.

Whether the region is meeting the need for testing.

Whether there is the capacity to investigate all COVID-19 cases, conduct contact tracing and the ability to isolate positive cases and quarantine those who've been exposed.

Officials with Santa Clara County acknowledged the confusion and frustration residents are experiencing and urged the public to be patient.

"We are almost there. We are asking for continued patience, and continued leadership from all of you," said Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors President Cindy Chavez.

