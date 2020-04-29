KQED is a proud member of
Bay Area Shelter-in-Place Orders Extended Through May 31

In a press conference on Wednesday, Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody praised the progress that Bay Area residents had made. She said the new orders — which apply to the six Bay Area counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara, as well as the City of Berkeley — are designed to "preserve" that progress.

"If we move too fast to ease restrictions, the potential of exponential spread could have grave impacts to the health and wellness of our residents, as well as to our economy," Cody said.

Cody announced that local health officials will look toward the following indicators in determining the easing of restrictions around the shelter-in-place orders:

  • Whether the total number of cases is flat or decreasing.
  • Whether the number of hospital patients is flat or decreasing.
  • If there is an adequate supply of personal protective equipment for all health care workers.
  • Whether the region is meeting the need for testing.
  • Whether there is the capacity to investigate all COVID-19 cases, conduct contact tracing and the ability to isolate positive cases and quarantine those who've been exposed.

Officials with Santa Clara County acknowledged the confusion and frustration residents are experiencing and urged the public to be patient.

"We are almost there. We are asking for continued patience, and continued leadership from all of you," said Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors President Cindy Chavez.

Read the full story from KQED's Michelle Wiley here.

Newsom Announces New CalFresh Program, Provides Updates on Unemployment and Homelessness

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced during his daily press briefing on Wednesday that changes to the CalFresh program will increase access for children, seniors and families through online ordering and a new Pandemic-EBT program.

Additionally, he said the state will partner with food banks, farms, local producers and ranchers to create "food boxes," providing families with fresh produce.

On unemployment, Newsom said 3.7 million people have filed for unemployment insurance in the state. This includes a spike of 235,000 yesterday — the first day of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program to help self-employed and independent workers.

"I am deeply aware that many of you tried to access that system online and struggled to get in," Newsom said. "We have to meet the moment and provide more support."

Newsom said they will extend hours and provide more staff.

Additionally, the governor said that the state has acquired 12,603 hotel rooms to provide housing for the homeless. "Thousands of individuals now have a place, at least for the moment, to call home," Newsom said.

Additional updates on testing and contact tracing are expected tomorrow.

— Lakshmi Sarah (@lakitalki)

Over 40% of Californians Dead From COVID-19 Lived or Worked in Elder Care Facilities

New data from the California Department of Public Health and California Department of Social Services shows more than 40 percent of Californians who’ve died of COVID-19 lived or worked in elder care facilities. As of April 27, more than 700 people in these residences had been killed by the coronavirus.

There are outbreaks of the coronavirus in congregant care settings across the state, and a growing number in the Bay Area. 

State and county officials say they are advising care homes on the outbreaks, and helping them to bring on staff and acquire adequate personal protective equipment. The care settings are regulated by the state.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says testing is a priority for this population, but he acknowledges not enough is being done yet.

Elder care homes are especially vulnerable to coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, up to half of the people who died of COVID-19 in Europe were residents of long-term care facilities.

— Laura Klivans (@lauraklivans)

Regional Shelter-in-Place Orders Extended, Some Outdoor Activities Allowed to Reopen

Several Bay Area public health officers have extended shelter-in-place orders through May 31, according to a joint press release. They also call for easing some restrictions around outdoor activities.

The new health orders cover everyone living or working in the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara as well as the City of Berkeley, an independent public health jurisdiction. The new orders take effect on May 4.

According to the joint press release, all construction projects will be allowed to resume under the new orders, "as long as the project complies with safety protocols included with the order."

Some businesses that operate primarily outdoors can also begin operating again, including wholesale and retail nurseries, landscapers and gardeners. However, bars and restaurants will not be allowed to reopen, even if they have outdoor seating.

Overall, the orders are consistent with the state's shelter-in-place order. And, according to the release, "on any issue where the local and state orders may differ, the stricter order applies."

— Lakshmi Sarah (@lakitalki)

Study Shows Drug Shortens Time for Coronavirus Recovery

An experimental drug has proved effective against the new coronavirus in a major study, shortening the time it takes for patients to recover by four days on average, U.S. government and company officials announced Wednesday.

Gilead Sciences’s remdesivir is the first treatment to pass such a strict test against the virus, which has killed more than 218,000 people since it emerged late last year in China. Having a treatment could have a profound effect on the global pandemic, especially because health officials say any vaccine is likely a year or more away.

The study, run by the National Institutes of Health, tested remdesivir versus usual care in 1,063 hospitalized coronavirus patients around the world. At the White House, NIH's Dr. Anthony Fauci said the drug reduced the time it takes patients to recover by 31% — 11 days on average versus 15 days for those just given usual care.

Read the full story from Associated Press.

Chan Zuckerberg Biohub to Launch Two Long-Term COVID-19 Studies

Researchers at UCSF, Stanford and the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub are planning to launch two long-term studies to track the spread of COVID-19 in the Bay Area and better understand if people can become reinfected.

One study plans to test roughly 4,000 Bay Area residents once a month through the end of the year for COVID-19 and the antibodies that fight it off. Another study, which plans to test 3,500 health care workers, participants who test positive for antibodies will be followed to help understand if they develop immunity.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative announced Wednesday that it will support the 9-month research collaboration with nearly $14 million dollars in funding.

Dr. Priscilla Chan, co-founder of CZI, says that testing the same population over time can provide a better understanding of how the virus is spreading in the Bay Area and help officials make decisions.

“Everyone in this collaboration came together to help answer the question of how do we get back to some semblance of normal?” Chan said. “It's not going to be about how are we doing at one moment in time, but ... how does the prevalence of COVID-19 change as we make changes in our community and our shelter place orders?”

Enrollment for the studies is slated to begin in early May.

— Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni)

Beginning of California Reopening Businesses Is 'Weeks' Away, Says Newsom

California is weeks away from beginning to emerge from its coronavirus-induced stay-at-home order, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday, as he presented a phased plan for reopening businesses and returning Californians to work and school.

The administration's plan, outlined in four phases, provided the clearest guidance yet on how the state plans to rouse its shuttered economy, schools and child care facilities, while throwing cold water on calls from various regions in the state to open sooner.

"We believe we are weeks, not months away from making meaningful modifications," to the state's stay-at-home order, said Newsom.

The governor's plan prioritizes schools and child care facilities in the next round of openings, potentially expediting the beginning of the next school year.

"We are considering the prospect of an even earlier school year into the fall, as early as late-July, early-August," Newsom added. "As a parent myself ... I think we might want to consider getting that school year moved up a little bit."

The guidelines for businesses and schools reflect just piece of Newsom's blueprint for reopening the state.

Read the full story from KQED's Guy Marzorati.

