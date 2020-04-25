KQED is a proud member of
SF-Based Gap Inc. Stops Paying Rent on North American Stores

Gap Incorporated has stopped paying rent on its stores across North America, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. That expense alone costs Gap $115 million monthly.

"We are facing a period of uncertainty regarding the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on both our projected customer demand and supply chain," the company said in its filing.

The move comes a month after the clothing retailer furloughed a majority of its store staff in the U.S. and Canada due to the coronavirus pandemic.

San Francisco State University economics professor Anoshua Chaudhuri said the retail giant’s cost-saving measure could be the harbinger of many more shuttered stores and empty malls — even after shelter-in-place orders are lifted.

"People are going to hold back on their demand for things that they don't really need," Chaudhuri said. "They're going to save as much as possible. If there's no demand from consumers, it's going to hit these stores very heavily."

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam), Shannon Lin

Breed: SF's Missing, Confiscated PPE Deliveries 'Frustrating'

At a press conference on Friday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed shared the struggles that city staff still face in acquiring personal protective equipment, or PPE -- much of which is imported to the U.S. from countries like China. PPE is a catch-all term that includes N95 and surgical-grade masks, gloves, gowns and visors.

"We've had issues of our orders being relocated by suppliers in China... For example, we've had issues with isolation gowns that were on their way to San Francisco and diverted to France," she said.

Breed described other cases where items that had gone through customs were confiscated by FEMA and diverted to other locations.

"Those items have been taken and put out on the market for the highest bidder -- pitting cities against cities and states against states. It has been really, I gotta tell you, one of the most frustrating things to deal with," Breed added, placing blame squarely on the federal government and its "lack of coordination" in this area.

The city's frustrations were compounded this week by new or worsening outbreaks at three shelters or long-term care facilities.

Four people have died at Central Gardens Convalescent Hospital, a senior nursing facility in the Fillmore District.

The city confirmed its second COVID-positive case at Division Circle Navigation Center, an emergency shelter on Van Ness. Testing of remaining guests and staff is underway, and the city is emptying out the shelter and placing people in isolation hotels, single room occupancy hotels , or other shelters.

And this week, 22 residents and two staff tested positive at Casa Quezada, a supportive housing facility in the Mission District. The San Francisco Department of Public Health confirmed the first case on April 13. But it wasn't until April 19 that the city tested all the staff and residents.

"We were as timely and responsive as our testing systems allowed," said Dr. Grant Colfax, who directs the Department of Public Health.

"We are continuing to see impacts on our most vulnerable populations," he added. "We know outbreaks are likely to continue as long as the virus is here in our community."

— Julia Scott (@juliascribe)

75% of Californians Support Continuing to Shelter in Place: Survey

Californians overwhelmingly support continuing to shelter in place as long as necessary to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to a poll released Friday by the California Health Care Foundation.

Of the 1,015 people surveyed, 75% said they want the statewide order to continue, 11% want the order to end, and 13% said they had no opinion.

Support for the statewide order was consistent across all demographic groups. More than 70% of those in each income, age, and racial/ethnic group said they favor sheltering in place “for as long as is needed ... even if it means continued damage to the economy.”

The poll also asked respondents about their willingness to share personal information to aid in “contact tracing”: 59% of respondents said they were willing to share information about their “health, movements, and contacts” to curb the spread of coronavirus, while 22% said they were unwilling.

Read more about CHCF’s poll.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Assembly Members May Have to Get Tested Before Returning to Sacramento

California Assembly leaders are considering whether to require all of its members and essential staff to be tested for the coronavirus before May 4, when the Legislature is scheduled to reconvene in Sacramento.

Assembly members are being actively encouraged to request tests from their doctors, and the chamber is also asking Sacramento County’s public health officer to provide tests for essential staff.

"The members of the Democratic caucus have had several discussions about potentially getting tested," Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Los Angeles, said in a statement. "Due to the public nature of our work, the Sacramento County Public Health Officer is recommending Members get tested for COVID-19, and we are taking that guidance seriously."

Assembly Rules Committee Chair Ken Cooley, D-Rancho Cordova, who is coordinating the effort, said he told the county that as many as 400 tests might be needed, allowing for the possibility that the Senate might want to test its members as well.

Assembly lawyers believe its members cannot legally vote on issues remotely and must meet in person. In contrast, the state Senate considers remote voting constitutional and has passed a resolution allowing it.

Read the full story from KQED's Katie Orr here.

Gov. Newsom Supplements Senior Home Staffing, Adds New Hotline

California Gov. Gavin Newsom reacted to a deepening crisis at California long-term care facilities in a press conference Friday, noting that the state is currently monitoring over 2,700 staff and residents at nursing homes statewide who have COVID-19.

There are 522 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities that have had at least one case of coronavirus, based on data he cited.

In answer to a reporter’s question, Newsom said he had deployed the National Guard to four nursing homes in Los Angeles County to assist with testing, isolation of infected residents and to share "best practices and protocols," and that the state has been hiring and training an additional 600 nurses to address staffing needs at senior homes.

The governor also announced an initiative to partner with local restaurants to make and deliver three meals a day to elderly Californians who are isolated or vulnerable to the coronavirus. The 'Restaurants Deliver' meal program, which will be primarily funded by FEMA and the state, is also intended to provide an economic stimulus to local businesses and workers struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's not just about the meals," Newsom said.  "It's about a human connection, about someone just checking in as they're delivering those meals and making sure people are okay."

In another move to expand resources for seniors, Newsom announced increased staffing for the Friendship Line, a telephone “warmline” that both answers phone calls and makes check-in calls to seniors. Students from California State University, Sacramento, and United Airlines — whose call center staff have been freed up by the pandemic-induced drop in air travel — are among those who will help staff the phone lines.

The number for the Friendship Line is (888) 670-1360.

—Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Bay Area Braces for Budget Hits from Loss of Tax Dollars

As the statewide stay-at-home order extends into May, cities and counties across the Bay Area are beginning to see millions of dollars in lost economic activity.

Now they're planning budget cuts in the coming months — and years — as they forecast for an economic recession.

The city of Oakland has already laid off several hundred part-time employees at recreational centers and libraries and has implemented a citywide hiring freeze, according to Assistant City Administrator Ed Reiskin. A new memo projects an $80 million budget shortfall over the next 14 months.

In San Francisco, new projections predict the city's deficit will double, growing to between $1.1 and $1.7 billion over the next two fiscal years, according to San Francisco Controller Ben Rosenfield.

Those deficit calculations only reflect anticipated lost revenue from hotel and property transfer taxes due to the shelter-in-place order, said Rosenfield. Expenditures related to the public health crisis — such as acquiring hotel rooms for healthcare workers and homeless people — are not included.

In the South Bay, Santa Clara City Manager Deanna Santana said the city has a one-time $80 million reserve to draw from as emergency response costs continue to rise.

On the Peninsula, San Mateo City Manager Drew Corbett said the city has lost $10 million in sales, hotel and property transfer tax revenue since the county's shelter-in-place order was issued on March 16. Still, he said approximately $88 million in general fund reserves will likely shield the city from immediate budget cuts and government layoffs.

Similarly in Palo Alto, city officials are calculating a $15 to $20 million loss to the city’s general fund in the current fiscal year. City Hall has already trimmed down its staff of about 1,100 employees to 600 essential workers, with roughly 100 of them working reduced hours. Council members are planning to continue paying all city employees to the end of June.

Read the full story from KQED'S Shannon Lin here.

CDC Adds 6 New Coronavirus Symptoms to Look Out For

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms that may indicate the presence of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. They are chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

The CDC has already listed fever, cough and shortness of breath as potential symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone having trouble breathing, experiencing persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, or bluish lips or face should get urgent medical attention, as these are emergency warning signs, according to the CDC'S website.

On Friday, the official number of people in the United States killed by COVID-19 surpassed 50,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. death and confirmed cases totals are far higher than any other country's.

— Julia Scott (@juliascribe) and wires

