KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

Four die at S.F. nursing home hit with cluster of coronavirus casesCalifornia unemployment claims soar to 3.3 million20 attorneys general want rules on gay men blood donors easedAs Bay Area refineries scale back, 1,000 workers have lost jobsUCSF trial will test common anti-inflammatory's effects on COVID-19California will train an 'army' of contact tracersSan Francisco expands free testing for workers and residents
More timeline

Attorneys General: Stop Discriminating Against Gay Male Blood Donors

Attorneys general from 20 states sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday calling on the agency to further ease rules on gay and bisexual men donating blood.

"The discriminatory restrictions against blood donations by healthy gay and bisexual Americans have persisted for far too long," they write.

Those restrictions began in the early days of the AIDS epidemic. In 1983, the FDA banned gay and bisexual men from ever being eligible to donate blood to protect people receiving blood transfusions from the possibility of getting infected with HIV.

In 2015, that lifetime ban was replaced by a waiting period — men who have sex with men could donate blood if they had not had sex in the last twelve months.

With the nation's blood supply in shortage due to the social distancing measures in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus, that deferral period was just shortened to three months.

Sponsored

But the attorneys general — all Democrats, from California, Michigan, Virginia and nine other states — argue that the shorter wait doesn't go far enough. Targeting gay and bisexual men is discriminatory, they say. Instead, blood donors should be screened based on risky behavior, as it is in other countries.

"The revised guidance still precludes many LGBTQ Americans from fully contributing to the blood shortages while still requiring a waiting period for healthy individuals," they write.

Another problem they cite: The new three-month waiting period prevents gay and bisexual men who have recovered from COVID-19 from donating plasma to treat others who are infected with the coronavirus. Preliminary studies suggest the treatment can improve recovery from COVID-19.

— Selena Simmons-Duffin, NPR

Four die at S.F. nursing home hit with cluster of coronavirus casesCalifornia unemployment claims soar to 3.3 million20 attorneys general want rules on gay men blood donors easedAs Bay Area refineries scale back, 1,000 workers have lost jobsUCSF trial will test common anti-inflammatory's effects on COVID-19California will train an 'army' of contact tracersSan Francisco expands free testing for workers and residents
More timeline

Four Die at S.F. Nursing Home Hit With Cluster of Coronavirus Cases

Four people have died at Central Gardens Convalescent Hospital, a senior nursing facility that’s been battling one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the Bay Area, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

All four were over the age of 80, according to city supervisor Dean Preston, who represents the district where the nursing home is located.

San Francisco's Department of Public Health confirmed the deaths. The people who died were not identified.

At least 67 people at Central Gardens — 39 residents and 28 staff members — have tested positive for coronavirus. Most showed mild, moderate or no symptoms, facility spokesman Daniel Kramer told The Chronicle earlier this week.

Read The Chronicle’s full story.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Top of timeline ↑

California Unemployment Claims Soar to 3.3 Million

More than 533,000 Californians filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to today’s U.S. Department of Labor report, bringing the total number of unemployment claims statewide since shelter-in-place began to over 3.3 million.

Nationally, jobless claims filed over the past five weeks now total over 26 million. That's more than all the jobs added in the past 10 years since the Great Recession, NPR reported.

Still, the pace of job losses is slowing: Last week was the third consecutive week of declines both in California and nationally.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Top of timeline ↑

Bay Area Refineries Have Dismissed More Than 1,000 Workers: Unions

With demand for gasoline plunging and global oil markets in turmoil, more than 1,000 electricians, pipefitters and other skilled workers have been let go from projects at Bay Area refineries.

The workers have been sent home as the refinery operators halt or slow down activity at their facilities due to fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

The refineries hire skilled workers on contract for both major maintenance and capital improvement projects, many of which are now on hold. Oil companies might hire several hundred workers for turnaround projects, where they take a major piece of equipment offline to clean and repair it. Much of that work has been put delayed for now, Whitney said.

Timothy Jefferies, business manager for the Boilermakers Union Local 549, said between 85% and 90% of the unit's 850 members are out of work, mostly because of the refinery slowdown.

Tom Hansen, the president of Local 302 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers said about 150 of its members were in a similar situation.

The suspension of work is a direct result of the plummeting demand for gasoline and oil statewide. According to the California Energy Commission, demand for gasoline has declined 44 percent since mid-February, while demand for jet fuel has declined 63 percent. Diesel has taken less of a hit because trucks are still on the road.

Marathon Petroleum announced plans last week to indefinitely idle its Martinez refinery on April 27.

Chevron has said it’s making adjustments to operational plans at refineries due to lower demand. But it has not specified what changes they are making at the Richmond refinery, or if any contracted workers have been let go.

Phillips 66 announced last month it was reducing all of its refineries, including its facility in Rodeo, to minimum production levels. Valero, which operates a refinery in Benicia, has cut its production by at least 15%.

Read the full story from KQED's Nina Sparling here.

Top of timeline ↑

UCSF Trial Will Test Common Anti-Inflammatory's Effects On COVID-19

University of California San Francisco is enrolling patients in a study to test whether a common anti-inflammatory drug could be used to manage COVID-19 symptoms — before they become fatal.

COVID-19 can trigger an inflammatory response, called a cytokine storm, where the immune system attacks the body instead of just the virus, causing organ failure.

"By the time an individual makes it to the hospital, their cytokine storm is already well advanced and the cat is out of the bag, so to speak," said UCSF professor Dr. Priscilla Hsue, one of the study's principal investigators. "The thought is that if we intervene earlier with an anti-inflammatory agent, can we prevent individuals from even needing to go to the hospital?"

The drug colchicine, which is commonly used to treat joint conditions like gout, will be mailed directly to participants with no contact required, Hsue said.

UCSF and New York University School of Medicine will serve as the first two U.S. clinical sites for this trial, which is led by the Montreal Heart Institute.

The randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled trial aims to enroll 6,000 newly diagnosed patients over age 40 and with at least one additional risk factor for serious COVID-19 complications, such as chronic pulmonary disease, heart disease, or age greater than 70 years, according to the UCSF news service. Thirty days after enrollment, the study will assess whether colchicine treatment reduces rates of hospitalization or death from the disease.

Patients can learn about the trial and, if eligible, enroll by calling (877) 536-6837. You can read more about the trial design here.

— Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni) and Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Top of timeline ↑

California Will Train An 'Army' of Contact Tracers

California public health officials and hospitals are preparing to train what Gov. Gavin Newsom called an "army" of 10,000 "contact tracers," he announced at a press conference on Wednesday. They will play a vital role after the state is reopened in identifying, and following, any future coronavirus outbreaks.

That's a major lift, albeit one health officials say is necessary. On April 10 — a mere two weeks ago — the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials sent a letter to Congress saying there are 2,200 contact tracers across the entire U.S.

After an individual tests positive for COVID-19, contact tracers perform the labor-intensive work of calling all of the person’s friends, co-workers, relatives or even servers they may have interacted with at a restaurant to see if they are sick and recommend testing.

Public health officials say a larger, trained network of contact tracers will be absolutely vital after the statewide stay-at-home order is lifted. Without a vaccine or reliable therapy, officials say, the risk of a "second wave" of coronavirus infections remains a grave threat.

--Kevin Stark (@starkkev)

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑

San Francisco Expands Free Testing For Workers and Residents

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has made coronavirus testing more widely available to thousands of local residents and workers.

At a press conference on Wednesday, she teamed up with Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax to announce that a city-run test site on Piers 30-32 will now be open to all essential workers who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, as well as any resident who has no access to testing elsewhere.

"Your immigration status or lack of insurance: nothing should be a barrier to you getting tested," said Mayor Breed. She added that the category of essential workers "Does not only mean people who work in the health care industry or in public safety -- it also means our grocery store clerks, our janitors."

San Francisco has made testing available to city-employed workers for several weeks. A growing number of community clinics have also been opening to neighborhood residents who require testing. There are 26 testing sites open across the city, according to Dr. Colfax. But testing supplies remain scarce, and not everyone who requests a test can get one.

"My vision is that everyone in San Francisco has universal access to testing," he said on Wednesday. "Today, anyone with any symptom consistent with COVID-19, or anyone in close contact with a COVID-19 case, even if they do not have symptoms, will be eligible for testing."

According to city officials, symptoms of COVID-19 are defined as fever, unexplained cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, chills, headache, body aches, fatigue, diarrhea, runny nose, congestion, and loss of sense of smell or taste.

Call 311 to be screened for testing.

--Julia Scott (@juliascribe)

Top of timeline ↑