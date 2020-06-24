KQED is a proud member of
Outside Lands Postponed Until 2021; Lineup Announced

Outside Lands, the music and arts festival that brings tens of thousands of music fans to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park every August, has been rescheduled to 2021 due to the pandemic. Bay Area concert promoter Another Planet Entertainment announced the move today along with the lineup, which features Tame Impala, Lizzo and The Strokes at the top of the bill. (Fans caught a glimpse of the headliners, originally scheduled for this year, when Outside Lands published and then deleted the lineup from its website in April.)

Now taking place August 6–8, 2021, the festival also features genre-bending rapper and producer Tyler, the Creator, Oakland-raised R&B singer Kehlani, Colombian reggaeton-pop superstar J Balvin, indie rock band The 1975, singer-producer Zhu and hit-making rapper Young Thug.

Of course, the festival’s new dates are contingent upon California reaching phase four of its reopening plan, which would require the development of therapeutics to treat COVID-19. “We are in close contact with local and state officials, working together to create the safest possible environment for you, our fans,” the Outside Lands team wrote in a statement.

For those who already purchased early-bird passes, tickets for this year’s event will roll over to next year, and fans who can’t make the new dates have until July 24 to request a refund.

See the full lineup and more details here.

Yosemite Closes Campgrounds Through July Over Coronavirus Concerns

Yosemite National Park is reversing course two weeks after reopening and now says it will hold off on reopening campgrounds through the month of July after a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Park officials began reopening some Yosemite campgrounds earlier this month after being closed since late March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

But they said Tuesday that reservations with arrival dates between now and July 31 have been canceled for the following campgrounds:

  • Bridalveil Horse Camp
  • Crane Flat
  • Hodgdon Meadow (canceled through Aug 15 due to Great Gray Owl nesting)
  • Lower Pines
  • North Pines
  • Tuolumne Meadows
  • 50% of Upper Pines

The number of visitors admitted after the park reopened was restricted to about half of those that normally visit this time of year.

In addition, visitor centers and other facilities remained closed or reopened with limited access to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Yosemite had about 4.6 million visitors in 2019. The park known for gushing waterfalls, granite peaks and giant sequoias was shut down March 20.

Newsom Points to 'Sobering' Uptick in COVID-19 Cases

As California's economy continues to ease back into gear, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's top health official pointed on Monday to rising numbers of hospitalizations and ICU admissions as a warning that the state is far from done with measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Newsom and Health Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly noted in a press briefing that more than one-third of all the COVID-19 cases in California have been diagnosed in just the past 14 days. The number of hospitalizations also grew 16% while ICU admissions were up 11% in the past two weeks.

"Those that suggest we are out of the woods, those that suggest this somehow is going to disappear — these numbers tell a very, very different and sobering story," Newsom said. "We're not into the second wave (of infections). We're not out of the first wave," Newsom warned.

One metric going in the right direction is testing for the coronavirus. Newsom said about 177,000 tests were conducted statewide over the weekend, exceeding the goal of 60-80,000 he set a few weeks ago.

But Dr. Ghaly noted that two counties, Riverside and San Bernardino, are seeing COVID-19 case increases that are not a result of more testing, but rather trends "that in the future may put pressure on our ICU capacity and our ventilator capacity."

"We're starting to see additional spread in community settings," Dr. Ghaly said. "So those are cases that can't be linked to necessarily a congregate setting," such as prisons or skilled nursing facilities. Instead, he noted new cases are "spreading within households, households that live in closer quarters, maybe in communities where they have a number of multigenerational households."

Monday's update came as California launched a new public service announcement featuring Gov. Newsom and his four predecessors, Democrats Jerry Brown and Gray Davis and Republicans Arnold Schwarzenegger and Pete Wilson. The message: "Wear a mask" to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

SF Says It's Ready to Reopen Outdoor Bars, Zoos, Barbers on June 29

San Francisco leaders say the city is ready to move into its next phase of reopening and allow hair and nail salons, barbers, outdoor bars and zoos to get back to business.

In a press release Monday, Mayor London Breed said the city applied for approval from the state to move into this next phase on Monday, June 29 — two weeks earlier than the mid-July time frame previously planned on by the city.

If the state approves the city's variance request, outdoor swimming, museums and tattoo parlors will also be able to reopen.

"Moving forward with opening personal services is especially important because unlike other types of businesses, nail salons, barbershops and aestheticians haven't been able to continue through online sales or offer services at curbside," said Assessor Carmen Chu, co-chair of the city's Economic Recovery Task Force. "In addition, from an equity perspective, these businesses also disproportionately impact women and communities of color.”

City officials said they anticipate some increase in COVID-19 cases as more businesses open up, but they plan to continue monitoring the "impact of the virus on the community and health system."

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Mayor Breed Announces Loan Fund to Help African American-owned Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is establishing a fund of more than $1 million to be used for loans for the city's African American-owned businesses affected by COVID-19, she announced Friday.

Loans used for the new African American Small Business Revolving Loan Fund will be supported by a $1.5 million investment from the city's COVID-19 response and recovery fund Give2SF.

The zero-interest loans of up to $50,000 will provide access to capital and financial help for Black-owned businesses and African American entrepreneurs who've experienced sudden loss revenue and other disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Breed's office said.

"For generations, Black-owned businesses have been marginalized and discriminated against all too often having difficulty securing the financing they need to open and operate," Breed said in a statement.

This new loan fund is a step in the right direction to right past wrongs and help San Francisco businesses stabilize and thrive," she said.

"Our Black owned small businesses have suffered for years trying to survive through high rents, outmigration of community, gentrification and isolation," Supervisor Shamann Walton said.

"Without this support, we would be complicit in the possible complete eradication of Black businesses in San Francisco," he said.

The pandemic has only worsened already existing inequities faced by Black-owned businesses, disproportionately pushing them into further financial despair. The loan program aims to enable businesses to sustainably maintain or increase business and will be prioritized for long-standing San Francisco Black-owned businesses, Breed's office said.

The loan fund is made possible through a partnership between Breed, the Office of Economic and Workforce Development, the organization Main Street Launch and the San Francisco African American Chamber of Commerce.

San Francisco Symphony, SF Opera Cancel All Remaining 2020 Performances

Performances by the San Francisco Symphony and SF Opera have been canceled through the 2020 calendar year, both organizations announced this week.

The cancellations come “in accordance with statewide guidelines that live concert performances will not be permitted until the final stage of the reopening process,” said San Francisco Symphony CEO Mark C. Hanson in a statement. “The City of San Francisco and the War Memorial and Performing Arts Center have indicated that all performances in Davies Symphony Hall must be canceled through the end of the calendar year.”

The empty stages across from City Hall come at a pivotal time for the Symphony, with the departure of Music Director Michael Tilson Thomas and the on boarding of new director Esa-Pekka Salonen. Due to lost revenue, the Symphony also announced “temporary pay reductions for all employees earning more than $75,000 annually, and a staff restructuring that includes the elimination of some positions and some temporary furloughs of varied duration.”

The fall season for SF Opera, also canceled, had been scheduled to include performances of Fidelio, Così fan tutte, The Handmaid’s Tale, Rigoletto and La Bohème. The popular Opera in the Park event in October is also canceled. In a statement, General Director Matthew Shilvock called the decision "heartbreaking," adding that the company looks eagerly to a Spring 2021 season. “The creative urge to share our art with audiences has never been stronger,” Shilvock said. “We will keep the music alive.”

Both organizations have online events planned in place of live concerts, including a farewell series for Michael Tilson Thomas.

Newsom Orders Californians to Wear Masks in Most Indoor Spaces

California will require people to wear masks in most indoor settings and outdoors when distancing isn't possible under a statewide order issued Thursday.

“Science shows that face coverings and masks work,” Gov Gavin Newsom said in a statement announcing the order. “They are critical to keeping those who are around you safe, keeping businesses open and restarting our economy.”

The order comes as California broadly reopens the economy; in most counties, people can now shop, dine in at restaurants, get their hair done and go to church, among other things. Check on Bay Area counties here. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases are increasing, something the state says is expected as more people get tested. More than 3,400 people were in the hospital as of Wednesday, the most patients hospitalized since April.

The order requires people to wear masks when inside or in line for any indoor public spaces, in health care settings like hospitals and pharmacies, while waiting for or riding public transportation and in outdoor spaces where its not possible to stay six feet apart from other people.

Until now, Newsom had let local governments decide whether to mandate masks, an issue that's become politically fraught as some Americans resist orders to wear them. He said he's issuing the order now because too many people are going out in public without face coverings as businesses, restaurants and other sectors of the economy reopen.

The state's news release didn't say how it would enforce the order or what the penalty would be for people who don't comply.

The order includes several exceptions, including for outdoor recreation and exercise such as walking, hiking, running or bicycling. But if people are doing such activities and cannot stay six feet apart from others, the state says they should wear masks.

