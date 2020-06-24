Outside Lands Postponed Until 2021; Lineup Announced

Outside Lands, the music and arts festival that brings tens of thousands of music fans to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park every August, has been rescheduled to 2021 due to the pandemic. Bay Area concert promoter Another Planet Entertainment announced the move today along with the lineup, which features Tame Impala, Lizzo and The Strokes at the top of the bill. (Fans caught a glimpse of the headliners, originally scheduled for this year, when Outside Lands published and then deleted the lineup from its website in April.)

Now taking place August 6–8, 2021, the festival also features genre-bending rapper and producer Tyler, the Creator, Oakland-raised R&B singer Kehlani, Colombian reggaeton-pop superstar J Balvin, indie rock band The 1975, singer-producer Zhu and hit-making rapper Young Thug.

Of course, the festival’s new dates are contingent upon California reaching phase four of its reopening plan, which would require the development of therapeutics to treat COVID-19. “We are in close contact with local and state officials, working together to create the safest possible environment for you, our fans,” the Outside Lands team wrote in a statement.

For those who already purchased early-bird passes, tickets for this year’s event will roll over to next year, and fans who can’t make the new dates have until July 24 to request a refund.

See the full lineup and more details here.