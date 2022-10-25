Calls Grow to Boycott Adidas as the Company Stays Silent on Ye’s Antisemitism

Those incidents come at a time of rising antisemitism in the U.S., as the ADL notes in a campaign urging people to “tell Adidas to run away from hate.”

“While Adidas has refused to condemn Kanye West’s antisemitism, hate groups like White Lives Matter and the Goyim Defense League are celebrating and promoting Ye’s comments to further their extremist agendas,” the organization wrote, calling his behavior “dangerous.”

Scores of critics are now urging Adidas to drop Ye and distance itself from his hateful views. Their current contract is said to run through 2026.

More than 90,000 people have signed a Change.org petition urging the company to cut ties with Ye, and the hashtag #BoycottAdidas has been trending on Twitter for days. Public figures from David Schwimmer to Alexander Vindman have called Adidas out, and United Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer reportedly issued a company-wide memo condemning antisemitism and urging employees to “support the boycott of Kanye West.”

Adidas did not immediately respond to NPR’s request for comment.

Adidas and Ye have collaborated for nearly a decade

Adidas and Ye — who released his first Air Yeezy sneakers with other brands in the aughts — have been working together since 2013, and formalized their partnership about two years later.

The Yeezy collaboration is best known for its lineup of sneakers, but also includes clothing, lingerie and other footwear. And it’s a lucrative one: It generates an estimated $2 billion a year — nearly 10% of the company’s annual revenue — as Morningstar analyst David Swartz told The Washington Post.

Ye has grown increasingly vocal in his critiques of Adidas and its leadership in recent months, accusing it of copying his ideas and not giving him enough control over the line. (He ended his partnership with Gap in September over similar claims). He also posted pictures of Adidas board members to social media, including a doctored image of a New York Times page falsely claiming outgoing CEO Kasper Rorsted had died.

In early October, Ye made headlines for a series of controversies, including wearing a “WHITE LIVES MATTER” T-shirt at his fashion show in Paris and promising to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” in a series of antisemitic social media posts.