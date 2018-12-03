Once Considered Underdogs, Bay Area Sports Teams Ruled the 2010s

As the reality set in that the Giants might actually make it to—and then win—the 2010 World Series, a wave of palpable electricity crept across San Francisco and invaded every bar, home and neighborhood. Night after night, as the Giants inched closer to victory, growing numbers of elated fans piled into cars, honked horns, hung out of windows and whooped their way through the streets.
At the beginning of the team's winning streak, fans tried not to get their hopes up too high. Since the Giants moved from New York to San Francisco in 1958, every championship that came within reach slipped away at the last moment. In both 1962 (against the New York Yankees) and 2002 (against the Anaheim Angels), the Giants lost in Game 7. They hadn't made it to the playoffs since 2003. So by 2010—56 years since the Giants' last World Series win—there was an acute sense of not wanting to jinx it. (In a perfect expression of this anxiety, the front page of The San Francisco Examiner’s advertising section screamed "Torture is over!" the day after the Giants’ 2010 win.)
Where fans weren't afraid to be vocal in their enthusiasm was when it came to the motley crew of players. The standouts were either remarkably young (Madison Bumgarner was 21, Buster Posey was 23) or defiantly strange. "San Francisco is a ball club with a level of weirdness that works well in its home city," Sports Illustrated noted at the time. That was an understatement.
There was Brian Wilson with his mohawk, bushy black beard and willfully bizarre interviews, the greatest of which involved him bringing out an almost naked man in a leather bondage mask during an interview with Fox Sports' The Cheap Seats. There was Tim "The Freak" Lincecum with his stoner-y expression, long hair and practically inhuman pitching style. (The Sunday Telegraph once referred to him as "quite simply, a marvel of physics.") There was Sergio Romo, the Latino pitcher who showed up to the World Series victory parade wearing a Beatles parody T-shirt that said: "The Beaners." (For the 2012 parade, he famously showed up in one that read: "I JUST LOOK ILLEGAL.") Even Aubrey Huff was open about wearing a red, rhinestoned thong under his uniform for luck.