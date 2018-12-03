Once Considered Underdogs, Bay Area Sports Teams Ruled the 2010s

The fact that the oddest team in Giants history was the one to finally lead the city to World Series victory felt so quintessentially San Francisco. And it only enhanced fans’ sudden sense of invincibility—something that was reflected in the destruction of property that took place in the Mission and other scattered neighborhoods immediately following the defeat of the Texas Rangers in Game 5.

"The night the Giants won was crazy, but not a surprise," says Mission resident Michael Scanland, who lived on the corner of 24th and Alabama Streets at the time. "You could feel it coming. It was like New Year's Eve and the 4th of July, but crazier—just on the edge of dangerous. I remember seeing riot cops lined up on the sidewalk, but they weren’t doing anything and I didn’t think they could have if they wanted to—they were totally outnumbered."

Days later in downtown San Francisco, even larger crowds showed up—more than a million people, in fact—for the team's victory parade. The reception was so enormous, BART set an all-time single day record for passenger numbers.

Even more inexplicably, the 2010 triumph was just the beginning. Something about that long-overdue victory lit a fuse for Bay Area sports that lasted the entire decade. There were subsequent World Series wins for the Giants in 2012 and 2014; the 49ers made it to the Superbowl in 2013; in 2016, the San Jose Sharks reached the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time. And in a series of wins that ignited the Bay once more, the Golden State Warriors stepped up and seized the NBA championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

It wasn’t just the Warriors’ trio of wins that paralleled the Giants’ success; it was the sheer length of time Warriors fans had waited for it—40 years, to be precise. And just as the Giants had a "freak" in Tim Lincecum, the Warriors had the Splash Brothers: Klay Thompson, with his legendarily flawless jumpshots, and Steph Curry, whose ability to make three-pointers from 30 to 40 feet away shifted team strategy in ways that completely baffled opposing teams. "Getting the ball to Curry is so important," the Wall Street Journal once noted, "that conventional wisdom flies out the window."

As with the Giants, the Warriors went from underdogs to virtually unbeatable almost overnight. By the time Kevin Durant left rivals Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Warriors in 2016, NBA fans and commentators were complaining that the team was too good. "The way Kevin Durant is flowing with this team, how in God’s name is anybody going to stop them?" Stephen A. Smith exclaimed on ESPN in January 2017. “I’m looking at the Golden State Warriors and thinking 'Dammit, that’s just not fair!'"

Though the decade in local sports will be most remembered in the history books for its remarkable successes, at the same time, Bay Area sports couldn’t help but be impacted by the demographic and economic shifts that defined the period. The 49ers’ move to Santa Clara and the Raiders’ imminent exit to Vegas hurt fans. The A’s, after losing all five of their postseason appearances in the decade, continue to plan for a new stadium. But no base has felt the impact harder than longtime East Bay Warriors fans who couldn’t help but feel betrayed by the team’s 2019 move from Oakland Arena to San Francisco’s brand new Chase Center—a shift that was accompanied by ticket price hikes and a wealthier, whiter fan base.