KQED participates in many educational events, sharing our free media literacy resources to increase civic engagement and amplify youth voice. From presenting at conferences to hosting virtual events and professional learning webinars, we offer multiple ways to engage with us and our resources. Check out our upcoming events below. We hope to see you there!

Last updated: April 2, 2020

April

Training Webinars

Need help getting started with our distance learning resources? Join one of our free webinars in April.

KQED Learn (30 min): Tuesdays at 4pm PDT. Register here.

PBS LearningMedia (15 min): Mondays and Wednesdays. Register for 7:30am or 3:30pm PDT.

American Portrait: Who Are We?

Webinar

Dates: April 7 | April 14 | April 21 | April 28

Time: 4pm PDT

PBS American Portrait is a national story-telling project that invites people across the country to use photos, videos and words to tell their own stories and illustrate who we are as a people. In this four part virtual professional learning series, teachers will be invited to think about how they might use the American Portrait in their classrooms and encourage their students to think more concretely about who we are as individuals, and who we are as a people.