KQED Science

Here is weather forecasters’ holiday travel advice in brief for those planning trips in and around the Bay Area and Northern California: Be prepared to deal with wet weather from now through Boxing Day and a bit beyond. (Boxing Day, forecasters may or may not tell you, is the day after Christmas.)

But while weather models and their human interpreters agree we’ll be seeing episodes of rain in the lowlands and snow in the mountains over the next week, the storms to come promise only light to moderate amounts of precipitation. So, neither blizzard nor toad-strangler is foreseen in the coming days in these parts.

And temperatures: They’ll be on the cool side throughout, with highs mostly in the 50s and lows in the high 30s to mid-40s in most of the Bay Area (highs in the low 30s in the mountain resort areas with lows in the upper teens and 20s).

Caveat: Keep checking the forecasts. The go-to sources: National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area and National Weather Service Sacramento.

Here’s a day-by-day breakdown: